Premios Billboard: Drake, The Chainsmokers y Twenty Pilots acaparan las nominaciones

Los Billboard Music Awards, los premios que celebra anualmente la prestigiosa revista estadounidense Billboard, ya tienen lista de nominados.

Y, también, claros favoritos: Drake y The Chainsmokers lideran el listado con 22 nominaciones cada uno. Entre estas figura la de Top Artista (Mejor Artista), una de las más consideradas.

Les siguen Twenty One Pilots, con 17 nominaciones; Rihanna con 14, The Weeknd con 13 y Beyoncé con 8.

En cuanto a los criterios que se han seguido para elaborar la selección, Billboard alude a la "interacción de los fans con la música de estos artistas" en forma de ventas, emisiones en radio, asistencia a conciertos y seguimiento en redes.

Echa un vistazo a las nominaciones de las principales categorías de los Billboard Awards 2017:

Mejor artista:



Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Revelación:



Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Premio Billboard Chart:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista masculino:



Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenina:



Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Mejor dueto o grupo



The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista del Top Billboard 200



Beyonce

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor artista superventas:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista en la Radio:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista social (redes)



Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Mejor artista de gira



Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista de R&B



Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Mejor gira de R&B



Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Mejor artista de rap



J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Mejor gira de rap



Drake

Future

Kanye West

Mejor artista country



Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Mejor gira country



Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Mejor artista de rock

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Mejor gira de rock



Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista latino:



J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Mejor artista de electrónica / dance



The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Mejor álbum de Billboard 200

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor banda sonora



Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Mejor álbum de R&B



Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor álbum de rap



J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Mejor álbum de country



Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Mejor álbum de rock:



The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Mejor álbum latino:



J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Mejor álbum de música electrónica / dance



The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

La mejor canción del Top Hot 100:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

La mejor canción superventas:



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

La mejor canción de la radio



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Mejor canción de streaming (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

La mejor canción de videoclip en streaming:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

La mejor colaboración



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

La mejor canción R&B



Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

La mejor colaboración de R&B



Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

La mejor canción de rap



Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

La mejor colaboración rap



D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles

La mejor canción rock



Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

La mejor canción latina



Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

La mejor canción dance / electrónica



The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You"