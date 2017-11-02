Carta abierta a Emma Watson para que vuelva a usar Instagram
Vuelve a traer la cordura a la red
Querida Emma,
Llevo tiempo sin saber de ti. Concretamente desde el 22 de junio. No sé si sigues vistiendo con aquellos looks tan elegantes y que respetan el medioambiente o qué libros lees. Ni si quiera sé qué premieres has visitado. Me tienes en ascuas. ¿Estás bien?
Feel free to check out the @the_press_tour if you're interested in information about sustainable fashion 💚💚💚 Paris photocall for the @wearethecircle, which is out in France on 12th July 🇫🇷⭕ Dress by @louisvuitton, embroidered by hand in Atelier Vermont in Paris. The silk lace was handmade in Caudry, a small French town that specialises in lace production, in an atelier that is certified by ‘Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant’, which is a recognition to reward French companies for the excellence of their traditional skills, and aims to preserve traditional savoir-faire that is in danger of disappearing. The lace is made from Oeko-Tex 100 certified materials, which means that they don’t contain toxic substances. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. @fernandojorge uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife, together with 3 of his sons. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory, and have all been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed from generation to generation. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer under the eyes. Silicone-free Bronzer by @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. For eyes, the Ecocert certified @antonymcosmetics Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used and @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the cheeks. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Crimson before @iliabeauty Arabian Knights was added.
Después de cinco meses, donde sabía de ti casi a diario a través de tu cuenta de Instagram, desapareciste. Dejándome solo en este mundo cada vez más alocado. Aunque mis amigos no paren de decirme que lo tuyo con Instagram era puro marketing, una estrategia para promocionar La Bella y la bestia, yo sé que tus publicaciones eran reales.
Emma, querida, necesitas volver a Instagram. La red te necesita. Sí, Emma, necesita una chica como tú. Alguien que se fotografíe con libros feministas y rompa con los rutinarios selfies de nuestro tablón. Alguien quien comparta sus viajes para concienciarnos sobre la difícil situación de las mujeres en el mundo y no para enseñarnos lujosos hoteles y desayunos.
I had the most amazing day in Malawi today. Thank you President Mutharika for being a #HeForShe Impact Champion and for making gender equality a priority in your Government! Thank you to all the traditional leaders who are implementing President Mutharika's policies - especially Chief Kachindamoto (she’s in the photo with me, she’s formidable and has been nicknamed “The Terminator”!). She gave me such a warm welcome today. She has implemented the annulment of so many child marriages and restored the futures of these girls. With the help and collaboration of her local chiefs, mothers’ groups and religious leaders she has managed to annul almost 1500 child marriages, sending the girls back to school. President Mutharika has committed to make child marriage a thing of the past in Malawi within the next five years. It was amazing to be on the ground with @UNWomen and Chief Kachindamoto to witness their work! My @tomenyc white shirt is made from organic cotton and is part of their 'White Shirt Project’ campaign. The project was conceived in 2014 to raise funds and awareness for the Freedom for All charity, which is fighting human trafficking and modern day slavery. The silk skirt is by @zady. Zady partnered with @cocccon_prakesh, founded in 2012 by Chandra Prakash Jha, a fashion designer who wanted to help his community through fairer wages and a safer, more sustainable process. Instead of using toxic pesticides on the plants that the silkworm caterpillars eat, the farmers protect the trees by covering them with mosquito nets to protect the leaves from harmful birds and insects. Then the silk is brought to New York where expert sewers in New York’s famed Garment District create each piece. Sandals by @nisoloshoes. The sandals were made by a team of expert shoemakers in Trujillo, Peru in a factory owned and operated by Nisolo that celebrates fair trade wages, safe working conditions, healthcare for all employees, and financial literacy & wellness training. All fashion info verified by @ecoage
Ay, Emma, han pasado tantas cosas en Instagram desde que te fuiste. Kylie Jenner ya no es tan pesada con sus historias y Taylor Swift borró todas sus fotos. Pero bueno, a ti nunca te importaron los likes ni los followers. De hecho solo sigues a dos y uno de ellos eres tú misma.
No solo echo de menos tu cuenta principal, también aquella que te abriste para mostrar tus modelitos en el tour de presentación de La Bella y la Bestia. Es que eres tan correcta que ni si quiera quieres molestar a tus followers con publicaciones de moda que quizá no le interesen. Te equivocabas, Emma: a todos nos interesa cómo ibas vestida. ¡Y nos sigue interesando!
Nihao Shanghai! Had the most wonderful premiere at Disneyland this evening. So excited to be here and thank you for the generous welcome 🇨🇳 🌹 P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is amazing! Gown crafted from left-over fabric from a previous @eliesaabworld Haute Couture collection. The dress is made from 15 metres of tulle, embroidered with silk thread, sequins, beads and stones, five metres of illusion tulle and four metres of crepe georgette silk. Trainers by: @Veja, a brand that uses innovative, ecological materials, such as Amazonian wild rubber and recycled plastic bottles. @goodguysdontwearleather who do not use any animal products and make their collections in Porto to help preserve the traditional shoe making industry. @allbirds, who recently received status as a certified B Corporation, meaning they meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Gown validated and fashion information verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Make-up base is @kjaerweis Cream Foundation and @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover Up. Kjaer Weis is a certified-organic and natural make-up line that creates refillable metal packaging to help reduce waste. Cheeks tinted with @beautycounter Colour Sweep Blush Duo, which has a compact made of FSC-certified paper, and @tataharper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint. Beauty Counter have 'The Never List' of 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals that they never use in their products. Eyes are @jilliandempsey Khôl Eyeliner (who chooses to use organic and naturally-derived ingredients when formulating her make-up line), @vapourbeauty (who operates its own USDA-approved organic lab) Mesmerize Eye Colour and Kjaer Weis Eye Shadow. Highlight in the inner eyes was created with Kjaer Weis Radiance and brows were finished with @janeiredale Brow Gel. Kjaer Weis Mascara was used on lashes. Lips are a mix of @absolution_cosmetics Sweet & Safe Kiss Lipstick in Rouge Bordeaux and Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Beloved. All brands are cruelty-free. Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
Me gustaría escribirte esta carta a mano, en papel, porque seguro que te gusta su tacto. Pero amiga, vivimos tiempos donde los amantes del papel corren peligro. Por eso Instagram te necesita, para decir a los jóvenes lo genial que es.
Además, ahora han sacado una función genial para las historias: el superzoom. Seguro que le sacarías mucho partido a la hora de mostrarnos los detalles de tus estilismos o los escondites de los libros que dejaste por Londres. ¿Te acuerdas de eso, Emma? ¿Te acuerdas?
Por todo ello, Emma, ahora, más que nunca, Instagram te necesita. Vuelve a traer algo de cordura a esta red social.
PD: ¿Para cuándo un reencuentro con Rupert Grint y Daniel Radcliffe? Hace tiempo que no os veo a los tres juntos. ¿Va todo bien?
