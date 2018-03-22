STOP! Donna de ‘Sensación de Vivir’ usa el peor filtro de la historia de Instagram
Estamos hartos de ver este retoque extremo que ridiculiza la fotografía
Tori Spelling, la famosa Donna de 'Sensación de vivir', siempre ha querido mantener su imagen de joven inocente de aquel personaje que la catapultó a la fama.
Y está en todo su derecho de reivindicar durante toda su vida ese papel que se ganó por ser hija del productor. Pero que no nos haga sufrir con sus retoques.
De hecho, los retoques siempre son bienvenidos y tras tantos años de photoshop y tecnología, todos somos conscientes de las imágenes que están algo modificadas y las que no.
Suaviza tanto el rostro que elimina su personalidad
Pero por lo que no pasamos es por "suavizar" las facciones tanto que vayan más allá del cutis de un bebé: parecen el paraíso neonato.
New Year. New Week. New Look. . This year I want to follow thru on my resolutions. My husband reminded me this past weekend as we arrived 30 minutes late to an event that one of my resolutions was to be on time. Then yesterday I looked around our living room at our Christmas tree that’s still up, and clothes piled high on our club chair and I reminded myself that another one of my resolutions was to get organized. Change doesn’t happen because we want it. Change doesn’t even happen because we say it. Change happens when we actually start doing it. To remind myself that stepping out of your comfort zone isn’t easy but opens up a world of possibilities personally, professionally, financially, and emotionally I opted for a new “Do”. . This realization came to me at 11pm last night. Whether it came from watching the empowering speech that @oprah gave at the #goldenglobes or simply that my extensions were hanging on by a thread doesn’t matter... I took charge and took action. I gave myself a chop. . Woke up this rainy Monday morning with energy and confidence. Is it the haircut? No, that’s just a reminder that change comes from within. Be the change you want. This is 2018. This is a new week. Start doing what you’ve only till now been saying you’ll do ... #no makeup #2018 #WeCantExpectToSeeAChangeIfWeDontMakeOne
La piel que muestra Tori en los primeros planos que publica de su rostro son tan falsos que dañan la vista. Agradeceríamos algún atisbo de pliegue facial.
De lo contrario parece que estemos ante una pintura de Velázquez.
Por ello, ese es el peor filtro, o herramienta de retoque que proporcionan algunas app's, que se puede utilizar. Porque, no solo hace evidente la intención de borrar las arrugas, manchas o daño en la cara, sino que elimina los signos tan bonitos de la expresión de cada uno.
#TGIF #fbf to a great week... 🙍🏼♀️👬👭👶🏼+ 💋💄+👩🏼💻+💡📓+🎥🦈+🐒🎂 = happy chaotic success! #EmojisTORI by me... play along! What was this #mamabear fave highlights from this week? Guess in comments below. 1st person to guess right I’ll autograph a personalized copy of my book “sTORItelling” too. Happy Friday! What are you doing to kickoff the weekend? www.beautywithtori.com ps... loving my new extensions @lissettecruz
Acabas con quien en realidad eres para ser un ente sin personalidad. Pensaoslo dos veces antes de usar este filtro.
