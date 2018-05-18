Ariana Grande revela el mensaje que hay detrás del nombre de su nuevo disco

No queda nada para que salga a luz el cuarto álbum de Ariana Grande –aunque la espera se noes está haciendo muy larga- y la artista va revelando nuevos detalles sobre él. Aunque el último que ha sacado a la luz no tiene que ver con los estilos musicales que escucharemos, si no con la simbología del nombre de su nuevo trabajo.

Como os contábamos hace unas semanas, el nuevo disco de Ariana se llamará Sweetener –que podría traducirse en español como endulcorante-, y en una entrevista para la revista Time ha dejado claro que no se trata de un nombre escogido al tuntún.

Ariana ha querido mostrar a sus fans que hay que plantar cara a las situaciones difíciles e intentar triunfar sobre ellas, “Cuando te enfrentas a un problema, en lugar de quedarte sentado y quejarte, ¿por qué no pruebas a hacer algo hermoso?”, dice la artista en la entrevista. Vamos, poner azúcar a la realidad para plantarle cara.

De hecho, el primer single No Tears Left To Cry es un tema que habla sobre seguir adelante tras las adversidades. Además, la propia artista hizo un guiño a Manchester en su videoclip. Al final se puede ver una abeja, el símbolo de la ciudad.

Tras el suceso en Manchester, donde fallecieron 22 personas y 500 resultaron heridas, Ariana asegura ha sido un largo proceso de asimilación, pero que ahora se encuentra bien y que está en paz: “Estoy feliz. Estoy llorando, pero estoy bien”.

La artista ha sido elegida por la revista Time como una de las líderes de la próxima generación. Una lista que lanza todos los años el medio donde resaltan el trabajo de activistas, artistas, atletas y fuguras destacadas menores de treinta.

Otros rostros conocidos que aparecen junto a Ariana son The Weekend, la modelo Adwoa Aboah o la escritora nigeriana Farida Ado.