Detrás de ‘Havana’, ‘Swish Swish’ o ‘So What’, se encuentra un mismo hombre

2000

Britney Spears - "Lucky"

Da Brat - "Whatchu Like"

Creed - "With Arms Wide Open"

DMX - "Party Up (Up in Here)"

Eve featuring Jadakiss - "Got It All"

Enrique Iglesias - "Be With You"

Goodie Mob featuring TLC - "What It Is"

Hanson - "If Only"

Hanson - "This Time Around"

Ja Rule featuring Christina Milian - "Between Me and You"

Jay Z - "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)"

Kid Rock - "American Bad Ass"

Killing Heidi - "Weir" (USA Version)

Lil' Bow Wow - "Bounce with Me"

Lil' Bow Wow featuring Snoop Dogg - "Bow Wow (That's My Name)"

Lil' Mo - "Ta Da"

Mack 10 featuring T-Boz - "Tight to Def"

Mýa - "Free"

Nas featuring Ginuwine - "You Owe Me"

NSYNC - "This I Promise You"

The Offspring - "Original Prankster"

Outkast - "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)"

Pink - "Most Girls"

Pink - "You Make Me Sick"

Static-X - "I'm with Stupid"

Xzibit - "X"

Drag-On feat. DMX - "Niggas Die For Me"

Beanie Sigel - "The Truth"

JD feat. Monica & Nas - "I Got To Have It"

Kottonmouth Kings - "Peace Not Greed"

Mack 10 - "From Tha Streets"

Vast - "Free"

Pru - "Candles"

Lil Zane - "None Tonight"

O-Town - "Liquid Dreams"

Scarface - "Look Into My Eyes"

Memphis Bleek - "Do My Things..."

Jay-Z - "Change The Game"

Saliva - "Your Disease"

Dido - "Thank You"

Run DMC Feat. Stephan Jenkins - "Kings of Rock"

2001

Aaliyah - "More Than a Woman"

Mary J. Blige - "Family Affair"

Creed - "My Sacrifice"

Dave Matthews Band - "I Did It"

Dave Matthews Band - "The Space Between"

Missy Elliott - "Get Ur Freak On"

Missy Elliott featuring Ludacris & Trina - "One Minute Man"

Missy Elliott featuring Ginuwine & Tweet - "Take Away"

Jagged Edge featuring Nelly - "Where the Party At" (version 1)

Macy Gray - "Sweet Baby"

Janet Jackson - "All For You"

Ja Rule featuring Ashanti - "Always on Time"

Jay Z - "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)"

Limp Bizkit - "Boiler"

Jennifer Lopez - "I'm Real"

Jennifer Lopez featuring Ja Rule - "I'm Real (Murder Remix)"

Christina Milian - "AM to PM"

Monica - "Just Another Girl"

Nicole - "I'm Lookin'"

No Doubt featuring Bounty Killer - "Hey Baby"

The Offspring - "Defy You"

Outkast - "So Fresh, So Clean"

Pink - "Get the Party Started" (version 1)

Sisqó featuring LovHer - "Can I Live?"

Sisqó - "Dance For Me"

Slipknot - "Left Behind"

Snoop Dogg featuring Tyrese - "Just a Baby Boy"

Usher - "U Remind Me"

Lil Bow Wow - "Puppy Love"

Tyrese - "I Like Them Girls"

The Product G&B - "Cluck Cluck"

Redman - "Smash Sumthin'"

Redman - "Let's Get Dirty"

Brian McKnight - "Love of My Life"

Ja Rule - "Livin' It Up"

Jermaine Dupri - "Ballin' Out of Control"

Nikka Costa - "Everybody Got Their Something"

Brandy - "What About Us?"

