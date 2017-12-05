LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    El álbum debut de Camila Cabello ya tiene título y fecha de salida

    Y no, no se llamará 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving'

    Tras muchos rumores, conjeturas y habladurías, el álbum debut de Camila Cabello ya tiene título y fecha de lanzamiento.

    Camila saldrá a la venta el 12 de enero de 2018. Sí, el disco se llama Camila y ya tiene portada

    Tal y como ha anunciado la artista en sus redes sociales, su "primer disco está terminado". Ha dado las gracias a todos los camilizers por la paciencia y asegura estar muy "impaciente por enseñarnos la banda sonora de su último año".

    Como ella misma ha explicado, todos los temas tratan sobre "memorias", son muy "emocionantes" y sacarlas a la luz le hace sentir el "final de un capítulo".

    Además, Camila ha confesado que ha decidido llamar a su primer trabajo con su nombre porque es "aquí donde este capítulo de mi vida acaba. Comenzó con la historia de alguien y ha acabado cuando me he reencontrado conmigo misma".

    Si en un principio todo apuntaba a que se titularía The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, ahora ya tenemos confirmación: Camila. Y nada más.

    Sin duda, este álbum es uno de los discos más esperados del año 2018.

