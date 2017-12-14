Despacito marca el mash-up de todos los éxitos del 2017

Los mashup con las mejores canciones del año ya están aquí.

2017 ha sido, es y será para siempre el año de Despacito de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee. De eso a nadie le cabe ninguna duda.

Y eso es algo que DJ Earworm y Robin Skouteris ha tenido muy presente para crear el mashup con los mejores éxitos del 2017.

Pero la música no vive sólo de Despacito y por ello artistas como Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Portugal. The Man, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift o Shawn Mendes comparten protagonsimo en el mashup United State of Pop 2017 o en el PopLove 2017.

Este es el listado completo de canciones de este año de United State of Pop:

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug - Havana

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Charlie Puth - Attention

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Future - Mask Off

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

Post Malone Featuring Quavo - Congratulations

Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay

Y este es el listado de PopLove 2017:

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Kesha - Praying

Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things

Bebe Rexha – I Got You

DJ Khaled – I'm The One

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie – Rockabye

Shakira feat. Maluma – Chantaje

French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Wyclef Jean – What Happened To Love

Maroon 5 feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

Zayn feat. Sia – From Dusk Till Dawn

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

Rita Ora – Your Song

The Chainsmokers – Paris

Liam Payne ft. Quavo - Strip That Down

Major Lazer feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar - Sua Cara

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Bruno Mars – Versace On The Floor

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Iggy Azalea – Mo Bounce

Galantis – Hunter

N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna – Lemon

Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa – No Lie

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj – Swalla

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane – Down

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – Havana

Charlie Puth – Attention

J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente

Fergie feat. Nicki Minaj – You Already Know

Justin Bieber & Bloodpop – Friends

Stargate feat. Sia & P!nk – Waterfall

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

Jonas Blue feat. William Singe – Mama

Kygo feat. Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me

Maroon 5 feat. Future – Cold

Lady Gaga – John Wayne

Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato – No Promises

Selena Gomez & Marshmello – Wolves

Calvin Harris feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – Symphony

Little Mix – Touch

Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low

Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

PSY – New Face

Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato – Instruction

Jax Jones feat. RAYE – You Don't Know Me

Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj – Swish Swish

Lady Gaga – The Cure

Zara Larsson – I Would Like

P!nk – What About Us

Tove Lo – Disco Tits

Ariana Grande feat. Future – Everyday

Nick Jonas – Find You

Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

Axwell & Ingrosso – More Than You Know

Sigala feat. Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love

Lorde – Green Light

BTS – DNA

Zedd & Alessia Cara- Stay

Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

EXO – KoKoBop

Future - Mask Off

Portugal.The Man – Feel It Still

Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Taylor Swift – ...Ready For It

Linkin Park – One More Light