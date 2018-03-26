Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande y más, contra las armas
Estados Unidos se moviliza contra los tiroteos
Decenas de miles de personas, por no decir millones (entre los que se encontraban Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato o Ariana Grande, entre otros), se movilizaron este fin de semana en distintas ciudades de Estados Unidos, sobre todo en Washington D.C., para pedir al gobierno control sobre las armas y evitar masacres en centros escolares.
La conocida como March for our lives fue una reivindicación contra los tiroteos que sangran al país estadounidense cada mes.
I’m so inspired by the #MarchForOurLives students out there owning their voices. We need to demand action. Get out there and join the march this Saturday — more info here: https://t.co/PviopFKjAo pic.twitter.com/7sQxjLUyQX— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) 19 de marzo de 2018
Músicos como Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney; los raperos Common y Vic Mensa; o actores como Lin Manuel Miranda quisieron reforzar con su música, sus actuaciones y su presencia este movimiento que intenta evitar nuevas tragedias como la tan conocida del instituto Columbine.
Pero a los presentes hay que sumarle una larga lista de VIPs que aunque no marcharon si mostraron su apoyo moral o económico a la causa como Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift...
#MarchOfOurLives it’s so powerful and emotional.... looking around at all these kids leading us in a fight against violence, nothing seems more powerful than seeing their innocent faces and their eyes filled with pain, filled with a fear they shouldn’t even be thinking about... there’s no words to describe the outrage we feel today at what’s happening in our country, but we have a long way to go.... and the fight continues. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain
