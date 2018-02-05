Taylor Swift suma un nuevo detractor a su larga lista de enemigos
El productor Quincy Jones
Es seguidor confeso de Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige o Jennifer Hudson. Pero no de Taylor Swift.
Las últimas palabras de Quincy Jones dejan más que claro que Taylor no es una cantante a la que admira. El famoso productor, artífice de éxito como Thriller, de Michael Jackson, ha concedido una entrevista a GQ en la que alaba el trabajo de artistas como Drake, Ludacris o los anteriores citados.
35 years ago today, we released "Thriller" &...people simply didn't get it!! They had no idea what it was about & why Vincent Price was narrating the beautiful Edgar Allen Poe inspired text that worms (Rod Temperton) wrote, talking about 40,000 years of funk...And people still didn't really get it until we released the video, directed by John Landis, on MTV about a year & a half later. That's when everything really changed & it sort of became the official Halloween theme song & started a life of its own. As we've just found out the nominees for 2018, I can't help but think back to the 1984 Grammy night when we got Record of the Year for "Beat It"; Album of the Year for "Thriller"; Best Recording for Children with "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial"; & Producer of the Year (non-classical), along with nominations for Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Billie Jean"; & Best New Rhythm & Blues Song for "P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)", the song that James Ingram & I wrote. It was truly a life changing moment & I'm grateful to have created music that (thankfully) so many of you love & cherish, with some of my best friends. I miss smelly & worms every day, but I'm proud to have had them in my life...So, congratulations to all of the 2018 nominees & don't forget...ALWAYS have humility with your creativity & grace with your success!!...xxoo \(^o^)/ 📸: Sam Emerson
Sin embargo, el portal de Perez Hilton se hace eco de una parte de esa conversación bastante más polémica. Parece que en el momento en el que el entrevsitador habló de Taylor Swift, Jones cambió totalmente su cara y puso mal gesto.
Necesitamos más canciones. Malditas canciones, no melodías pegadizas
Estas han sido las palabras de Jones tras preguntarle por Swift. En ese momento, el entrevistador comentó que algunos consideran a la artista como “la mejor compositora de nuestra época”, ante lo que productor reaccionó con una risa y añadió: “cosas que pasan”.
"Una gran canción puede convertir al peor cantante del mundo en una estrella. Pero ni los tres mejores cantantes del mundo pueden salvar una mala canción", continuó Jones.
Vamos, que deja más que claro que ni le gusta su música ni considera a Taylor una cantante talentosa. Un detractor más a su lista de enemigos.
