    Despacito marca el mash-up de todos los éxitos del 2017

    Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, J Balvin... y más

    Fonsi

    Los mashup con las mejores canciones del año ya están aquí.

    2017 ha sido, es y será para siempre el año de Despacito de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee. De eso a nadie le cabe ninguna duda.

    Y eso es algo que DJ Earworm y Robin Skouteris ha tenido muy presente para crear el mashup con los mejores éxitos del 2017.

    Pero la música no vive sólo de Despacito y por ello artistas como Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Portugal. The Man, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift o Shawn Mendes comparten protagonsimo en el mashup United State of Pop 2017 o en el PopLove 2017.

    Este es el listado completo de canciones de este año de United State of Pop:

    Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

    Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug - Havana

    Cardi B - Bodak Yellow

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

    Charlie Puth - Attention

    DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

    Ed Sheeran - Perfect

    Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

    French Montana Featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable

    Future - Mask Off

    Imagine Dragons - Believer

    Imagine Dragons - Thunder

    James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

    Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

    Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3

    Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

    Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee

    Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

    Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

    Post Malone Featuring Quavo - Congratulations

    Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

    Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

    Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

    Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay

    Y este es el listado de PopLove 2017:

    Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

    Kesha - Praying

    Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - There For You

    Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things

    Bebe Rexha – I Got You

    DJ Khaled – I'm The One

    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie – Rockabye

    Shakira feat. Maluma – Chantaje

    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

    Wyclef Jean – What Happened To Love

    Maroon 5 feat. SZA – What Lovers Do

    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

    DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

    Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

    Zayn feat. Sia – From Dusk Till Dawn

    Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

    Rita Ora – Your Song

    The Chainsmokers – Paris

    Liam Payne ft. Quavo - Strip That Down

    Major Lazer feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar - Sua Cara

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

    Bruno Mars – Versace On The Floor

    Dua Lipa – New Rules

    Iggy Azalea – Mo Bounce

    Galantis – Hunter

    N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna – Lemon

    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa – No Lie

    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj – Swalla

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

    Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

    Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane – Down

    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – Havana

    Charlie Puth – Attention

    J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente

    Fergie feat. Nicki Minaj – You Already Know

    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop – Friends

    Stargate feat. Sia & P!nk – Waterfall

    Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe – Mama

    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me

    Maroon 5 feat. Future – Cold

    Lady Gaga – John Wayne

    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato – No Promises

    Selena Gomez & Marshmello – Wolves

    Calvin Harris feat Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

    Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – Symphony

    Little Mix – Touch

    Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low

    Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

    PSY – New Face

    Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato – Instruction

    Jax Jones feat. RAYE – You Don't Know Me

    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj – Swish Swish

    Lady Gaga – The Cure

    Zara Larsson – I Would Like

    P!nk – What About Us

    Tove Lo – Disco Tits

    Ariana Grande feat. Future – Everyday

    Nick Jonas – Find You

    Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

    Axwell & Ingrosso – More Than You Know

    Sigala feat. Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love

    Lorde – Green Light

    BTS – DNA

    Zedd & Alessia Cara- Stay

    Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes

    Kendrick Lamar – Humble

    EXO – KoKoBop

    Future - Mask Off

    Portugal.The Man – Feel It Still

    Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

    Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

    Imagine Dragons – Thunder

    Taylor Swift – ...Ready For It

    Linkin Park – One More Light

