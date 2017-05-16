Instagram ya tiene filtros faciales al más puro estilo Snapchat

Alejandro Gómez Lizarraga
Periodista y comunicador.
LOS 40 · 16/05/2017 - 19:01 CET
Estaba claro que, tarde o temprano, llegaría este momento.
Instagram ha incluido oficialmente sus propios filtros faciales. Actualiza la última versión y podrás "disfrutar" de ellos.
La red social, una de las que más usuarios acumula, ha tomado ejemplo de Snapchat y ha añadido esta nueva función.
Realmente podríamos decir que ha copiado a Snapchat ya que los filtros son casi iguales (incluso peores, ya que necesitan perfeccionarse bastante).
Today, we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends. Simply open the camera and tap the new face icon in the bottom right corner. Tap a filter to try it on and send it to your friends or add it to your story. They even work with Boomerang! Also today, we’re rolling out three new creative tools. Make videos that play in reverse with “Rewind,” add context to your story with a hashtag sticker and get creative with the eraser brush. Instagram has always been the place you can go to turn regular moments into something you can’t wait to share. Now, you have more fun and easy ways to express yourself and connect with the people you care about most. To learn more about today’s updates, check out help.instagram.com. These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
La herramienta sirve tanto para fotos como para vídeos, así que ahora es cuando todo el mundo se va a poner a usar estos filtros sin parar. Lo de siempre, vamos.
Aún y todo, habrá que recibirlos con cariño porque está claro que han llegado para quedarse.
