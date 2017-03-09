LOS40 - Music Inspires Life

Escucha la canción que Carrie Fisher compuso con el hijo de John Lennon

Los coros los pone Willow Smith

09/03/2017 - 13:14 CET

Carrie Fisher, la princesa Leia, nos dejó hace tres meses, desde entonces no han dejado de repetirse los homenajes.

El último lo ha protagonizado Sean Lennon, el hijo del beatle, que ha colgado en la plataforma Soundcloud un tema que compuso con Fisher poco antes de que ella falleciera.

El hijo de John Lennon y Yoko Ono ha confesado que Carrie Fisher era una de sus mejores amigas. En los últimos meses ha colgado varias fotos en su Instagram explicando lo que significó para él:

"Carrie y yo solíamos permanecer hasta las tantas charlando sobre la vida. Fueron mis mejores momentos. Así que cuando murió sentí que debía grabarla. Creo que las letras que escribió conmigo son maravillosas", ha explicado.

En los coros puede escucharse la voz de Willow Smith, hija de Will Smith.

Carrie Fisher murió el 27 de diciembre de un ataque al corazón. Un día después, murió su madre, Debbie Reynolds, la protagonista del mítico musical Cantando bajo la lluvia.

Avatar
Los40
Redacción Los 40

