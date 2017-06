El grito millenial de Maico que te va a conquistar

Oh! OH!

This is how we dream.

Oh! Oh!

Come with me and learn to fly.

Oh! Oh!

We can sail together.

Oh! Oh!

Sail across the painted sky.

When the lights turn on.

And your dream’s in gear.

Can you feel the dawn?

Can you feel it near?

If you lose control.

Without ways to steer.

We can see your goal.

We can see it clear.

(Estribillo)

Come and say hello.

And explore a new frontier.

If you need a light.

You will find it here.

Carry on, stay strong.

And be a pioneer.

We can sing our song.

We can sing it clear.

How we dream.

(Estribillo x2)