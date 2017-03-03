LOS40 - Music Inspires Life

El vestido de Emma Watson en China estaba conformado por esto

La actriz está dejando momentos para recordar en la gira promocional de La Bella y la Bestia

Madrid 04/03/2017 - 14:04 CET

El vestido de Emma Watson en China estaba conformado por esto

Emma Watson, brutal con este Elie Saab de Alta Costura / Getty

Hace algunos días os contábamos que Emma Watson se había propuesto utilizar ropa sostenible en su gira promocional de La Bella y la Bestia.

Harta de usar vestidos de usar y tirar la actriz, comprometida y activista con otras causas, se plantaba ante la a veces explotadora industria de la moda.

Simplemente espectacular / Getty

La gira ha recaído esta semana en multitud de ciudades y una de ellas ha sido Shangai.

Hasta allí viajaron Dan Stevens y Emma Watson conscientes de que el mercado chino es uno a ganar si quieren que la película triunfe.

Nihao Shanghai! Had the most wonderful premiere at Disneyland this evening. So excited to be here and thank you for the generous welcome 🇨🇳 🌹 P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is amazing! Gown crafted from left-over fabric from a previous @eliesaabworld Haute Couture collection. The dress is made from 15 metres of tulle, embroidered with silk thread, sequins, beads and stones, five metres of illusion tulle and four metres of crepe georgette silk. Trainers by: @Veja, a brand that uses innovative, ecological materials, such as Amazonian wild rubber and recycled plastic bottles. @goodguysdontwearleather who do not use any animal products and make their collections in Porto to help preserve the traditional shoe making industry. @allbirds, who recently received status as a certified B Corporation, meaning they meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Gown validated and fashion information verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Make-up base is @kjaerweis Cream Foundation and @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover Up. Kjaer Weis is a certified-organic and natural make-up line that creates refillable metal packaging to help reduce waste. Cheeks tinted with @beautycounter Colour Sweep Blush Duo, which has a compact made of FSC-certified paper, and @tataharper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint. Beauty Counter have 'The Never List' of 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals that they never use in their products. Eyes are @jilliandempsey Khôl Eyeliner (who chooses to use organic and naturally-derived ingredients when formulating her make-up line), @vapourbeauty (who operates its own USDA-approved organic lab) Mesmerize Eye Colour and Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow. Highlight in the inner eyes was created with Kjaer Weis Radiance and brows were finished with @janeiredale Brow Gel. Kjaer Weis Mascara was used on lashes. Lips are a mix of @absolution_cosmetics Sweet & Safe Kiss Lipstick in Rouge Bordeaux and Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Beloved. All brands are cruelty-free. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty

Una publicación compartida de The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) el

Con un vestido romántico en color marrón y con pedrería la actriz deslumbró.

Súper acorde con su personaje de Bella, Emma lució este Elie Saab al que añadió una capa para darle todavía más empaque.

Lo que podría haber parecido un vestido recargado consigue ser perfecto en Emma Watson.

Avatar
Alberto Sisí Sánchez
Redactor.

