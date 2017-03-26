Liam Payne ya es papá
El ex-One Direction y Cheryl Cole han dado a luz a su primer hijo
Primero fue Louis Tomlinson y ahora Liam Payne. El ex-One Direction acaba de convertirse en padre junto a su pareja Cheryl Cole y han sido ellos mismos quienes lo han confirmarlo a través de las redes sociales:
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
"Mis amigos y mi familia saben que pocas veces consigo quedarme sin palabras. Estoy tan feliz de recibir a nuestro pequeño, que es un momento que jamás olvidaré en mi vida", explicaba Liam Payne en Instagram en el texto que acompañaba a esta tierna imagen.
También ha tenido palabras para su pareja: "Estoy completamente sorprendido con su madre, por la forma en la que ha hecho todo esto. Ha hecho mis sueños realidad".
El bebé, del que todavía no sabemos el nombre, nació el pasado día 22, según ha confirmado Cheryl Cole, también en las redes sociales, y con la misma imagen:
On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙
"El día 22 nos convertimos padres de un hermoso y sano bebé. A partir de ahora este día tendrá un significado totalmente diferente para mi", escribía la británica.
Feliz pareja
Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole anunciaron en febrero que iban a ser padres, poniendo el broche a una historia de amor de película. La pareja se conoció en 2008, en las audiciones de Factor X.
Ocho años después, volvieron a cruzarse y, los diez años de diferencia entre ambos y los dos divorcios de la cantante no evitaron que surgiera el amor.
"Tengo la novia más bella del mundo, ha hecho mis sueños realidad", decía él.