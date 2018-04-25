LOS40 PRIMAVERA POP  ¡Solo queda 1 semana para ver a Liam Payne, Melendi, Aitana y Ana Guerra o Belinda en Madrid! ¡Últimas entradas disponibles!

    ¿Cuánto conocen los representantes de Eurovisión de otros países a #ALMAIA?

    ¡Dale al play y descúbrelo!

    Como ya sabéis, el pasado viernes nos pasamos por la rueda de prensa de presentación de la Eurovision-Spain Pre-Party 2018.

    Además de hacer a Amaia y Alfred un divertido test sobre Eurovisión, aprovechamos la ocasión para cuestionar a las diferentes delegaciones de otros países qué saben de nuestros representantes.

    ¿Qué parentesco tienen? ¿Cómo se conocieron? ¿Cuál fue el tema en el que comenzaron a enamorarse? Preguntamos estas y otras cuestiones a los candidatos europeos y, la verdad, el resultado es asombroso.

    ¡Dale al play y adivina quién sabe más sobre #ALMAIA!

    How much do you know #Almaia?

    What is their family relationship?

    a.    Cousins

    b.    Brothers

    c.    Couple

    How did they meet?

    a.    They are relatives

    b.    In a talent show

    c.    They haven’t met until they were chose to represent Spain in Eurovision

     What is the meaning of Tu Canción?

    a.    Your Song

    b.    My feeling

    c.    Our Hearts

    Tu Canción is the song that will represent Spain in Eurovision but the first song they played together in the talent show was…

    a.    All Of Me

    b.    Shape Of You

    c.    City Of Stars

    RESPUESTAS CORRECTAS: C, B, A, C.

