Escucha la canción que Carrie Fisher compuso con el hijo de John Lennon
Los coros los pone Willow Smith
Carrie Fisher, la princesa Leia, nos dejó hace tres meses, desde entonces no han dejado de repetirse los homenajes.
El último lo ha protagonizado Sean Lennon, el hijo del beatle, que ha colgado en la plataforma Soundcloud un tema que compuso con Fisher poco antes de que ella falleciera.
El hijo de John Lennon y Yoko Ono ha confesado que Carrie Fisher era una de sus mejores amigas. En los últimos meses ha colgado varias fotos en su Instagram explicando lo que significó para él:
Found this old picture of my mother and I taking Carrie out in NY. Just want to mention because I forgot to say earlier that regarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher. She was a super nova of talent and good character. She made the impossible seem effortless--of course thinking twice as fast as everyone else didn't hurt. One of my favorite things she used to say is, 'Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.' Carrie and I even wrote a song or two together. I'm going to find them and put them out if it makes sense. I'm still shattered, can't think clearly. I'll just say please send all your love and light energy to Billie and Debbie, for they are suffering the most. I know what it's like to have your world torn apart by a loved one taken before their time. It never gets easy, although one learns to live through the pain. Please let's just get to 2017 without losing anymore geniuses.
"Carrie y yo solíamos permanecer hasta las tantas charlando sobre la vida. Fueron mis mejores momentos. Así que cuando murió sentí que debía grabarla. Creo que las letras que escribió conmigo son maravillosas", ha explicado.
En los coros puede escucharse la voz de Willow Smith, hija de Will Smith.
7 de marzo de 2017
Carrie Fisher murió el 27 de diciembre de un ataque al corazón. Un día después, murió su madre, Debbie Reynolds, la protagonista del mítico musical Cantando bajo la lluvia.