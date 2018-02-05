#LOS40PrimaveraPop  Clean Bandit y Anitta, primeros artistas confirmados para el gran fiestón musical de la primavera... ¡Compra ya tus entradas!

    Taylor Swift suma un nuevo detractor a su larga lista de enemigos

    El productor Quincy Jones

    Es seguidor confeso de Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige o Jennifer Hudson. Pero no de Taylor Swift.

    Las últimas palabras de Quincy Jones dejan más que claro que Taylor no es una cantante a la que admira. El famoso productor, artífice de éxito como Thriller, de Michael Jackson, ha concedido una entrevista a GQ en la que alaba el trabajo de artistas como Drake, Ludacris o los anteriores citados.

    Sin embargo, el portal de Perez Hilton se hace eco de una parte de esa conversación bastante más polémica. Parece que en el momento en el que el entrevsitador habló de Taylor Swift,  Jones cambió totalmente su cara y puso mal gesto.

    Necesitamos más canciones. Malditas canciones, no melodías pegadizas

    Estas han sido las palabras de Jones tras preguntarle por Swift. En ese momento, el entrevistador comentó que algunos consideran a la artista como “la mejor compositora de nuestra época”, ante lo que productor reaccionó con una risa y añadió: “cosas que pasan”.

    "Una gran canción puede convertir al peor cantante del mundo en una estrella. Pero ni los tres mejores cantantes del mundo pueden salvar una mala canción", continuó Jones.

    Vamos, que deja más que claro que ni le gusta su música ni considera a Taylor una cantante talentosa. Un detractor más a su lista de enemigos.

