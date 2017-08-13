Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga y más, condenan el ataque nazi de Charlottesville

Juan Vicente
Periolisto y jugón a ratos
LOS 40 · 13/08/2017 - 10:29 CET
John Legend, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, J.K. Rowling, Lady Gaga, Hayley (Paramore), Mark Ronson o Pink son sólo algunos de los artistas que han mostrado su más energica condena ante los trágicos acontecimientos sucedidos ayer en Charlotesville.
Allí miles de manifestantes protestaban contra el nazismo y los supremacistas blancos estadounidenses cuando repentinamente un coche embestía contra la multitud causando tres muertos.
Celebrities, cantantes, actores, modelos y modistos, escritores, políticos y gente de todo tipo y condición han condenado el ataque nazi en Virginia (Estados Unidos).
We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.— John Legend (@johnlegend) 12 de agosto de 2017
the news makes me sick and so do racists in suits who dance around the fact that NAZIS are parading thru the streets in broad daylight— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) 12 de agosto de 2017
These morons look like they're en route to a f**king luau @laurenduca pic.twitter.com/kmKph486bX— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) 12 de agosto de 2017
I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) 12 de agosto de 2017
this is horrifying.... hatred, racism and violence have no place in our society... this is not America 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#Charlottesville— camila (@Camila_Cabello) 12 de agosto de 2017
How tragic that this is what we've come to. My prayers are w those in Charlottesville & every American who is the target of hate & violence.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 12 de agosto de 2017
By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 de agosto de 2017
Tiki Torch Tough Guys tried to get crunk in #Charlottesville Virginia last night pic.twitter.com/e0GE98juIj— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) 12 de agosto de 2017
I would like to speak out against these ignorant ass fools marching in Charlottesville. Believe it or not, they do not represent the majority of "white people". Most of "us" white folk (I'll say it again, I subscribe to the human race and we're all pink on the inside) are embarrassed of these small dicked privileged spoiled ass losers. Like these good people in this picture. Most people are good people, there are small groups of every sort that make it ugly for the rest of us. I apologize on behalf of these idiots. Maybe mommy and daddy should cut off their allowances.
Todos ellos coinciden en señalar lo contradictorio de que, 70 años después de que medio millón de soldados estadounidenses murieran combatiendo el nazismo en la II Guerra Mundial, el presidente de Estados Unidos permita a estos neonazis campar a sus anchas en suelo americano.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga y más, condenan el ataque nazi de Charlottesville
Tres personas muertas tras ser embestidas por un coche
De la primera foto de Blanca Suárez con su novio, a los grandes fichajes de Netflix
La estrella y el estrellado de la semana
La música, un factor clave en la promoción de las series de Antena 3
Kesha se cuela en 'Tiempos de guerra', la ficción bélica de Series Atresmedia