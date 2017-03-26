LOS40 - Music Inspires Life

Liam Payne ya es papá

El ex-One Direction y Cheryl Cole han dado a luz a su primer hijo

26/03/2017 - 18:59 CET
Liam Payne

Primero fue Louis Tomlinson y ahora Liam Payne. El ex-One Direction acaba de convertirse en padre junto a su pareja Cheryl Cole y han sido ellos mismos quienes lo han confirmarlo a través de las redes sociales:

"Mis amigos y mi familia saben que pocas veces consigo quedarme sin palabras. Estoy tan feliz de recibir a nuestro pequeño, que es un momento que jamás olvidaré en mi vida", explicaba Liam Payne en Instagram en el texto que acompañaba a esta tierna imagen.

También ha tenido palabras para su pareja: "Estoy completamente sorprendido con su madre, por la forma en la que ha hecho todo esto. Ha hecho mis sueños realidad".

El bebé, del que todavía no sabemos el nombre, nació el pasado día 22, según ha confirmado Cheryl Cole, también en las redes sociales, y con la misma imagen:

"El día 22 nos convertimos padres de un hermoso y sano bebé. A partir de ahora este día tendrá un significado totalmente diferente para mi", escribía la británica.

Feliz pareja

Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole anunciaron en febrero que iban a ser padres, poniendo el broche a una historia de amor de película. La pareja se conoció en 2008, en las audiciones de Factor X.

I miss you!...the things you make me do🤓😋 home soon!

Una publicación compartida de Liam Payne (@liampayne) el

Ocho años después, volvieron a cruzarse y, los diez años de diferencia entre ambos y los dos divorcios de la cantante no evitaron que surgiera el amor.

"Tengo la novia más bella del mundo, ha hecho mis sueños realidad", decía él.

Avatar
Los40
Redacción Los 40

