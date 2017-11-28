Esta foto demuestra que Becky G y su madre parecen gemelas

No sabemos por qué, pero nos sigue sorprendiendo lo parecidos que pueden ser los hijos con sus padres. Que sí, que sabemos que es lo más normal del mundo, pero aun así seguimos flipando con la genética.

¿La última vez que lo hemos hecho? Tras ver el asombroso parecido de Becky G con su madre. ¡Son iguales! Solo tienes que ver esta foto familiar para comprobarlo (por si no te queda claro quién es la matriarca de la familia, es la cuarta mujer, empezando por la derecha)

La cantante de Mayores, tras pasar una temporada viajando para promocionar su nuevo single, ha pasado unos días con su familia y, como no podía ser de otra manera, ha decidido compartir algunas fotos del momento.

Lo que más ha llamado la atención a los seguidores de la artista estadounidense ha sido lo mucho que se parece a su madre, Alejandra Gómez. La mujer luce muy juvenil y sus rasgos son iguales a los de Becky.

En la foto, además aparecen sus hermanos Frankie, Alex y Stephanie a los que agradece, junto a sus padres, el haber estado a su lado durante este año:

“Este año ha sido difícil para mí tanto en lo personal, en lo emocional y en lo profesional. No estaría aquí si no fuera por ellos, dándome fuerzas para salir adelante”, ha comenzado la cantante a escribir en la publicación.

Becky G habla de sus ataques de ansiedad

Además, la artista de 20 años se ha sincerado y ha hablado de los ataques de ansiedad que lleva sufriendo desde adolescente: “Cuando tenía 15 años, durante una reunión familiar, tuve mi primer ataque. Dejé de respirar. Mi cuerpo se puso en mi contra y terminé en el hospital. Mis padres me prometieron que nunca tendía que enfrentarme a una situación o miedo tan complejo sola”.

“Ellos me han visto, a través de FaceTime, en diferente países pasando por diferentes episodios de ansiedad, mientras me escondía en el baño. Me han visto llorar mientras deshago una maleta y hago otra para volver a viajar. Han visto todos los efectos que mi carrera tiene en mí”, ha seguido escribiendo la cantante en Instagram.

Por suerte, también ha escrito que “las palabras de amor, los abrazos y las conversaciones del día a día” con ellos parecen “salvar vidas”.