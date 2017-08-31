Un dedo le vale una demanda millonaria a Katy Perry

Alberto Palao Murcia
Periodista y comunicador audiovisual
LOS 40 · 31/08/2017 - 12:36 CET
No corren buenos tiempos para Katy Perry: su último disco no está obteniendo los resultados esperados y su enemiga Taylor Swift está arrasando con su nueva canción Look What You Made Me Do.
A todo ello se le ha sumado una demanda millonaria. ¿La razón? Un dedo.
Se trata del dedo gordo del pie de Christina Fish, una chica que en 2014 trabajaba montando y desmontando los escenarios de la gira Prismatic World Tour.
1 YEAR year ago today, 138 shows, over 2 million faces, and more than a hundred flights later, we are still going strong on #ThePrismaticWorldTour! Tonight we wrapped our biggest show yet with over 30,000 people in attendance in Manila! I created this show to continue our CONNECTION, sing with you, celebrate music together and hopefully bring a little more light to your lives. I am proud of the strength and stamina the whole team has had and that we've never had a major injury or a canceled a show. For me, I know this is God's protective hand over us. Also, I AM BEYOND GRATEFUL to all of the hard working people that help me create this magnificat show and that travel with me in every department (sometimes up to 128 ppl) to put on a show of this magnitude! I am so proud of what we created and so grateful to the fans for spending their time and MONEY to come see #THEPRISMATICWORLDTOUR! I will always try to keep it 100 for you, you have my word! 3 more shows, Asia! Summer break, then we're coming for you in September, South America. ❤️👊🏼
Durante el concierto en Raleigh ayudó a mover una pared, según informa el medio estadounidense TMZ (donde se pueden ver las crudas imágenes del dedo amputado de Fish).
Tuvo tan mala suerte de que su dedo se quedó atrapado en la pared, aplastándolo. Christina dice al medio que sentía cómo se le llenaba de sangre y tenía la sensación de que le iba a explotar.
La demandante asegura que esperó una ayuda médico que no apareció y es que nadie de la organización llamó a una ambulancia. Fue ella sola quien tuvo que apañárselas para llegar al hospital.
