El ‘dardo’ de Camila Cabello a 5th Harmony

Puede que con el paso del tiempo Camila Cabello y el resto de componentes de 5th Harmony (Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui) puedan echar la vista atrás y dar por cerradas las heridas de la marcha de la cantante del grupo. Pero no será pronto.

Después del cruce de acusaciones en forma de comunicados que se lanzaron desde las dos partes, lo sucedido tras la marcha de la ahora solista de 5th Harmony sigue siendo un tema espinoso y lo seguirá siendo si sus protagonistas no dejan de lanzarse 'dardos'.

El último lo ha lanzado la cantante a través de su perfil oficial de Instagram donde ha dado nuevos detalles de su esperado debut en solitario que se producirá el próximo 19 de mayo: "The Hurting the healing the loving es la historia de mi viaje desde la oscuridad a la luz; de un tiempo en el que estaba perdida a un momento en el que me he encontrado a mí misma otra vez".

No hace falta ser un genio para saber hacia quién va dirigido este mensaje pero por si alguien tenía alguna duda, Camila Cabello lo deja claro: "Empecé a escribir I have questions cuando estaba totalmente rota de gira con Fifth Harmony; sentía un dolor del que te sientes incómoda incluso hablando y del que nunca quieres leer nada sobre; hacía música sobre ello pero tenía que soportarlo en silencio, como un secreto que me ardiera en la lengua y del que no pudiera decir nada".

"No pude escribir otra canción en 6 meses porque componer hacía que tuviera que volver a sentirlo todo y todavía no estaba preparado para ello. Hasta que un día me harté y lo saqué todo componiendo canciones tristes cada día y cuando me cansé de ellas empecé a ser más y más feliz y me di cuenta de que estaba grabando un disco para curarme" se sinceró Cabello.