Enrique Iglesias - "Escape"

2002

Aerosmith - "Girls of Summer"

Amerie - "Talkin' to Me"

Anastacia - "One Day In Your Life"

B2K - "Gots ta Be"

Beenie Man featuring Janet Jackson - "Feel It Boy"

Baby featuring Puffy - "Do That"

Mariah Carey - "Through the Rain"

Creed - "One Last Breath"

Celine Dion - "A New Day Has Come"

Celine Dion - "I'm Alive"

Missy Elliott featuring Ludacris - "Gossip Folks"

Missy Elliott - "Work It"

Mick Jagger - "Visions of Paradise"

Lil' Bow Wow - "Take Ya Home"

Jennifer Lopez featuring Nas - "I'm Gonna Be Alright (Track Masters Remix)"

Papa Roach - "She Loves Me Not"

Pink - "Don't Let Me Get Me"

Shakira - "Objection / Te Aviso, Te Anuncio"

Britney Spears featuring Pharrell - "Boys" (The Co-Ed Remix)

TLC - "Girl Talk"

Lifehouse - "Spin"

Creed - "Don't Stop Dancing"

Jennifer Lopez feat. LL Cool J - "All I Have"

2003

Missy Elliott - "Pass That Dutch"

Korn - "Did My Time"

Ludacris - "Stand Up"

Pink - "Feel Good Time"

Stacie Orrico - "(There's Gotta Be) More to Life"

Thalía featuring Fat Joe - "I Want You / Me Pones Sexy"

JS - "Ice Cream"

Westside Connection - "Gangsta Nation"

Nelly - "Iz U"

Hilary Duff - "Come Clean"

Ludacris - "Splash Waterfalls"

2004

Brandy featuring Kanye West - "Talk About Our Love"

Kelly Clarkson - "Breakaway"

Dilated Peoples featuring Kanye West and John Legend - "This Way"

Janet Jackson - "Just a Little While" (version 1)

Janet Jackson - "I Want You"

Jay Z - "Dirt off Your Shoulder"

N.E.R.D - "She Wants to Move"

Outkast feat. Big Boi - "Ghetto Musick"

Lil Jon - "Roll Call"

2005

Dave Matthews Band - "American Baby"

Dave Matthews Band - "Dreamgirl"

Rhymefest featuring Kanye West - "Brand New"

Missy Elliott featuring Ciara - "Lose Control/On & On"

Korn - "Twisted Transistor"

The Veronicas - "4ever" (Australian version)

Carlos Santana feat. Steven Tyler - "Just Feel Better"

Pink - "You and Your Hand"

Pink - "Stupid Girls"

2006

Missy Elliott - "We Run This"

2007

Natasha Bedingfield - "I Wanna Have Your Babies"

Fergie featuring Ludacris - "Glamorous"

Korn - "Evolution"

Pretty Ricky featuring Sean Paul - "Push It Baby"

Rob Thomas - "Little Wonders"

2008

Missy Elliott - "Ching-a-Ling/Shake Your Pom Pom"

Pink - "Please Don't Leave Me"

Pink - "So What"

T.I. - "Whatever You Like"

2009

Pink - "Funhouse"

Lil Wayne - "Prom Queen"

Rob Thomas - "Her Diamonds"

Britney Spears - "Radar"

2010

Leona Lewis - "I Got You"

Avril Lavigne - "Alice"

Ludacris - "How Low"

Justin Bieber - "Somebody to Love"

Katy Perry - "Firework"[6]

Pink - "Raise Your Glass"

Pink - "Fuckin' Perfect"

2011

David Guetta featuring Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj - "Where Them Girls At"

David Guetta - "Little Bad Girl"

Avril Lavigne - "Wish You Were Here"

2012

Rihanna - "Where Have You Been"

Pink - "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)"

2015

Tink - "Ratchet Commandments"

Janelle Monáe featuring Jidenna - "Yoga"

Ciara - "Dance Like We're Making Love"

Janet Jackson - "No Sleeep" [9]

Pia Mia - "Touch"

Missy Elliott featuring Pharrell Williams - "WTF (Where They From)"

2016

Bebe Rexha featuring Nicki Minaj - "No Broken Hearts"

Janet Jackson - "Dammn Baby"

CL - "LIFTED"

2017

Missy Elliott featuring Lamb – "I'm Better"

Ariana Grande and John Legend – "Beauty and the Beast"

Kendrick Lamar – "Humble" (Con The Little Homies)

Winner – "Really Really"

SZA – "Drew Barrymore"

Bebe Rexha – "I Got You"

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – "LOYALTY." (Con The Little Homies)

Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj – "Swish Swish"

Kelly Clarkson – "Love So Soft"

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – "Havana"

Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari – "LOVE." (Con The Little Homies)

2018

Justin Timberlake - "Supplies"

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - "The Middle"

Kendrick Lamar, SZA - "All the Stars"

Maroon 5 - "Wait"