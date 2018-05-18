Ariana Grande revela el mensaje que hay detrás del nombre de su nuevo disco
'Sweetener' es un homenaje a las víctimas de Manchester
No queda nada para que salga a luz el cuarto álbum de Ariana Grande –aunque la espera se noes está haciendo muy larga- y la artista va revelando nuevos detalles sobre él. Aunque el último que ha sacado a la luz no tiene que ver con los estilos musicales que escucharemos, si no con la simbología del nombre de su nuevo trabajo.
Como os contábamos hace unas semanas, el nuevo disco de Ariana se llamará Sweetener –que podría traducirse en español como endulcorante-, y en una entrevista para la revista Time ha dejado claro que no se trata de un nombre escogido al tuntún.
Ariana ha querido mostrar a sus fans que hay que plantar cara a las situaciones difíciles e intentar triunfar sobre ellas, “Cuando te enfrentas a un problema, en lugar de quedarte sentado y quejarte, ¿por qué no pruebas a hacer algo hermoso?”, dice la artista en la entrevista. Vamos, poner azúcar a la realidad para plantarle cara.
De hecho, el primer single No Tears Left To Cry es un tema que habla sobre seguir adelante tras las adversidades. Además, la propia artista hizo un guiño a Manchester en su videoclip. Al final se puede ver una abeja, el símbolo de la ciudad.
@arianagrande is happy, and it’s important to her that people know that. At 24, Grande is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and she’s coming out with new music two years after her last album, the blockbuster Dangerous Woman. Her latest single is called “No Tears Left to Cry,” a triumphant, ’90s-house-inflected pop confection, part breathy vocals and part spunky, spoken-word playfulness. She chose it carefully: “The intro is slow, and then it picks up,” she says. “And it’s about picking things up.” Grande made a song about resilience because she has had to be resilient, in ways that are difficult to imagine, after a terrorist detonated a bomb outside her May 22, 2017, concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and leaving more than 500 injured. What happened is part of the song, but the song is not about what happened. Instead of being elegiac, it’s joyful and lush, and Grande is proud of it, and of herself. “When I started to take care of myself more, then came balance, and freedom, and joy,” she says. “It poured out into the music.” In the video for the song, she’s upside-down, the way life used to feel. “We’ve messed with the idea of not being able to find the ground again,” she says, “because I feel like I’m finally landing back on my feet now.” #ArianaGrande is one of three International covers showcasing the Next Generation Leaders. Read more about the rising activists, artists and athletes who are reshaping music, sports, fashion, politics and more on TIME.com. Photograph by @jimmymarble for TIME
Tras el suceso en Manchester, donde fallecieron 22 personas y 500 resultaron heridas, Ariana asegura ha sido un largo proceso de asimilación, pero que ahora se encuentra bien y que está en paz: “Estoy feliz. Estoy llorando, pero estoy bien”.
La artista ha sido elegida por la revista Time como una de las líderes de la próxima generación. Una lista que lanza todos los años el medio donde resaltan el trabajo de activistas, artistas, atletas y fuguras destacadas menores de treinta.
Otros rostros conocidos que aparecen junto a Ariana son The Weekend, la modelo Adwoa Aboah o la escritora nigeriana Farida Ado.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios