El álbum debut de Camila Cabello ya tiene título y fecha de salida
Y no, no se llamará 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving'
Tras muchos rumores, conjeturas y habladurías, el álbum debut de Camila Cabello ya tiene título y fecha de lanzamiento.
Camila saldrá a la venta el 12 de enero de 2018. Sí, el disco se llama Camila y ya tiene portada
Tal y como ha anunciado la artista en sus redes sociales, su "primer disco está terminado". Ha dado las gracias a todos los camilizers por la paciencia y asegura estar muy "impaciente por enseñarnos la banda sonora de su último año".
Como ella misma ha explicado, todos los temas tratan sobre "memorias", son muy "emocionantes" y sacarlas a la luz le hace sentir el "final de un capítulo".
to my Camilizers.... my debut album is finally finished. now i'm trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can't wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life... all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i'm not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter... i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else's story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself. my album is gonna be available for pre order this Thursday, and i'm putting out two instant grat tracks with it.... one is called never be the same, and one is called real friends. it's in your hands January 12 🦋 love you guys so much, Camila
Además, Camila ha confesado que ha decidido llamar a su primer trabajo con su nombre porque es "aquí donde este capítulo de mi vida acaba. Comenzó con la historia de alguien y ha acabado cuando me he reencontrado conmigo misma".
Si en un principio todo apuntaba a que se titularía The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, ahora ya tenemos confirmación: Camila. Y nada más.
Sin duda, este álbum es uno de los discos más esperados del año 2018.
TE RECOMIENDO
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
Ed Sheeran se "tatúa" el logo de LOS40, ¡tenemos el vídeo!
En el brazo y a color
Ed Sheeran acepta el reto de Álvaro Morata, ¡muy loco!
El cantante da toques al balón... ¡en un estudio de radio!
Ed Sheeran nos regala un acústico en exclusiva a LOS40
El cantante interpreta 'Shape Of You'