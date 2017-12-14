Despacito marca el mash-up de todos los éxitos del 2017
Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, J Balvin... y más
Los mashup con las mejores canciones del año ya están aquí.
2017 ha sido, es y será para siempre el año de Despacito de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee. De eso a nadie le cabe ninguna duda.
Y eso es algo que DJ Earworm y Robin Skouteris ha tenido muy presente para crear el mashup con los mejores éxitos del 2017.
Pero la música no vive sólo de Despacito y por ello artistas como Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Portugal. The Man, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift o Shawn Mendes comparten protagonsimo en el mashup United State of Pop 2017 o en el PopLove 2017.
Este es el listado completo de canciones de este año de United State of Pop:
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug - Havana
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Charlie Puth - Attention
DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
French Montana Featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Future - Mask Off
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
Post Malone Featuring Quavo - Congratulations
Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay
Y este es el listado de PopLove 2017:
Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times
Kesha - Praying
Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things
Bebe Rexha – I Got You
DJ Khaled – I'm The One
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie – Rockabye
Shakira feat. Maluma – Chantaje
French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Wyclef Jean – What Happened To Love
Maroon 5 feat. SZA – What Lovers Do
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
Zayn feat. Sia – From Dusk Till Dawn
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Rita Ora – Your Song
The Chainsmokers – Paris
Liam Payne ft. Quavo - Strip That Down
Major Lazer feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar - Sua Cara
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Bruno Mars – Versace On The Floor
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Iggy Azalea – Mo Bounce
Galantis – Hunter
N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna – Lemon
Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa – No Lie
Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj – Swalla
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane – Down
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – Havana
Charlie Puth – Attention
J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente
Fergie feat. Nicki Minaj – You Already Know
Justin Bieber & Bloodpop – Friends
Stargate feat. Sia & P!nk – Waterfall
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
Jonas Blue feat. William Singe – Mama
Kygo feat. Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me
Maroon 5 feat. Future – Cold
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato – No Promises
Selena Gomez & Marshmello – Wolves
Calvin Harris feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – Symphony
Little Mix – Touch
Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
PSY – New Face
Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato – Instruction
Jax Jones feat. RAYE – You Don't Know Me
Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj – Swish Swish
Lady Gaga – The Cure
Zara Larsson – I Would Like
P!nk – What About Us
Tove Lo – Disco Tits
Ariana Grande feat. Future – Everyday
Nick Jonas – Find You
Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
Axwell & Ingrosso – More Than You Know
Sigala feat. Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love
Lorde – Green Light
BTS – DNA
Zedd & Alessia Cara- Stay
Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
EXO – KoKoBop
Future - Mask Off
Portugal.The Man – Feel It Still
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Imagine Dragons – Thunder
Taylor Swift – ...Ready For It
Linkin Park – One More Light
