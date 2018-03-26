  • LISTA DE LOS40
    Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande y más, contra las armas

    Estados Unidos se moviliza contra los tiroteos

    Avatar

    Juan Vicente

    26 MAR 2018 - 14:05 CET

    Decenas de miles de personas, por no decir millones (entre los que se encontraban Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato o Ariana Grande, entre otros), se movilizaron este fin de semana en distintas ciudades de Estados Unidos, sobre todo en Washington D.C., para pedir al gobierno control sobre las armas y evitar masacres en centros escolares.

    DISARM HATE #marchforourlives Live from downtown LA @chnlkindness

    Una publicación compartida de Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) el

    La conocida como March for our lives fue una reivindicación contra los tiroteos que sangran al país estadounidense cada mes.

    Músicos como Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney; los raperos Common y Vic Mensa; o actores como Lin Manuel Miranda quisieron reforzar con su música, sus actuaciones y su presencia este movimiento que intenta evitar nuevas tragedias como la tan conocida del instituto Columbine.

    Pero a los presentes hay que sumarle una larga lista de VIPs que aunque no marcharon si mostraron su apoyo moral o económico a la causa como Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift...

