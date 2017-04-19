Se gasta miles de dólares para parecerse a Trunks
Un fan de Dragon Ball que ha hecho lo imposible por ser uno de ellos
En principio se podría pensar que esta es otra noticia friki de esas que inundan los medios últimamente pero detrás de la conversión de esta persona en uno de los personajes de Dragon Ball hay una historia muy curiosa.
Julian Low es un joven que se hartó de ser acosado en el colegio por parte de los que le llamaban 'debilucho' y decidió ponerle freno convirtiéndose en su personaje favorito de anime: Trunks.
Super Saiyan Power 💪
Comenzó entonces a gastarse el dinero (15.000 dólares en tres años) que ganaba en su trabajo para prepararse físicamente, alimentarse bien y habituarse a su nueva vida como Trunks.
New Custom Capsule Corp Jacket
En su perfil oficial de Instagram podéis seguir su evolución en los últimos meses y más de 10.000 personas se han convertido ya en seguidores de este joven Trunks de carne y hueso.
The greatest success in character building is the journey. The preparation, the dedication, the confidence to know that what your doing is right and the consistency even through all the speed bumps and suprizes along the way. This isn't Prep, this isn't work! This is Growth ☝