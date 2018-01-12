Parece que en Hollywood se han olvidado del negro en su segunda 'alfombra roja' del año

CATEGORÍAS DE CINE:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Ganadora: The Shape of Water

Nominados:

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Ganadora: Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nominadas:

Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

MEJOR ACTOR

Ganador: Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour.

Nominados:

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Ganador: Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Nominados:

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN:

Ganadora: Wonder Woman.

Nominados:

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Ganador: Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Nominados:

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ganador: Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominados:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN:

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA DE TV:

Ganador: Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Nominados:

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganador: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Nominados:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

MEJOR MINISERIE

Ganador: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nominados:

American Vandal (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA DE TV:

Ganadora: Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nominadas: Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganadora: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Nominadas:

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganador: Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)



Nominados:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganadora: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



Nominadas:

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganadora: Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Nominadas:

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganador: Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)



Nominados:

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

MEJOR COMEDIA

Ganadora: The Big Sick



Nominados:

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird