    Instagram ya tiene filtros faciales al más puro estilo Snapchat

    Avatar

    Alejandro Gómez Lizarraga

    Periodista y comunicador.

    LOS 40 · 16/05/2017 - 19:01 CET

    Estaba claro que, tarde o temprano, llegaría este momento.

    Instagram ha incluido oficialmente sus propios filtros faciales. Actualiza la última versión y podrás "disfrutar" de ellos.

    La red social, una de las que más usuarios acumula, ha tomado ejemplo de Snapchat y ha añadido esta nueva función.

    Realmente podríamos decir que ha copiado a Snapchat ya que los filtros son casi iguales (incluso peores, ya que necesitan perfeccionarse bastante).

    La herramienta sirve tanto para fotos como para vídeos, así que ahora es cuando todo el mundo se va a poner a usar estos filtros sin parar. Lo de siempre, vamos.

    Aún y todo, habrá que recibirlos con cariño porque está claro que han llegado para quedarse.

