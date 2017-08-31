LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Un dedo le vale una demanda millonaria a Katy Perry

    Avatar

    Alberto Palao Murcia

    Periodista y comunicador audiovisual

    LOS 40 · 31/08/2017 - 12:36 CET

    No corren buenos tiempos para Katy Perry: su último disco no está obteniendo los resultados esperados y su enemiga Taylor Swift está arrasando con su nueva canción Look What You Made Me Do.

    A todo ello se le ha sumado una demanda millonaria. ¿La razón? Un dedo.

    Se trata del dedo gordo del pie de Christina Fish, una chica que en 2014 trabajaba montando y desmontando los escenarios de la gira Prismatic World Tour.

    Durante el concierto en Raleigh ayudó a mover una pared, según informa el medio estadounidense TMZ (donde se pueden ver las crudas imágenes del dedo amputado de Fish).

    Tuvo tan mala suerte de que su dedo se quedó atrapado en la pared, aplastándolo. Christina dice al medio que sentía cómo se le llenaba de sangre y tenía la sensación de que le iba a explotar.

    La demandante asegura que esperó una ayuda médico que no apareció y es que nadie de la organización llamó a una ambulancia. Fue ella sola quien tuvo que apañárselas para llegar al hospital.

    Katy Perry durante los VMA's de 2017 / Getty

    El dedo se gangrenó y finalmente tuvo que ser amputado. Tras vivir esta pesadilla, Fish y sus abogados han decidido iniciar una demanda millonaria contra Perry. ¿Conseguirá ganarla?

