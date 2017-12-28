La hermana de Beyoncé desvela que sufre una enfermedad psiquiátrica

Que conste que no sólo Shakira ha visto como una enfermedad cambiaba sus planes. A Solange Knowles le ha sucedido lo mismo aunque su dolencia sea bien distinta.

“Escribí, borré y reescribí esto como 5 veces… Aun no sé exactamente qué o cuánto quiero compartir… Sin embargo, para mí es muy importante que la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que tiene un significado tremendo para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa por qué no podré presentarme en el Afropunk esta víspera de Año Nuevo”, empezaba escribiendo en un emotivo mensaje en Instagram.

En ese mismo comunicado explica que durante los últimos cinco meses ha estado tratando y trabajando en un desorden del sistema nervioso autónomo. “No ha sido un viaje fácil para mí. A veces me siento bien pero tras veces, nada bien. Es un diagnóstico complicado y estoy aprendiendo mucho de mí misma”, reconoce.

El caso es que sus doctores le han desaconsejado un viaje tan largo para dar un concierto muy exigente después.

“No puedo poner en palabras cuán triste estoy cuánto lamento no poder actuar”, aseguraba, “pero les prometo que volveré al AfroPunk y ofreceré este concierto ya que para mí es extremadamente importante conectar con la gente que me ha inspirado de cerca en tantas formas”.

Pese a su enfermedad, en los últimos meses ha estado participando en diferentes festivales que eran conscientes de lo que le ocurría. “Lo mantuvieron en confidencialidad y se aseguraron de hacerme sentir apoyada mientras hacía esos conciertos”, confirma, “como parte del auto cuidado que he impulsado durante este último año, necesito empezar por mí, y espero con ansias hacer un mejor trabajo este 2018”.

Pese a este problema con el sistema nervioso que le ha sido diagnosticado este año está convencida de que ha sido uno de los años “más completos de mi vida”.

“Presentar este disco y experimentar el intercambio de energía con ustedes ha sido increíble y estoy emocionada por seguir haciendo este trabajo que me hace sentir absolutamente humilde… Me da vida”, terminaba diciendo en su mensaje.

Seguro que no le faltará el apoyo de su hermana Beyoncé y podrá seguir haciendo trabajos tan fantásticos como el que hemos visto para sí misma o el que ha hecho para otros como la dirección del último vídeo de SZA. Es Solange la que está detrás de The Weekend.