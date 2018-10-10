ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift *GANADORA

ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Camila Cabello *GANADORA

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

GIRA DEL AÑO

Beyoncé & JAY--Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift *GANADORA

U2

VIDEO DE AÑO

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

ARTISTA SOCIAL

BTS *GANADOR

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE POP ROCK

Drake

Post Malone *GANADOR

Ed Sheeran

ARTISTA FEMENINA DE POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift *GANADORA

DUO O GRUPO DE POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos *GANADOR

ÁLBUM DE POP/ROCK

Drake, "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran, "÷ (Divide)"

Taylor Swift, 'reputation' *GANADOR

CANCIÓN DE POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY

Kane Brown *GANADOR

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood *GANADORA

DUO O GRUPO DE COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line *GANADOR

LANCO

ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY

Kane Brown, "Kane Brown" *GANADOR

Luke Combs, "This One's For You"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

CANCIÓN DE COUNTRY

Kane Brown, "Heaven" *GANADORA

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"

ARSTISTA DE RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B *GANADORA

Drake

Post Malone

ÁLBUM DE RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone, "beerbongs & bentleys" *GANADOR

CANCIÓN DE RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" *GANADORA

Drake "God's Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE SOUL/R&B

Khalid *GANADOR

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DE SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna *GANADORA

SZA

ÁLBUM DE SOUL/R&B

Khalid "American Teen"

SZA "CTRL"

XXXTENTACION "17" *GANADOR

CANCIÓN DE SOUL/R&B

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai "Boo'd Up"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" *GANADOR

ARTISTA DE ROCK ALTERNATIVO

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR

Portugal. The Man

ARTISTA ADULTO CONTEMPORÁNEO

Shawn Mendes *GANADOR

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

ARTISTA LATINO

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee *GANADOR

Ozuna

ARTISTA CONTEMPORÁNEO INSPIRACIONAL

Lauren Daigle *GANADORA

MercyMe

Zach Williams

ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello *GANADOR

Zedd

BANDA SONORA

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By" *GANADORA

"The Greatest Showman"

"The Fate of the Furious: The Album"