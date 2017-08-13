Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga y más, condenan el ataque nazi de Charlottesville

John Legend, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, J.K. Rowling, Lady Gaga, Hayley (Paramore), Mark Ronson o Pink son sólo algunos de los artistas que han mostrado su más energica condena ante los trágicos acontecimientos sucedidos ayer en Charlotesville.

Allí miles de manifestantes protestaban contra el nazismo y los supremacistas blancos estadounidenses cuando repentinamente un coche embestía contra la multitud causando tres muertos.

Celebrities, cantantes, actores, modelos y modistos, escritores, políticos y gente de todo tipo y condición han condenado el ataque nazi en Virginia (Estados Unidos).

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) 12 de agosto de 2017

the news makes me sick and so do racists in suits who dance around the fact that NAZIS are parading thru the streets in broad daylight — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) 12 de agosto de 2017

These morons look like they're en route to a f**king luau @laurenduca pic.twitter.com/kmKph486bX — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) 12 de agosto de 2017

I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 12 de agosto de 2017

this is horrifying.... hatred, racism and violence have no place in our society... this is not America 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#Charlottesville — camila (@Camila_Cabello) 12 de agosto de 2017

How tragic that this is what we've come to. My prayers are w those in Charlottesville & every American who is the target of hate & violence. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 12 de agosto de 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 de agosto de 2017

Tiki Torch Tough Guys tried to get crunk in #Charlottesville Virginia last night pic.twitter.com/e0GE98juIj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) 12 de agosto de 2017

I really don't know what to say...but this is terrorism. This is America TODAY...not 40 years ago, and your president is silent. Disgusting. Una publicación compartida de Zendaya (@zendaya) el 12 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 11:49 PDT