El ganador de Eurovisión Måns Zelmerlöw homenajea a Cataluña

Alejandro Gómez Lizarraga
Periodista y comunicador.
LOS 40 · 21/08/2017 - 13:43 CET
Los atentados terroristas en Barcelona y Cambrils han conmocionado al mundo entero. Muchos artistas y cantantes condenaron los ataques a través de las redes sociales, entre ellos, Måns Zelmerlöw.
El ganador de Eurovisión 2015, además, ha lanzado un tema inédito en recuerdo de las víctimas.
En la canción, que se titula Can I Call You Home, Måns demuestra el gran amor que siente hacia la Ciudad Condal.
"Barcelona es muy especial para mí. Amé cada segundo de los años que estuve allí; la gente, su mentalidad, la ciudad y su versatilidad, la belleza de su arquitectura (...) Las fuerzas oscuras de este mundo intentan arrebatar eso de esta ciudad, pero siempre fallan".
Estas son algunas de las palabras que ha publicado, un emotivo mensaje en el que manifiesta el cariño que siente hacia la tierra catalana.
I am absolutely devastated by the events in Barcelona yesterday. Enough now. As many of you know, Barcelona is very special to me. I loved every second of my years there - the people and their mentality, the city and it's versatility, the beauty in its architecture, the mountains and the beaches. It's a friendly city. I felt that the first time I set foot there and still do every time I visit. The dark forces of this world try to take that away from city after city, but fail every time. They will fail in Barcelona too. I actually wrote a song about my love for the city a couple of years ago together with Robert Habolin and Gavin Jones. It never became more than a demo. But I felt I wanted to share it with you in this moment of grief. Link in bio. #barcelona
