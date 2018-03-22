  • LISTA DE LOS40
    STOP! Donna de ‘Sensación de Vivir’ usa el peor filtro de la historia de Instagram

    Estamos hartos de ver este retoque extremo que ridiculiza la fotografía

    Tori Spelling, la famosa Donna de 'Sensación de vivir', siempre ha querido mantener su imagen de joven inocente de aquel personaje que la catapultó a la fama.

    Y está en todo su derecho de reivindicar durante toda su vida ese papel que se ganó por ser hija del productor. Pero que no nos haga sufrir con sus retoques.

    De hecho, los retoques siempre son bienvenidos y tras tantos años de photoshop y tecnología, todos somos conscientes de las imágenes que están algo modificadas y las que no.

    Suaviza tanto el rostro que elimina su personalidad

    Pero por lo que no pasamos es por "suavizar" las facciones tanto que vayan más allá del cutis de un bebé: parecen el paraíso neonato.

    La piel que muestra Tori en los primeros planos que publica de su rostro son tan falsos que dañan la vista. Agradeceríamos algún atisbo de pliegue facial.

    De lo contrario parece que estemos ante una pintura de Velázquez.

    Por ello, ese es el peor filtro, o herramienta de retoque que proporcionan algunas app's, que se puede utilizar. Porque, no solo hace evidente la intención de borrar las arrugas, manchas o daño en la cara, sino que elimina los signos tan bonitos de la expresión de cada uno

    Acabas con quien en realidad eres para ser un ente sin personalidad. Pensaoslo dos veces antes de usar este filtro.

