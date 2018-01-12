  • LISTA DE LOS40
    Parece que en Hollywood se han olvidado del negro en su segunda 'alfombra roja' del año

    Vuelve el color

    Avatar

    Cristina Zavala

    12 ENE 2018 - 09:57 CET

    El color negro invadió la gala de entrega de los Globos de Oro que se oscurecieron para apoyar la campaña #TimesUp contra el abuso y la desigualdad con las mujeres tras el escándalo de Harvey Weinstein que tiene conmocionado a Hollywood.

    Fue muy efectivo y efectista pero parece que también efímero porque en la segunda 'alfombra roja' de este año, la de los Critic's Choice Awards, el color ha vuelto a los vestidos de las actrices.

    Una gala que también tuvo sus momentos de reivindicación y que tuvo a Guillermo del Toro como gran triunfador de la noche que terminó con los premios a mejor dirección y mejor película por The shape of water.

    Mira aquí la lista de ganadores elegidos por la crítica.

    CATEGORÍAS DE CINE:

    MEJOR PELÍCULA

    Ganadora: The Shape of Water

    Nominados:

    The Big Sick

    Call Me by Your Name

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    The Florida Project

    Get Out

    Lady Bird

    The Post

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    MEJOR ACTRIZ

    Ganadora: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

    Nominadas:

    Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

    Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

    Meryl Streep – The Post

    MEJOR ACTOR

    Ganador: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour.

    Nominados:

    Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

    James Franco – The Disaster Artist

    Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

    Tom Hanks – The Post

    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

    Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

    MEJOR DIRECTOR:

    Ganador: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

    Nominados:

    Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

    Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

    Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

    Jordan Peele – Get Out

    Steven Spielberg – The Post

    MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN:

    Ganadora: Wonder Woman.

    Nominados:

    Baby Driver

    Logan

    Thor: Ragnarok

    War for the Planet of the Apes

    MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

    Ganador: Allison Janney – I, Tonya

    Nominados:

    Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

    Hong Chau – Downsizing

    Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

    Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

    Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

    Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

    MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

    Ganador: Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Nominados:

    Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

    Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

    Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

    Patrick Stewart – Logan

    Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

    CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN:

    MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA DE TV:

    Ganador: Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

    Nominados:

    Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

    Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

    Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)

    Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

    Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

    Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

    MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

    Ganador: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

    Nominados:

    The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

    Black-ish (ABC)

    GLOW (Netflix)

    Modern Family (ABC)

    Patriot (Amazon)

    MEJOR MINISERIE

    Ganador: Big Little Lies (HBO)

    Nominados:

    American Vandal (Netflix)

    Fargo (FX)

    Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

    Godless (Netflix)

    The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

    MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA DE TV:

    Ganadora: Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

    Nominadas: Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

    Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

    Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

    Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

    Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

    MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

    Ganadora: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    Nominadas:

    American Gods (Starz)

    The Crown (Netflix)

    Game of Thrones (HBO)

    Stranger Things (Netflix)

    This Is Us (NBC)

    MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
    Ganador: Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

    Nominados:
    Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
    Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
    Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
    Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
    Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

    MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
    Ganadora: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

    Nominadas:
    Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
    Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
    Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
    Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
    Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

    MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
    Ganadora: Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    Nominadas:
    Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
    Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
    Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
    Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

    MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
    Ganador: Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

    Nominados:
    Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
    Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
    Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

    MEJOR COMEDIA
    Ganadora: The Big Sick

    Nominados:
    The Disaster Artist
    Girls Trip
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird

