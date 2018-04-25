¿Cuánto conocen los representantes de Eurovisión de otros países a #ALMAIA?

What is their family relationship?

a. Cousins

b. Brothers

c. Couple

How did they meet?

a. They are relatives

b. In a talent show

c. They haven’t met until they were chose to represent Spain in Eurovision

What is the meaning of Tu Canción?

a. Your Song

b. My feeling

c. Our Hearts

Tu Canción is the song that will represent Spain in Eurovision but the first song they played together in the talent show was…

a. All Of Me

b. Shape Of You

c. City Of Stars

RESPUESTAS CORRECTAS: C, B, A, C.