Hardwell, el conocido dj y productor de EDM, se retira de los escenarios
Y anuncia su salida de la industria musical durante un tiempo
"Desde que era un niño pequeño he soñado con tener la vida que tengo ahora mismo. Una vida llena de música, relaciones sociales y de libertad para expresarme de la forma más pura que conozco".
Así comenzaba el mensaje con el que el conocido dj y productor de música electrónica, Robbert van de Corput, más conocido como Hardwell, anunciaba en su página oficial de Facebook su retirada de la escena musical, tal y como recogía EDMred.
En el comunicado se sincerba con todos sus fans a través de las palabras "ser Hardwell las 24h del día me deja con muy poca energía, amor, creatividad y atención para mi vida personal", con las que reconocía la necesidad de abandonar durante un tiempo su agenda para dedicarse a sí mismo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hello world, Ever since I was a little kid I dreamed of the life I live this very moment. A life filled with music, real human interaction and the freedom to express myself in the purest form I know. I have grown from an ambitious kid with everything to gain into the 30-year old I am today whilst evolving as an artist with triple the speed of my aging process. Over the past few years I’ve come to know myself better and better and over time I realized that there’s still so much I want to share with my family and friends, so many roads I’d like to explore, but being Hardwell 24/7 leaves too little energy, love, creativity and attention for my life as a normal person to do so. This is why I have decided to clear my schedule indefinitely to be completely liberated from targets, interviews, deadlines, release dates, etc. I’ve always dealt with all the pressure that comes with the heavy touring schedule, but for now, it felt too much, like a never ending rollercoaster ride. I always try to give myself 200% and in order to keep doing that, and feeding my creativity, I need some time off to be me, the person behind the artist and reflect on everything that happened the last few years. That means my touring schedule has ended yesterday on Ibiza on September 6th, 2018 with a bang. However, I will still do my All Ages show in the Ziggo Dome during Amsterdam Dance Event on the 18th of October 2018. I’ll keep making music and I will never let go of it and will always aim to continue to connect with my fans through it. Last but not least I want to thank every single one of my fans for the support so far. It is your love and dedication for all I’ve put out there that helped me evolve in more ways than I ever could have imagined, and I realize that I do owe everything to you all. My sincerest hope is that we will be able to continue this journey together. I want to come back stronger than ever, but for now, I’m just going to be me for a while. Robbert
Si el mundo de la música sumerge a los artistas en un ritmo de vida que en muchas ocasiones puede volverse altamente exigente, la atmósfera de los djs es conocida por llegar a ser aún más estresante. Son muchos los artistas que han intentado transmitir los estragos que la ajetreada rutina de horarios indefinidos, largos eventos y negocios musicales puede dejar en ellos.
En el caso del género de la música electrónica, es tambien la obligatoriedad de llevar una vida nocturna activa lo que hace que muchos acaben recurriendo al alcohol y a las drogas para conseguir evadirse, y dentro de este panorama musical contamos con diversos ejemplos del resultado dramático en el que desembocan este tipo de adicciones.
Aunque el artista, conocido por éxitos como Spaceman, no ha hablado de ningún motivo puntual o concreto que le haya llevado a tomar esta decisión, se ha explayado en una explicación que conlcuía agradeciendo todo el apoyo y cariño recibidos por parte de sus fans y en la que no dejaba claro si esta retirada podría prolongarse para siempre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Como el propio Robbert ha puntualizado, la última actuación de Hardwell tuvo lugar este pasado 6 de septiembre en Ibiza. Sin embargo, ha prometido estar presente en el Amsterdam Dance Event el 18 de octubre de este mismo año, donde relizará su show All Ages.
Con más de 10 años de trayectoria a sus espaldas, muchos nos encontramos conmocionados ante el posible final de uno de los djs más importantes de la historia.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios