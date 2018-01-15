Dibuja tu año en píxeles y descubre qué tal te ha ido en 2018
Un método que triunfa en la red
La idea de repasar cómo nos ha ido el año al final de este es algo que a todos se nos pasa por la cabeza y, la mayoría, hacemos.
Sin embargo, no es tarea sencilla eso de autoevaluarnos. Los diarios requieren de mucho tiempo y no siempre somos capaces de adquirir la disciplina y la dedicación necesaria para escribir todos los días sobre los asuntos que nos han sucedido.
Por esta razón, una joven ha inventado una fórmula que parece que va a triunfar entre la generación del estrés y las nuevas tecnologías: el year in pixeles.
Una manera sencilla y económica de evaluar nuestro año
Esta curiosa idea nació de los usuarios de Instagram, aunque se desconoce su autor original. La iniciativa es muy sencilla, en una cuadrícula con 365 recuadros 366, si el año es bisiesto, se pinta cada uno de los recuadros en tres colores que simbolizan lo positivo, regular o malo del día.
A year in pixels is another spread that I’ve seen everywhere and really wanted to try ! I’m excited to see how it turns out at the end of the year :) . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bujoinspire #bujojunkies #bujobeauty #bujonewbie #bujolove #bujo #bulletjournal #bulletjournalideas #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournalcollection #leuchtturm1917 #bulletjournal2018 #showmeyourplanner #journal #journaladdict #planwithme #bujospread #bujodaily #bujoweekly #bujoweeklylayout #bujoweeklylayout #bujoweeklys #weeklyspread #weeklyspreadchallenge #planninginspiration4u #yearinpixels
Hey guys! Late post but some of you have expressed interest in the Year in Pixels planner thing I’m doing for this year! I found the template on Pinterest and replicated it manually in my 2018 planner ☺️ Alongside this I’ve also begun a “3 blessings a day” practice for the end of each day💓 - So often we get caught up in the bitter side of life that we forget the bountiful things that we can be thankful for! Its been a helpful practice for me and I hope this will inspire some of you to try it out💓💓 - I did not include a colour for when I’m feeling extremely down. I wanted to tell myself each day that despite the blues, things can, and will be alright, so I excluded a colour code for it. As for red, it serves as a reminder at the end of any “anger-filled” day to reflect back on the entirety of it, and ask, has my day really been so anger-filled that I should indicate half, or even a full day in red? - Its okay not to be okay in the moment. Things can get better❤️ On the same day I took this photo (the 9th), my grandmother passed on later in the night (after I indicated the day to have been neutral.) the days that followed were a dark blue. But gradually its back to bright pink again.💓 The past week has been filled with love and I am extremely grateful.❣️Hope 2018 will bring much joy to all of you reading this ☺️🌼🌻 #yearinpixels #2018 #planneraddict #planner #bulletjournal #copic #illus
Al final del año, dependiendo qué color sea el predominante se sabrá si nos ha ido bien o mal durante ese periodo.
Sirve de terapia
Algunos expertos indican que este método puede servir de terapia para frenar los problemas o al menos atajarlos. Al ver nuestra trayectoria día a día podemos darnos cuenta de si algo nos está pasando y ponerle freno.
Además, recomiendan el uso de varios colores. No se tiene por qué usar solo tres sino se pueden incluir estados intermedios y así ir creando un degradado que nos indique si pasamos por una buena o mala racha, similar a una pirámide en la que se asciende o desciende.
Ya no hay excusas para evaluar nuestro propio año y saber si las expectativas que pusimos en enero se han cumplido o no.
