Premios Billboard: Drake, The Chainsmokers y Twenty Pilots acaparan las nominaciones
Los galardones estadounidenses calientan motores
Los Billboard Music Awards, los premios que celebra anualmente la prestigiosa revista estadounidense Billboard, ya tienen lista de nominados.
Y, también, claros favoritos: Drake y The Chainsmokers lideran el listado con 22 nominaciones cada uno. Entre estas figura la de Top Artista (Mejor Artista), una de las más consideradas.
Les siguen Twenty One Pilots, con 17 nominaciones; Rihanna con 14, The Weeknd con 13 y Beyoncé con 8.
Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce & The Weekend dominate the 2017 #BBMAs nominees https://t.co/HkSqrP0soZ pic.twitter.com/IEqyq5QurL— billboard (@billboard) 10 de abril de 2017
En cuanto a los criterios que se han seguido para elaborar la selección, Billboard alude a la "interacción de los fans con la música de estos artistas" en forma de ventas, emisiones en radio, asistencia a conciertos y seguimiento en redes.
Echa un vistazo a las nominaciones de las principales categorías de los Billboard Awards 2017:
Mejor artista:
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Revelación:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Premio Billboard Chart:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista masculino:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina:
Adele
Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Mejor dueto o grupo
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista del Top Billboard 200
Beyonce
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor artista superventas:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista en la Radio:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista social (redes)
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Mejor artista de gira
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista de R&B
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Mejor gira de R&B
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Mejor artista de rap
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Mejor gira de rap
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Mejor artista country
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Mejor gira country
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Mejor artista de rock
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Mejor gira de rock
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista latino:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Mejor artista de electrónica / dance
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Mejor álbum de Billboard 200
Beyonce, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor banda sonora
Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Mejor álbum de R&B
Beyonce, Lemonade
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor álbum de rap
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Mejor álbum de country
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Mejor álbum de rock:
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Mejor álbum latino:
J Balvin, Energia
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Mejor álbum de música electrónica / dance
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
The Chainsmokers, Collage
Flume, Skin
Kygo, Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
La mejor canción del Top Hot 100:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
La mejor canción superventas:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
La mejor canción de la radio
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Mejor canción de streaming (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
La mejor canción de videoclip en streaming:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Desiigner, “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
La mejor colaboración
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
La mejor canción R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
La mejor colaboración de R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
La mejor canción de rap
Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
La mejor colaboración rap
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles
La mejor canción rock
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
La mejor canción latina
Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
La mejor canción dance / electrónica
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You"