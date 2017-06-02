Ariel Winter tiene un mensaje para las chicas que no se atreven a llevar bikini

Alberto Sisí Sánchez
Redactor cine y tendencias LOS40.
LOS 40 · 02/06/2017 - 13:06 CET
La actriz Ariel Winter, conocida por su papel en la serie Modern Family, se ha convertido en un referente de la aceptación del cuerpo en estos tiempos que corren. Ha sido la carnaza de los abusones de internet desde hace años y un ejemplo para todos aquellos que sufren bullying por su aspecto físico.
¿Su especialidad? Ridiculizar a aquellos que intentan hacerle pasarlo mal. Y apoyar a chicos y chicas de su misma edad que puedan sentirse rechazado por los motivos que sean.
Ahora ha lanzado una proclama animando a todas las chicas que no se atreven a llevar bikini. Ha sido en una entrevista con el portal web Refinery 29 en el que admite tener inseguridades a pesar de compartirlas siempre.
Y'all I love you but PLEASE pay attention and post my REAL point from my @refinery29 interview!!! Not that I'm "defending living with my 29 year old boyfriend" or that I'm "firing back at Trump" because first of all I don't need to defend anything I'm super happy and in love, and I'm not firing at anyone just sharing an opinion after being ASKED! The point was to take back the beach and help people understand that the beach should be a safe space to go as you please and feel good about yourself no matter what! Makeup on, makeup off, heels, sandals, covered up, exposed, do you and feel HAPPY about who you are and YOUR choices, not the ones society wants us to choose. It's also HARD to be 100% confident- I'm still not- but I'm on a journey and I want other people to know they're not alone. We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals. Body positivity is important- not that I live with my boyfriend. Press- please read the article and take it for what it is- not what will give you more readers! Let's all be real and represent people how they want to be represented through what they actually say. Rant over. Love yourselves, love others, be yourselves, and be happy. Xo
En un post en Instagram, además, reconoce que la gente debería sentirse cómoda con todo aquello que decida hacer en la vida como ella misma intenta.
La actriz también anima a que la gente se quiera a si misma en este momento de narcisismo extremo provocado por las redes sociales.
Una vez más Ariel Winter demuestra por qué es un referente tan positivo para los adolescentes alrededor del mundo y ¡nos encanta!
