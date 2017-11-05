El viral del ‘Yo nací’ con el que vas a enloquecer

¿Puede un usuario de Twitter con 'apenas' unos miles de seguidores convertirse en una estrella viral de la noche a la mañana?

La respuesta es sí. Sólo hace falta descubrir algo curioso, original o divertido y compartirlo con el mundo entero. Y si no que se lo pregunten a este tuitero...

@TheRealBradG descubrió que al introducir en su teléfono móvil las palabras "I was born..." ("Yo nací...") el sistema predictivo o de autocompletado se 'inventaba' una pequeña biografía sobre ti.

Type “I was born” and then let your predictive write your autobiography.

¿Qué saben nuestros teléfonos móviles sobre nosotros?

El cebo ya estaba servido y miles (por no decir millones) de personas se lanzaron a comprobarlo tanto en inglés como en castellano (y suponemos que en algún idioma más).

Entre los que lo comprobaron se incluyen celebrities tan ilustres como John Mayer, Seth Rogen, J.K. Rowling, Neil Gaiman, Bryan Fuller, John Green, Will Wheaton...

I️ was born with the best friend in my life that would have loved to be with you https://t.co/ifpz7sCT7X — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) 4 de noviembre de 2017

I was born to die in the morning and I'm still waiting and I don't think I have a great way. (Jesus fucking Christ this is sad) https://t.co/qDzg3UPwIC — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 4 de noviembre de 2017

I was born in England but I don't think it's worth it. I've been working in the morning and the sky turned off. Only the best way is fine. https://t.co/aPeEw1D54O — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 3 de noviembre de 2017

I was born in the same day as the last time you had to go back and get your stuff. https://t.co/lEOamAux3U — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) 3 de noviembre de 2017

I was born in the UK for the week. I am in limbo as the Spindle was a temporary address. I am in love with you. We can do it in the morning. https://t.co/i2spTR2lP1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 3 de noviembre de 2017

I was born in the morning. I am going home now. I hope y’all are still there and we are still going home tomorrow night. I am so grateful. https://t.co/jnOiMlEbG0 — John Green 🐢 (@johngreen) 3 de noviembre de 2017