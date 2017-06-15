LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
﻿
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • ESTILO
  • INTERNET
  • VIDEOJUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • DESCUENTOS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • SÍGUENOS:
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES MARCA

    De Avril Lavigne a Tokio Hotel: 7 grupos de pop punk que triunfaban en los 2000's

    Avatar

    Alberto Palao Murcia

    Periodista y comunicador audiovisual

    LOS 40 · 15 JUN 2017 - 16:24 CET

    Si hace tres años se llevaban las gafa pasta y hace dos las camisas de leñador, a mediados del 2000 la referencia de estilo de casi todos los ídolos adolescentes era el punk.

    Vale, quizá no se tratase del mismo estilo punk que reinaba en los años ochenta, en plena Movida Madrileña, pero artistas como Avril Lavigne, Green Day o Tokio Hotel hicieron suyo el término punk. Más bien pop punk.

    ¿Qué tenían todos ellos en común? Un estilo musical con base pop, pero conrápidos ritmos de punk. Aunque seamos realistas, si en algo se diferenciaban del resto de grupos pop era por llevar mucho eyeliner negro debajo de los ojos. Daba igual si eran chicas o chicos.

    Camisetas negras, corbatas y alguna que otra calavera: todo valía. En LOS40 repasamos 7 artistas y grupos que triunfaron con su estilo pop punk en los 2000.

    VER MÁS GALERIAS

    Los artistas que han donado fortunas

    Los artistas que han donado fortunas

    Las dobles de Emma Watson

    Las dobles de Emma Watson

    Si Vanessa Hudgens te parece sexy… ¡espera a ver a su hermana!

    Si Vanessa Hudgens te parece sexy… ¡espera a ver a su hermana!

    VER MÁS

    Comentarios

    Comentar