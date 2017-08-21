LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    El ganador de Eurovisión Måns Zelmerlöw homenajea a Cataluña

    Avatar

    Alejandro Gómez Lizarraga

    Periodista y comunicador.

    LOS 40 · 21/08/2017 - 13:43 CET

    Los atentados terroristas en Barcelona y Cambrils han conmocionado al mundo entero. Muchos artistas y cantantes condenaron los ataques a través de las redes sociales, entre ellos, Måns Zelmerlöw.

    El ganador de Eurovisión 2015, además, ha lanzado un tema inédito en recuerdo de las víctimas.

    En la canción, que se titula Can I Call You Home, Måns demuestra el gran amor que siente hacia la Ciudad Condal.

    "Barcelona es muy especial para mí. Amé cada segundo de los años que estuve allí; la gente, su mentalidad, la ciudad y su versatilidad, la belleza de su arquitectura (...) Las fuerzas oscuras de este mundo intentan arrebatar eso de esta ciudad, pero siempre fallan".

    Estas son algunas de las palabras que ha publicado, un emotivo mensaje en el que manifiesta el cariño que siente hacia la tierra catalana. 

