Taylor Swift y Camila Cabello, grandes triunfadoras de los American Music Awards 2018
Y Drake se va de vacío
Drake y Cardi B partían como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno en la edición 46º de los American Music Awards. Pero ninguno de los dos se coronó como triunfador de la noche tras entregarse todos los premios.
Drake se fue de vacío y Cardi B acabó con tres estatuillas: mejor artista de rap y hip hop, mejor canción de rap y hip hop y mejor canción de R&B (junto a Bruno Mars).
La que se convirtió en la reina de la gala fue Taylor Swift que hacía tres años que no se pasaba por una gala de premios. En esta ocasión lo hizo y abrió la gala con su actuación, con cobra incluída, al más puro estilo Reputation. Por algo se llevó el premio a la mejor gira junto al de mejor artista femenina de pop rock, mejor álbum de pop rock y, el más deseado, mejor artista del año. De esta manera se convirtió en la artista más premiada de la historia de estos galardones, superando el record de Whitney Houston.
Aprovechó alguno de sus discursos de agradecimiento para volver a hacer campaña política. “Solo quiero mencionar el hecho de que este premio (artista del año) y todos y cada uno de los premios entregados esta noche los votó la gente. ¿Y sabéis qué más votará la gente”, dijo, “las elecciones del 6 de noviembre. Salid y votad. Os quiero”.
4 premios se llevó también Camila Cabello, la otra gran sorpresa de la noche. Acabó con estatuillas que la reconocían como la artista revelación, y mejor colaboración, vídeo y canción de pop rock por Havana.
En el apartado masculino, Post Malone brilló con sus dos premios, el de mejor artista masculino de pop rock y mejor álbum de hip hop. Kane Brown, también se llevó dos premios en las categorías de country.
La lista se completó con un premio para Migos, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Rihanna, Panic! At the disco, Shawn Mendes, Daddy Yankee, Lauren Daigle y Marshmello.
Como era de esperar BTS se llevó el premio al que estaba nominado, el de artista social, dejando claro que su fandom tiene un gran poder.
Y, no nos olvidamos de la estatuilla que recogió la madre de XXX Tentacion de modo póstumo. Queda preguntarse, si de no haber fallecido lo hubiera recibido igualmente.
ganadores american music awards 2018
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift *GANADORA
ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Camila Cabello *GANADORA
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
GIRA DEL AÑO
Beyoncé & JAY--Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift *GANADORA
U2
VIDEO DE AÑO
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
ARTISTA SOCIAL
BTS *GANADOR
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
ARTISTA MASCULINO DE POP ROCK
Drake
Post Malone *GANADOR
Ed Sheeran
ARTISTA FEMENINA DE POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift *GANADORA
DUO O GRUPO DE POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos *GANADOR
ÁLBUM DE POP/ROCK
Drake, "Scorpion"
Ed Sheeran, "÷ (Divide)"
Taylor Swift, 'reputation' *GANADOR
CANCIÓN DE POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY
Kane Brown *GANADOR
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood *GANADORA
DUO O GRUPO DE COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line *GANADOR
LANCO
ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY
Kane Brown, "Kane Brown" *GANADOR
Luke Combs, "This One's For You"
Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"
CANCIÓN DE COUNTRY
Kane Brown, "Heaven" *GANADORA
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
ARSTISTA DE RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B *GANADORA
Drake
Post Malone
ÁLBUM DE RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, "Scorpion"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"
Post Malone, "beerbongs & bentleys" *GANADOR
CANCIÓN DE RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" *GANADORA
Drake "God's Plan"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
ARTISTA MASCULINO DE SOUL/R&B
Khalid *GANADOR
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA DE SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna *GANADORA
SZA
ÁLBUM DE SOUL/R&B
Khalid "American Teen"
SZA "CTRL"
XXXTENTACION "17" *GANADOR
CANCIÓN DE SOUL/R&B
Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
Ella Mai "Boo'd Up"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" *GANADOR
ARTISTA DE ROCK ALTERNATIVO
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR
Portugal. The Man
ARTISTA ADULTO CONTEMPORÁNEO
Shawn Mendes *GANADOR
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
ARTISTA LATINO
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee *GANADOR
Ozuna
ARTISTA CONTEMPORÁNEO INSPIRACIONAL
Lauren Daigle *GANADORA
MercyMe
Zach Williams
ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello *GANADOR
Zedd
BANDA SONORA
"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By" *GANADORA
"The Greatest Showman"
"The Fate of the Furious: The Album"
