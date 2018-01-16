El mundo de la música llora la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan

El trágico fallecimiento de Dolores O'Riordan, la mítica voz de The Cranberries, en la tarde de ayer de manera súbita en Londres ha dejado un tremendo agujero en la industria musical.

Buena prueba de ello son las miles de condolencias que ha recibido la formación que lideró durante tantos años a través de las redes sociales por parte de gente anónima y no tan anónima.

Porque el mundo de la música está llorando la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan como si de una gran familia se tratase.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe

Artistas de todo tipo y condición, de géneros tan distintos como el pop, la electrónica o el rock han mostrado su pésame por esta trágica pérdida.

Belinda, Hozier, Duran Duran, Diplo, Ronan Keating, R.E.M., Foster The People, Kiesza... son sólo algunos de los nombres que han mostrado su profunda tristeza por la repentina muerte de Dolores O'Riordan.

D.E.P.

"We are all saddened to hear the news. Dolores was a brilliant & generous spirit w/ a quick humor & a stunning voice. Our love to the band & to her family & fans." -Michael Stipe & the whole of R.E.M. & REMHQ pic.twitter.com/qhYN8aXebD — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) 16 de enero de 2018

Una de las mujeres que más me han inspirado, su voz única e irrepetible ha formado parte de los momentos más importantes de mi vida, recuerdos al salir de la escuela escuchando sus canciones. Q.E.P.D. Dolores O’Riordan, Idola! @The_Cranberries 😢 pic.twitter.com/1kam2dVVLB — Belinda (@belindapop) 16 de enero de 2018

Can't believe Dolores O'Riordan has died. I'm in shock. Iconic vocalist and a lovely woman too. Had the honour of signing with her for pope john paul in the Vatican many years ago. — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) 15 de enero de 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) 15 de enero de 2018

Totally shocked at the news about Dolores O Riordan an incredible talent and a lovely soul. My prayers are with her family and loved ones. — Ronan Keating (@ronanofficial) 15 de enero de 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) 15 de enero de 2018

Just heard the news. Dolores O'Riordan inspired me early on, to go out and brave my own songs in front of people. Zombie was one of the first covers I ever sang live. I always felt such raw emotion singing her songs. Sad to lose her and am endlessly grateful for her influence. — Kiesza (@Kiesza) 15 de enero de 2018

this is horrible news to wake up to. rest in peace dolores. https://t.co/KqPvlIs7r0 — Diplo (@_diplo_) 15 de enero de 2018

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer 💔 — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) 15 de enero de 2018