Así es Francia Raisa, la amiga que le ha donado el riñón a Selena Gomez

Esta semana los fans de Selena Gomez se despertaban sorprendidos: la artista compartía una foto en Instagram junto a una amiga en el hospital tras un trasplante de riñón. Esta operación podría ayudarle en la lucha contra el lupus, la enfermedad que padece.

“No existen palabras que puedan describir lo muy agradecida que me siento con mi amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me ha hecho el regalo más importante y se ha sacrificado donándome un riñón. Me siento increíblemente bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana”, escribía Selena Gomez debajo de la foto.

Pero, aunque sepamos el nombre de la amiga, ¿quién es realmente Francia Raisa? Quizá la hayas visto mucho antes en televisión y es que la amiguísima de Selena (con permiso de Taylor Swift) es actriz.

Con 29 años ha aparecido en películas como A por todas: de nuevo una vez más y en la serie de ABC, Vida secreta de una adolescente.

Sel y Francia se conocen desde 2008, ¡vamos casi una década ya! Y desde entonces son íntimas.

Con tanto tiempo de amistad, es normal que Francia también le haya dedicado unas palabras a la cantante tras este proceso: “Estoy muy agradecida de que Dios confíe en mi para algo, que no solo salva una vida, sino que también me ha cambiado la mía. Esto forma parte de nuestra historia, pero lo importante es que no es la única”

Seguro que si antes estaban unidas, tras vivir esta experiencia, Francia y Selena quedan unidas de por vida. Y es que quien tiene un amigo tiene un tesoro y, sin lugar a dudas, Sel tiene uno muy grande.

