El ‘dardo’ de Camila Cabello a 5th Harmony

LOS 40 · 16/05/2017 - 11:04 CET
Puede que con el paso del tiempo Camila Cabello y el resto de componentes de 5th Harmony (Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui) puedan echar la vista atrás y dar por cerradas las heridas de la marcha de la cantante del grupo. Pero no será pronto.
Después del cruce de acusaciones en forma de comunicados que se lanzaron desde las dos partes, lo sucedido tras la marcha de la ahora solista de 5th Harmony sigue siendo un tema espinoso y lo seguirá siendo si sus protagonistas no dejan de lanzarse 'dardos'.
the first song from my forthcoming album “the hurting the healing the loving” will come out on 5.19.17.... “the hurting the healing the loving” is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called “I have questions” which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn’t write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn’t ready to do that yet. so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it.......
El último lo ha lanzado la cantante a través de su perfil oficial de Instagram donde ha dado nuevos detalles de su esperado debut en solitario que se producirá el próximo 19 de mayo: "The Hurting the healing the loving es la historia de mi viaje desde la oscuridad a la luz; de un tiempo en el que estaba perdida a un momento en el que me he encontrado a mí misma otra vez".
..... till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and “I have questions” was written. after that i wrote a sad song everyday, everything i wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, i said everything until i got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as i got happier and happier, i realized the songs were getting happier and happier. and i realized i wasn’t making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal. it wasn’t until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs. i didn’t write it with the intention of delivering a message, but i realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving. i might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener... i might have thought i was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but i realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. and the loving, i wouldn’t have known how beautiful she was if i couldn’t miss her all that time.....
No hace falta ser un genio para saber hacia quién va dirigido este mensaje pero por si alguien tenía alguna duda, Camila Cabello lo deja claro: "Empecé a escribir I have questions cuando estaba totalmente rota de gira con Fifth Harmony; sentía un dolor del que te sientes incómoda incluso hablando y del que nunca quieres leer nada sobre; hacía música sobre ello pero tenía que soportarlo en silencio, como un secreto que me ardiera en la lengua y del que no pudiera decir nada".
.......to the hurting, thank you for teaching me that even if at night you take me into the deepest depths of the ocean, i will still wake in the morning. to the healing, thank you for the tears. when they finally came, they tasted like God. to the loving, you are even more beautiful than i remember.
"No pude escribir otra canción en 6 meses porque componer hacía que tuviera que volver a sentirlo todo y todavía no estaba preparado para ello. Hasta que un día me harté y lo saqué todo componiendo canciones tristes cada día y cuando me cansé de ellas empecé a ser más y más feliz y me di cuenta de que estaba grabando un disco para curarme" se sinceró Cabello.
