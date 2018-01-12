Parece que en Hollywood se han olvidado del negro en su segunda 'alfombra roja' del año
Vuelve el color
El color negro invadió la gala de entrega de los Globos de Oro que se oscurecieron para apoyar la campaña #TimesUp contra el abuso y la desigualdad con las mujeres tras el escándalo de Harvey Weinstein que tiene conmocionado a Hollywood.
Fue muy efectivo y efectista pero parece que también efímero porque en la segunda 'alfombra roja' de este año, la de los Critic's Choice Awards, el color ha vuelto a los vestidos de las actrices.
Una gala que también tuvo sus momentos de reivindicación y que tuvo a Guillermo del Toro como gran triunfador de la noche que terminó con los premios a mejor dirección y mejor película por The shape of water.
Mira aquí la lista de ganadores elegidos por la crítica.
CATEGORÍAS DE CINE:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Ganadora: The Shape of Water
Nominados:
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Ganadora: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Nominadas:
Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
MEJOR ACTOR
Ganador: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour.
Nominados:
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
Tom Hanks – The Post
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
MEJOR DIRECTOR:
Ganador: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Nominados:
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Steven Spielberg – The Post
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN:
Ganadora: Wonder Woman.
Nominados:
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Ganador: Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Nominados:
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ganador: Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominados:
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Patrick Stewart – Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name
CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN:
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA DE TV:
Ganador: Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
Nominados:
Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)
Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)
Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganador: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Nominados:
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Patriot (Amazon)
MEJOR MINISERIE
Ganador: Big Little Lies (HBO)
Nominados:
American Vandal (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA DE TV:
Ganadora: Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Nominadas: Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganadora: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Nominadas:
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganador: Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Nominados:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganadora: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Nominadas:
Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganadora: Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Nominadas:
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganador: Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Nominados:
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
MEJOR COMEDIA
Ganadora: The Big Sick
Nominados:
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios