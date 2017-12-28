La hermana de Beyoncé desvela que sufre una enfermedad psiquiátrica
Que le obliga a cancelar Nochevieja
Que conste que no sólo Shakira ha visto como una enfermedad cambiaba sus planes. A Solange Knowles le ha sucedido lo mismo aunque su dolencia sea bien distinta.
“Escribí, borré y reescribí esto como 5 veces… Aun no sé exactamente qué o cuánto quiero compartir… Sin embargo, para mí es muy importante que la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que tiene un significado tremendo para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa por qué no podré presentarme en el Afropunk esta víspera de Año Nuevo”, empezaba escribiendo en un emotivo mensaje en Instagram.
En ese mismo comunicado explica que durante los últimos cinco meses ha estado tratando y trabajando en un desorden del sistema nervioso autónomo. “No ha sido un viaje fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien pero tras veces, nada bien. Es un diagnóstico complicado y estoy aprendiendo mucho de mí misma”, reconoce.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
El caso es que sus doctores le han desaconsejado un viaje tan largo para dar un concierto muy exigente después.
“No puedo poner en palabras cuán triste estoy cuánto lamento no poder actuar”, aseguraba, “pero les prometo que volveré al AfroPunk y ofreceré este concierto ya que para mí es extremadamente importante conectar con la gente que me ha inspirado de cerca en tantas formas”.
Pese a su enfermedad, en los últimos meses ha estado participando en diferentes festivales que eran conscientes de lo que le ocurría. “Lo mantuvieron en confidencialidad y se aseguraron de hacerme sentir apoyada mientras hacía esos conciertos”, confirma, “como parte del auto cuidado que he impulsado durante este último año, necesito empezar por mí, y espero con ansias hacer un mejor trabajo este 2018”.
Pese a este problema con el sistema nervioso que le ha sido diagnosticado este año está convencida de que ha sido uno de los años “más completos de mi vida”.
“Presentar este disco y experimentar el intercambio de energía con ustedes ha sido increíble y estoy emocionada por seguir haciendo este trabajo que me hace sentir absolutamente humilde… Me da vida”, terminaba diciendo en su mensaje.
Seguro que no le faltará el apoyo de su hermana Beyoncé y podrá seguir haciendo trabajos tan fantásticos como el que hemos visto para sí misma o el que ha hecho para otros como la dirección del último vídeo de SZA. Es Solange la que está detrás de The Weekend.
