5 cosas que tienes que saber antes de los Brit Awards 2018

⚠️ BIG ⚠️ NEWS ⚠️ The first lot of performers for The #BRITs 2018 are absolute UK heavyweights! 🥊 Can't wait to have @dualipa, @edsheeran, @samsmithworld and @stormzy1 along to celebrate with us on 21 February! https://t.co/SgLyFiw5fM pic.twitter.com/oMSuo0cbVF