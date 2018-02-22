  • LISTA DE LOS40
    Dua Lipa y Stormzy, los protagonistas de los Brit Awards 2018

    Aquí tienes todas las fotos

    Avatar

    Cristina Zavala

    22 FEB 2018 - 09:12 CET

    Un año más se han entregado los premios musicales más importantes del Reino Unido, los Brit Awards que, en esta ocasión, han tenido dos claros vencedores: Dua Lipa y Stormzy.

    Ella, fue la única artista femenina que subió al estrado a agradecer un premio. En su caso por partida doble, artista revelación y mejor artista femenina.

    La otra mujer galardonada fue Lorde, la mejor artista femenina internacional que no acudió a la gala pero sí la pudimos ver en pantallas.

    El resto, fueron todo premiados, en masculino. A la cabeza Stormzy que se llevó los premios a mejor artista masculino y mejor álbum por Gang Singns & Prayer.

    Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Gorrillaz o Rag’n’Bone Man, en las categorías nacionales tuvieron su estatuilla. Y, en las internacionales, sonaron nombres como Foo Fighters o Kendrick Lamar.

    Las puestas en escena de las actuaciones no pasaron desapercibidas. Kendrick Lamar subió un gran cubo de cristal con un cochazo dentro que acabó destrozado con un bate de béisbol y Dua Lipa contó con todo un ejército de bailarinas, por no hablar de la lluvia de Stormzy que cayó sobre su torso desnudo.

    Y si hablamos de cotilleo. Sí, Liam Payne y Cheryl Cole, entre rumores de separación, aparecieron cogidos de la mano en la alfombra roja posando entre sonrisas y gestos de complicidad. Ah, y fue muy comentada la llegada de Ellie Goulding a la gala en metro.

    Lista de ganadores de los brit awards 2018

    Mejor artista solista masculino británico:
    Ed Sheeran
    Liam Gallagher
    Loyle Carner
    Rag’n’Bone Man
    Stormzy (ganador)

    Mejor artista solista femenina británica:
    Dua Lipa (ganadora)
    Jessie Ware
    Kate Tempest
    Laura Marling
    Paloma Faith

    Mejor grupo británico:
    Gorillaz (ganador)
    London Grammar
    Royal Blood
    Wolf Alice
    The xx

    Mejor grupo internacional:
    Arcade Fire
    Foo Fighters (ganador)
    Haim
    The Killers
    LCD Soundsystem

    Mejor artista revelación británico:
    Dave
    Dua Lipa (ganadora)
    J Hus
    Loyle Carner
    Sampha

    Elección especial de los críticos (presentado por Rag’n’Bone Man, último ganador):
    > Jorja Smith <
    Mabel
    Stefflon Don

    Mejor álbum británico:
    Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
    Ed Sheeran – ÷
    J Hus – Common Sense
    Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
    Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer (ganador)

    Mayor éxito mundial:
    Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Mejor single británico:
    Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – ‘Feels’
    Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – ‘Symphony’
    Dua Lipa – ‘New Rules’
    Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
    J Hus – ‘Did You See’
    Jax Jones featuring Raye – ‘You Don’t Know Me’
    Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – ‘Mama’
    Liam Payne featuring Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’
    Little Mix – ‘Touch’
    Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Human’ (ganador)

    Mejor artista solista masculino internacional:
    Beck
    Childish Gambino
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar (ganador)

    Mejor artista solista femenina internacional:
    Alicia Keys
    Björk
    Lorde (ganadora)
    Pink
    Taylor Swift

    Mejor videoclip británico:
    Anne-Marie – ‘Ciao Adios’
    Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – ‘Feels’
    Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – ‘Symphony’
    Dua Lipa – ‘New Rules’
    Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’
    Harry Styles – ‘Sign Of The Times’ (ganador)
    Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – ‘Mama’
    Liam Payne featuring Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’
    Little Mix – ‘Touch’
    Zayn and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

