    Detrás de ‘Havana’, ‘Swish Swish’ o ‘So What’, se encuentra un mismo hombre

    También ha trabajado con Britney Spears o Rihanna

    Es posible que su nombre, en una primera escucha, no te suene. Sin embargo, si te hablamos del videoclip de Havana, Where Have You Been, Swish Swish, Radar o So What es necesario pronunciar su nombre: Dave Meyers.

    Este artista, nacido en california, es director de cine, publicidad y de algunos de los videoclips más importantes que han surgido en este siglo.

    Interesting mood for an airport.

    Una publicación compartida de Dave Meyers (@dave_meyers) el

    Ha trabajado con Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Pink, Rihanna, Drake, Maroon 5, Jay-Z, Anastacia o Kendrick Lamar.

    En su haber posee varios premios MTV a videoclips del año e incluso varios premios Grammy. De hecho, ha sido el ganador del MTV Video Music Award 2017 gracias a Humble, de Kendrick Lamar.

    😳

    Una publicación compartida de Dave Meyers (@dave_meyers) el

    Dave Meyers (y a veces con la ayuda de The little homies) es el hombre que firma todas estas creaciones, obras de arte que se definen por la creatividad, el ingenio.

    videoclips dirigidos desde el 2000

    2000

    Britney Spears - "Lucky"

    Da Brat - "Whatchu Like"

    Creed - "With Arms Wide Open"

    DMX - "Party Up (Up in Here)"

    Eve featuring Jadakiss - "Got It All"

    Enrique Iglesias - "Be With You"

    Goodie Mob featuring TLC - "What It Is"

    Hanson - "If Only"

    Hanson - "This Time Around"

    Ja Rule featuring Christina Milian - "Between Me and You"

    Jay Z - "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)"

    Kid Rock - "American Bad Ass"

    Killing Heidi - "Weir" (USA Version)

    Lil' Bow Wow - "Bounce with Me"

    Lil' Bow Wow featuring Snoop Dogg - "Bow Wow (That's My Name)"

    Lil' Mo - "Ta Da"

    Mack 10 featuring T-Boz - "Tight to Def"

    Mýa - "Free"

    Nas featuring Ginuwine - "You Owe Me"

    NSYNC - "This I Promise You"

    The Offspring - "Original Prankster"

    Outkast - "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)"

    Pink - "Most Girls"

    Pink - "You Make Me Sick"

    Static-X - "I'm with Stupid"

    Xzibit - "X"

    Drag-On feat. DMX - "Niggas Die For Me"

    Beanie Sigel - "The Truth"

    JD feat. Monica & Nas - "I Got To Have It"

    Kottonmouth Kings - "Peace Not Greed"

    Mack 10 - "From Tha Streets"

    Vast - "Free"

    Pru - "Candles"

    Lil Zane - "None Tonight"

    O-Town - "Liquid Dreams"

    Scarface - "Look Into My Eyes"

    Memphis Bleek - "Do My Things..."

    Jay-Z - "Change The Game"

    Saliva - "Your Disease"

    Dido - "Thank You"

    Run DMC Feat. Stephan Jenkins - "Kings of Rock"

    2001

    Aaliyah - "More Than a Woman"

    Mary J. Blige - "Family Affair"

    Creed - "My Sacrifice"

    Dave Matthews Band - "I Did It"

    Dave Matthews Band - "The Space Between"

    Missy Elliott - "Get Ur Freak On"

    Missy Elliott featuring Ludacris & Trina - "One Minute Man"

    Missy Elliott featuring Ginuwine & Tweet - "Take Away"

    Jagged Edge featuring Nelly - "Where the Party At" (version 1)

    Macy Gray - "Sweet Baby"

    Janet Jackson - "All For You"

    Ja Rule featuring Ashanti - "Always on Time"

    Jay Z - "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)"

    Limp Bizkit - "Boiler"

    Jennifer Lopez - "I'm Real"

    Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule - "I'm Real (Murder Remix)"

    Christina Milian - "AM to PM"

    Monica - "Just Another Girl"

    Nicole - "I'm Lookin'"

    No Doubt featuring Bounty Killer - "Hey Baby"

    The Offspring - "Defy You"

    Outkast - "So Fresh, So Clean"

    Pink - "Get the Party Started" (version 1)

    Sisqó featuring LovHer - "Can I Live?"

    Sisqó - "Dance For Me"

    Slipknot - "Left Behind"

    Snoop Dogg featuring Tyrese - "Just a Baby Boy"

    Usher - "U Remind Me"

    Lil Bow Wow - "Puppy Love"

    Tyrese - "I Like Them Girls"

    The Product G&B - "Cluck Cluck"

    Redman - "Smash Sumthin'"

    Redman - "Let's Get Dirty"

    Brian McKnight - "Love of My Life"

    Ja Rule - "Livin' It Up"

    Jermaine Dupri - "Ballin' Out of Control"

    Nikka Costa - "Everybody Got Their Something"

    Brandy - "What About Us?"

    Enrique Iglesias - "Escape"

    2002

    Aerosmith - "Girls of Summer"

    Amerie - "Talkin' to Me"

    Anastacia - "One Day In Your Life"

    B2K - "Gots ta Be"

    Beenie Man featuring Janet Jackson - "Feel It Boy"

    Baby featuring Puffy - "Do That"

    Mariah Carey - "Through the Rain"

    Creed - "One Last Breath"

    Celine Dion - "A New Day Has Come"

    Celine Dion - "I'm Alive"

    Missy Elliott featuring Ludacris - "Gossip Folks"

    Missy Elliott - "Work It"

    Mick Jagger - "Visions of Paradise"

    Lil' Bow Wow - "Take Ya Home"

    Jennifer Lopez featuring Nas - "I'm Gonna Be Alright (Track Masters Remix)"

    Papa Roach - "She Loves Me Not"

    Pink - "Don't Let Me Get Me"

    Shakira - "Objection / Te Aviso, Te Anuncio"

    Britney Spears featuring Pharrell - "Boys" (The Co-Ed Remix)

    TLC - "Girl Talk"

    Lifehouse - "Spin"

    Creed - "Don't Stop Dancing"

    Jennifer Lopez feat. LL Cool J - "All I Have"

    2003

    Missy Elliott - "Pass That Dutch"

    Korn - "Did My Time"

    Ludacris - "Stand Up"

    Pink - "Feel Good Time"

    Stacie Orrico - "(There's Gotta Be) More to Life"

    Thalía featuring Fat Joe - "I Want You / Me Pones Sexy"

    JS - "Ice Cream"

    Westside Connection - "Gangsta Nation"

    Nelly - "Iz U"

    Hilary Duff - "Come Clean"

    Ludacris - "Splash Waterfalls"

    2004

    Brandy featuring Kanye West - "Talk About Our Love"

    Kelly Clarkson - "Breakaway"

    Dilated Peoples featuring Kanye West and John Legend - "This Way"

    Janet Jackson - "Just a Little While" (version 1)

    Janet Jackson - "I Want You"

    Jay Z - "Dirt off Your Shoulder"

    N.E.R.D - "She Wants to Move"

    Outkast feat. Big Boi - "Ghetto Musick"

    Lil Jon - "Roll Call"

    2005

    Dave Matthews Band - "American Baby"

    Dave Matthews Band - "Dreamgirl"

    Rhymefest featuring Kanye West - "Brand New"

    Missy Elliott featuring Ciara - "Lose Control/On & On"

    Korn - "Twisted Transistor"

    The Veronicas - "4ever" (Australian version)

    Carlos Santana feat. Steven Tyler - "Just Feel Better"

    Pink - "You and Your Hand"

    Pink - "Stupid Girls"

    2006

    Missy Elliott - "We Run This"

    2007

    Natasha Bedingfield - "I Wanna Have Your Babies"

    Fergie featuring Ludacris - "Glamorous"

    Korn - "Evolution"

    Pretty Ricky featuring Sean Paul - "Push It Baby"

    Rob Thomas - "Little Wonders"

    2008

    Missy Elliott - "Ching-a-Ling/Shake Your Pom Pom"

    Pink - "Please Don't Leave Me"

    Pink - "So What"

    T.I. - "Whatever You Like"

    2009

    Pink - "Funhouse"

    Lil Wayne - "Prom Queen"

    Rob Thomas - "Her Diamonds"

    Britney Spears - "Radar"

    2010

    Leona Lewis - "I Got You"

    Avril Lavigne - "Alice"

    Ludacris - "How Low"

    Justin Bieber - "Somebody to Love"

    Katy Perry - "Firework"[6]

    Pink - "Raise Your Glass"

    Pink - "Fuckin' Perfect"

    2011

    David Guetta featuring Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj - "Where Them Girls At"

    David Guetta - "Little Bad Girl"

    Avril Lavigne - "Wish You Were Here"

    2012

    Rihanna - "Where Have You Been"

    Pink - "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)"

    2015

    Tink - "Ratchet Commandments"

    Janelle Monáe featuring Jidenna - "Yoga"

    Ciara - "Dance Like We're Making Love" 

    Janet Jackson - "No Sleeep" [9]

    Pia Mia - "Touch"

    Missy Elliott featuring Pharrell Williams - "WTF (Where They From)"

    2016

    Bebe Rexha featuring Nicki Minaj - "No Broken Hearts"

    Janet Jackson - "Dammn Baby"

    CL - "LIFTED"

    2017

    Missy Elliott featuring Lamb – "I'm Better"

    Ariana Grande and John Legend – "Beauty and the Beast"

    Kendrick Lamar – "Humble" (Con The Little Homies)

    Winner – "Really Really"

    SZA – "Drew Barrymore"

    Bebe Rexha – "I Got You"

    Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – "LOYALTY." (Con The Little Homies)

    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj – "Swish Swish"

    Kelly Clarkson – "Love So Soft"

    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – "Havana"

    Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari – "LOVE." (Con The Little Homies)

    2018

    Justin Timberlake - "Supplies"

    Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - "The Middle"

    Kendrick Lamar, SZA - "All the Stars"

    Maroon 5 - "Wait"

