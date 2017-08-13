LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Lady Gaga

    Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga y más, condenan el ataque nazi de Charlottesville

    Avatar

    Juan Vicente

    Periolisto y jugón a ratos

    LOS 40 · 13/08/2017 - 10:29 CET

    John Legend, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, J.K. Rowling, Lady Gaga, Hayley (Paramore), Mark Ronson o Pink son sólo algunos de los artistas que han mostrado su más energica condena ante los trágicos acontecimientos sucedidos ayer en Charlotesville.

    Allí miles de manifestantes protestaban contra el nazismo y los supremacistas blancos estadounidenses cuando repentinamente un coche embestía contra la multitud causando tres muertos.

    Celebrities, cantantes, actores, modelos y modistos, escritores, políticos y gente de todo tipo y condición han condenado el ataque nazi en Virginia (Estados Unidos).

    Todos ellos coinciden en señalar lo contradictorio de que, 70 años después de que medio millón de soldados estadounidenses murieran combatiendo el nazismo en la II Guerra Mundial, el presidente de Estados Unidos permita a estos neonazis campar a sus anchas en suelo americano.

