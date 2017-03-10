LOS40 - Music Inspires Life

Prisa Música
Radio en directo

actualidad

Hoy en 40
Temas
Directo
foto de la noticia

#FindeConLoMas40  ¡Fin de semana a tope! Escucha en directo LO+40 con Xavi Martínez y todo su equipo. ¡Buen rollo y temazos! »

b&n

Madonna graba un corto feminista

La reina del pop lo peta con Her-Story

10/03/2017 - 12:39 CET

"Bienvenidos a la revolución del amor. A nuestra negativa como mujeres de aceptar esta nueva era de tiranía donde no solo las mujeres, sino todas las personas marginadas, podrían ser verdaderamente considerados como criminales por ser diferentes".

Con este alegato comienza Her-Story, el corto que Madonna ha rodado y ha colgado en sus redes sociales para celebrar el #internationalwomensday.

El film, que dura más de 12 minutos,es en blanco y negro y lo ha rodado en Alemania, en colaboración con Luigi & Lango, dos prestigiosos fotógrafos, y de Vogue Alemania.

Her-Story se divide en ocho capítulos en total en los que aparece la diva del pop vestida con uniforme militar, de marinero y caracterizada con unas alas.

Madonna y la lucha por la igualdad

Su voz ha sido una de las que más se ha alzado en contra del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

Se desnudó durante la campaña electoral para pedir el voto para Hillary Clinton y, ya con Trump en la Casa Blanca, fue una de las protagonistas indiscutibles de la #womensmarch, al pronunciar el discurso más revolucionario.

Ahora culmina su lucha feminista con este corto, que ha dedicado a todas las mujeres que luchan por la libertad.

Avatar
Los40
Redacción Los 40

¡SUSCRÍBETE!

IMPRESCINDIBLES

ver fotogalería
Lali Espósito comparte su topless para una revista quitando los retoques de Photoshop

Lali Espósito comparte su topless para una revista quitando los retoques de Photoshop

Apoyando el 'positive body'

¡El repaso a la lista, este sábado desde Formigal!

¡El repaso a la lista, este sábado desde Formigal!

A más de 1.500 metros de altitud sabremos cuál es el nuevo número 1 de LOS40

Sabemos los trucos para tener el cuerpo de Blake Lively

Sabemos los trucos para tener el cuerpo de Blake Lively

Los ha contado su doble de acción en Infierno Azul

Halsey

Halsey se desnuda en Twitter para anunciar...

¡Su nuevo disco! Y la ha liado, claro

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman acaba explicando su rarísimo aplauso

Fue un momentazo de los Oscar

Esta versión de ‘Despacito’ te va a poner los pelos de punta

Esta versión de ‘Despacito’ te va a poner los pelos de punta

Carolina García (voz) y Sergio López (piano)

El regalo de Javier Bardem a Chris Martin ha dado mucho que hablar

El regalo de Javier Bardem a Chris Martin ha dado mucho que hablar

Adivina qué es...

¡Nos espían por la tele y el móvil!

¡Nos espían por la tele y el móvil!

Una historia de película

Lo de Hugh Jackman poniendo voz a Lobezno no sabemos si nos da miedo o risa

Hugh Jackman se dobla a sí mismo como Lobezno

No sabemos si nos da miedo o risa

Lo más visto en...

» Top 40
los40 3.837.233 social influence
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar

© Prisa Radio - Gran Vía, 32. 28013 Madrid [España]