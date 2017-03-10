Madonna graba un corto feminista
La reina del pop lo peta con Her-Story
"Bienvenidos a la revolución del amor. A nuestra negativa como mujeres de aceptar esta nueva era de tiranía donde no solo las mujeres, sino todas las personas marginadas, podrían ser verdaderamente considerados como criminales por ser diferentes".
Con este alegato comienza Her-Story, el corto que Madonna ha rodado y ha colgado en sus redes sociales para celebrar el #internationalwomensday.
El film, que dura más de 12 minutos,es en blanco y negro y lo ha rodado en Alemania, en colaboración con Luigi & Lango, dos prestigiosos fotógrafos, y de Vogue Alemania.
Her-Story se divide en ocho capítulos en total en los que aparece la diva del pop vestida con uniforme militar, de marinero y caracterizada con unas alas.
Madonna y la lucha por la igualdad
Su voz ha sido una de las que más se ha alzado en contra del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************
Se desnudó durante la campaña electoral para pedir el voto para Hillary Clinton y, ya con Trump en la Casa Blanca, fue una de las protagonistas indiscutibles de la #womensmarch, al pronunciar el discurso más revolucionario.
Ahora culmina su lucha feminista con este corto, que ha dedicado a todas las mujeres que luchan por la libertad.