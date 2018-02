La mala pata de Kesha

Animals! I'm going on tour with @macklemore. Come out and have some adventures with us. Get in line for the Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour Presale here: https://t.co/w4c5wZoHxR ⭐🦊🐼⭐

Can't wait to see you all, let's boogie! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/4ulGDURjGw