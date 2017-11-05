LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    El viral del ‘Yo nací’ con el que vas a enloquecer

    ¿Qué sabe tu teléfono móvil sobre ti?

    Belinda

    ¿Puede un usuario de Twitter con 'apenas' unos miles de seguidores convertirse en una estrella viral de la noche a la mañana?

    La respuesta es sí. Sólo hace falta descubrir algo curioso, original o divertido y compartirlo con el mundo entero. Y si no que se lo pregunten a este tuitero...

    @TheRealBradG descubrió que al introducir en su teléfono móvil las palabras "I was born..." ("Yo nací...") el sistema predictivo o de autocompletado se 'inventaba' una pequeña biografía sobre ti.

    ¿Qué saben nuestros teléfonos móviles sobre nosotros?

    El cebo ya estaba servido y miles (por no decir millones) de personas se lanzaron a comprobarlo tanto en inglés como en castellano (y suponemos que en algún idioma más).

    Entre los que lo comprobaron se incluyen celebrities tan ilustres como John Mayer, Seth Rogen, J.K. Rowling, Neil Gaiman, Bryan Fuller, John Green, Will Wheaton...

