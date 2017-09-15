Así es Francia Raisa, la amiga que le ha donado el riñón a Selena Gomez
Esta semana los fans de Selena Gomez se despertaban sorprendidos: la artista compartía una foto en Instagram junto a una amiga en el hospital tras un trasplante de riñón. Esta operación podría ayudarle en la lucha contra el lupus, la enfermedad que padece.
“No existen palabras que puedan describir lo muy agradecida que me siento con mi amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me ha hecho el regalo más importante y se ha sacrificado donándome un riñón. Me siento increíblemente bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana”, escribía Selena Gomez debajo de la foto.
I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx
Pero, aunque sepamos el nombre de la amiga, ¿quién es realmente Francia Raisa? Quizá la hayas visto mucho antes en televisión y es que la amiguísima de Selena (con permiso de Taylor Swift) es actriz.
Con 29 años ha aparecido en películas como A por todas: de nuevo una vez más y en la serie de ABC, Vida secreta de una adolescente.
Sel y Francia se conocen desde 2008, ¡vamos casi una década ya! Y desde entonces son íntimas.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez
Con tanto tiempo de amistad, es normal que Francia también le haya dedicado unas palabras a la cantante tras este proceso: “Estoy muy agradecida de que Dios confíe en mi para algo, que no solo salva una vida, sino que también me ha cambiado la mía. Esto forma parte de nuestra historia, pero lo importante es que no es la única”
Seguro que si antes estaban unidas, tras vivir esta experiencia, Francia y Selena quedan unidas de por vida. Y es que quien tiene un amigo tiene un tesoro y, sin lugar a dudas, Sel tiene uno muy grande.
