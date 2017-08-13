La declaración romántica viralizada como alegato a las curvas

Juan Vicente
LOS 40 · 13/08/2017 - 09:41 CET
"Amo a esta mujer y su cuerpo repleto de curvas". Así comenzaba la declaración romántica que Robbie Tripp, un usuario de Instagram, le ha dedicado a su mujer, Sarah Tripp, y que se ha viralizado como un alegato de las mujeres con curvas.
Miles de usuarios de las redes sociales han mostrado su apoyo a la pareja y han reafirmado sus palabras sobre esta sociedad que margina a mujeres cuyos cánones de belleza no se ciñen a los establecidos.
"Por su figura y tamaño nunca estará en la portada de una revista pero si estará en la portada de mi vida y de mi corazón. Chicos, volved a pensar lo que la sociedad os ha dicho sobre lo que deberíais desear. Una mujer real no es como una estrella porno o un maniquí de bikinis. Ellas son reales" asegura Tripp en su post.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
Centenares de interacciones se han sucedido en los últimos días y ha pillado por sorpresa a los protagonistas de esta historia.
"Ha sido increíble ver la reacción de mi post celebrando a mi esposa y su cuerpo. Es increíble ver a hombres de todo el mundo etiquetar a su novia o mujer y decirle lo mucho que aman su cuerpo con curvas" confiesan los Tripp.
