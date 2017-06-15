De Avril Lavigne a Tokio Hotel: 7 grupos de pop punk que triunfaban en los 2000's
Alberto Palao Murcia
Periodista y comunicador audiovisual
LOS 40 · 15 JUN 2017 - 16:24 CET
Si hace tres años se llevaban las gafa pasta y hace dos las camisas de leñador, a mediados del 2000 la referencia de estilo de casi todos los ídolos adolescentes era el punk.
Vale, quizá no se tratase del mismo estilo punk que reinaba en los años ochenta, en plena Movida Madrileña, pero artistas como Avril Lavigne, Green Day o Tokio Hotel hicieron suyo el término punk. Más bien pop punk.
Today marks 15 years since I released my first album, "Let Go" and now I'm here working on my sixth! Its so surreal to think my first album #LetGo has sold over 20 million albums, and introduced me to so many incredible countries around the world. Thank you guys for all your support - I can't wait for you to hear what's next! Also, a big thank you to @la_reid for discovering me at the age of 15, allowing me to be me, write my own songs, dress the way I wanted haha, continually support me up until this day and continuing to have my back no matter what. La Reid is one of the most real and caring businessmen I have come across in the industry. And thank you to my co-writers and producers #TheMatrix @TheLaurenChristy @grahamedwardsmusic #scottspock @clifmagness
¿Qué tenían todos ellos en común? Un estilo musical con base pop, pero conrápidos ritmos de punk. Aunque seamos realistas, si en algo se diferenciaban del resto de grupos pop era por llevar mucho eyeliner negro debajo de los ojos. Daba igual si eran chicas o chicos.
Camisetas negras, corbatas y alguna que otra calavera: todo valía. En LOS40 repasamos 7 artistas y grupos que triunfaron con su estilo pop punk en los 2000.
