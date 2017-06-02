LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Ariel Winter tiene un mensaje para las chicas que no se atreven a llevar bikini

    Avatar

    Alberto Sisí Sánchez

    Redactor cine y tendencias LOS40.

    LOS 40 · 02/06/2017 - 13:06 CET

    La actriz Ariel Winter, conocida por su papel en la serie Modern Family, se ha convertido en un referente de la aceptación del cuerpo en estos tiempos que corren. Ha sido la carnaza de los abusones de internet desde hace años y un ejemplo para todos aquellos que sufren bullying por su aspecto físico.

    ¿Su especialidad? Ridiculizar a aquellos que intentan hacerle pasarlo mal. Y apoyar a chicos y chicas de su misma edad que puedan sentirse rechazado por los motivos que sean.

    Ahora ha lanzado una proclama animando a todas las chicas que no se atreven a llevar bikini. Ha sido en una entrevista con el portal web Refinery 29 en el que admite tener inseguridades a pesar de compartirlas siempre.

    En un post en Instagram, además, reconoce que la gente debería sentirse cómoda con todo aquello que decida hacer en la vida como ella misma intenta.

    La actriz también anima a que la gente se quiera a si misma en este momento de narcisismo extremo provocado por las redes sociales.

    Una vez más Ariel Winter demuestra por qué es un referente tan positivo para los adolescentes alrededor del mundo y ¡nos encanta!

