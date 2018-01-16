  • LISTA DE LOS40
    El mundo de la música llora la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan

    Belinda, Hozier, Duran Duran, Diplo...

    Dolores O'Riordan

    El trágico fallecimiento de Dolores O'Riordan, la mítica voz de The Cranberries, en la tarde de ayer de manera súbita en Londres ha dejado un tremendo agujero en la industria musical.

    Buena prueba de ello son las miles de condolencias que ha recibido la formación que lideró durante tantos años a través de las redes sociales por parte de gente anónima y no tan anónima.

    Porque el mundo de la música está llorando la muerte de Dolores O'Riordan como si de una gran familia se tratase.

    Artistas de todo tipo y condición, de géneros tan distintos como el pop, la electrónica o el rock han mostrado su pésame por esta trágica pérdida.

    Belinda, Hozier, Duran Duran, Diplo, Ronan Keating, R.E.M., Foster The People, Kiesza... son sólo algunos de los nombres que han mostrado su profunda tristeza por la repentina muerte de Dolores O'Riordan.

    D.E.P.

