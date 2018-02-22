Dua Lipa y Stormzy, los protagonistas de los Brit Awards 2018
Aquí tienes todas las fotos
Un año más se han entregado los premios musicales más importantes del Reino Unido, los Brit Awards que, en esta ocasión, han tenido dos claros vencedores: Dua Lipa y Stormzy.
Ella, fue la única artista femenina que subió al estrado a agradecer un premio. En su caso por partida doble, artista revelación y mejor artista femenina.
First award of the night to @DUALIPA!!! Your #BRITs British Female 2018 is performing later #DuaLipaBRITs— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) 21 de febrero de 2018
Watch The #BRITs2018 LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/l4AGybjoIP
La otra mujer galardonada fue Lorde, la mejor artista femenina internacional que no acudió a la gala pero sí la pudimos ver en pantallas.
El resto, fueron todo premiados, en masculino. A la cabeza Stormzy que se llevó los premios a mejor artista masculino y mejor álbum por Gang Singns & Prayer.
PILE ON THE #BRITs BRITISH ALBUM WINNER @Stormzy1 🙏🙏🙏 Gang Signs & Prayers takes home the @MastercardUK British Album of the Year 2018 award 🙌 #StormzyBRITs— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) 21 de febrero de 2018
Watch The #BRITs LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/vtTabXAxNp
Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Gorrillaz o Rag’n’Bone Man, en las categorías nacionales tuvieron su estatuilla. Y, en las internacionales, sonaron nombres como Foo Fighters o Kendrick Lamar.
Just one man and his incredible songwriting talent ruling the world 💫🌏 right now 🙌 @edsheeran bringing The #BRITs to a standstill with his beautiful performance #EdSheeranBRITs— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) 21 de febrero de 2018
Watch The #BRITs LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/NFXEdhC5Ur
Las puestas en escena de las actuaciones no pasaron desapercibidas. Kendrick Lamar subió un gran cubo de cristal con un cochazo dentro que acabó destrozado con un bate de béisbol y Dua Lipa contó con todo un ejército de bailarinas, por no hablar de la lluvia de Stormzy que cayó sobre su torso desnudo.
It’s raining 💫GLORY💫 on DOUBLE winner @Stormzy1 on the #BRITs stage right now #StormzyBRITs— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) 21 de febrero de 2018
Watch The #BRITs LIVE here: https://t.co/YP6iG713ES pic.twitter.com/AJIpRIaILC
Y si hablamos de cotilleo. Sí, Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole, entre rumores de separación, aparecieron cogidos de la mano en la alfombra roja posando entre sonrisas y gestos de complicidad. Ah, y fue muy comentada la llegada de Ellie Goulding a la gala en metro.
Lista de ganadores de los brit awards 2018
Mejor artista solista masculino británico:
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy (ganador)
Mejor artista solista femenina británica:
Dua Lipa (ganadora)
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
Mejor grupo británico:
Gorillaz (ganador)
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
Mejor grupo internacional:
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters (ganador)
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
Mejor artista revelación británico:
Dave
Dua Lipa (ganadora)
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
Elección especial de los críticos (presentado por Rag’n’Bone Man, último ganador):
> Jorja Smith <
Mabel
Stefflon Don
Mejor álbum británico:
Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – ÷
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer (ganador)
Mayor éxito mundial:
Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
Mejor single británico:
Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – ‘Feels’
Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – ‘Symphony’
Dua Lipa – ‘New Rules’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
J Hus – ‘Did You See’
Jax Jones featuring Raye – ‘You Don’t Know Me’
Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – ‘Mama’
Liam Payne featuring Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’
Little Mix – ‘Touch’
Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Human’ (ganador)
Mejor artista solista masculino internacional:
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (ganador)
Mejor artista solista femenina internacional:
Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde (ganadora)
Pink
Taylor Swift
Mejor videoclip británico:
Anne-Marie – ‘Ciao Adios’
Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – ‘Feels’
Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – ‘Symphony’
Dua Lipa – ‘New Rules’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
Harry Styles – ‘Sign Of The Times’ (ganador)
Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – ‘Mama’
Liam Payne featuring Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’
Little Mix – ‘Touch’
Zayn and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios