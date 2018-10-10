#LOS40MUSICAWARDS  Es hora de saber quiénes han sido los mejores. Conoce a los nominados a los premios.

    Taylor Swift y Camila Cabello, grandes triunfadoras de los American Music Awards 2018

    Y Drake se va de vacío

    Avatar

    Cristina Zavala

    10 OCT 2018 - 09:56 CET

    Drake y Cardi B partían como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno en la edición 46º de los American Music Awards. Pero ninguno de los dos se coronó como triunfador de la noche tras entregarse todos los premios.

    Drake se fue de vacío y Cardi B acabó con tres estatuillas: mejor artista de rap y hip hop, mejor canción de rap y hip hop y mejor canción de R&B (junto a Bruno Mars).

    La que se convirtió en la reina de la gala fue Taylor Swift que hacía tres años que no se pasaba por una gala de premios. En esta ocasión lo hizo y abrió la gala con su actuación, con cobra incluída, al más puro estilo Reputation. Por algo se llevó el premio a la mejor gira junto al de mejor artista femenina de pop rock, mejor álbum de pop rock y, el más deseado, mejor artista del año. De esta manera se convirtió en la artista más premiada de la historia de estos galardones, superando el record de Whitney Houston.

    Aprovechó alguno de sus discursos de agradecimiento para volver a hacer campaña política. “Solo quiero mencionar el hecho de que este premio (artista del año) y todos y cada uno de los premios entregados esta noche los votó la gente. ¿Y sabéis qué más votará la gente”, dijo, “las elecciones del 6 de noviembre. Salid y votad. Os quiero”.

    4 premios se llevó también Camila Cabello, la otra gran sorpresa de la noche. Acabó con estatuillas que la reconocían como la artista revelación, y mejor colaboración, vídeo y canción de pop rock por Havana.

    En el apartado masculino, Post Malone brilló con sus dos premios, el de mejor artista masculino de pop rock y mejor álbum de hip hop. Kane Brown, también se llevó dos premios en las categorías de country.

    La lista se completó con un premio para Migos, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Rihanna, Panic! At the disco, Shawn Mendes, Daddy Yankee, Lauren Daigle y Marshmello.

    Como era de esperar BTS se llevó el premio al que estaba nominado, el de artista social, dejando claro que su fandom tiene un gran poder.

    Y, no nos olvidamos de la estatuilla que recogió la madre de XXX Tentacion de modo póstumo. Queda preguntarse, si de no haber fallecido lo hubiera recibido igualmente.

    ganadores american music awards 2018

    ARTISTA DEL AÑO

    Drake

    Imagine Dragons

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift *GANADORA

    ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

    Camila Cabello *GANADORA

    Cardi B

    Khalid

    Dua Lipa

    XXXTENTACION

    COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

    Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

    Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"

    Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

    GIRA DEL AÑO

    Beyoncé & JAY--Z

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift *GANADORA

    U2

    VIDEO DE AÑO

    Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

    Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

    Drake, "God's Plan"

    ARTISTA SOCIAL

    BTS *GANADOR

    Cardi B

    Ariana Grande

    Demi Lovato

    Shawn Mendes

    ARTISTA MASCULINO DE POP ROCK

    Drake

    Post Malone *GANADOR

    Ed Sheeran

    ARTISTA FEMENINA DE POP/ROCK

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Taylor Swift *GANADORA

    DUO O GRUPO DE POP/ROCK

    Imagine Dragons

    Maroon 5

    Migos *GANADOR

    ÁLBUM DE POP/ROCK

    Drake, "Scorpion"

    Ed Sheeran, "÷ (Divide)"

    Taylor Swift, 'reputation' *GANADOR

    CANCIÓN DE POP/ROCK

    Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana" *GANADORA

    Drake, "God's Plan"

    Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

    ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY

    Kane Brown *GANADOR

    Luke Bryan

    Thomas Rhett

    ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Maren Morris

    Carrie Underwood *GANADORA

    DUO O GRUPO DE COUNTRY

    Dan + Shay

    Florida Georgia Line *GANADOR

    LANCO

    ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY

    Kane Brown, "Kane Brown" *GANADOR

    Luke Combs, "This One's For You"

    Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

    CANCIÓN DE COUNTRY

    Kane Brown, "Heaven" *GANADORA

    Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"

    ARSTISTA DE RAP/HIP-HOP

    Cardi B *GANADORA

    Drake

    Post Malone

    ÁLBUM DE RAP/HIP-HOP

    Drake, "Scorpion"

    Lil Uzi Vert, "Luv Is Rage 2"

    Post Malone, "beerbongs & bentleys" *GANADOR

    CANCIÓN DE RAP/HIP-HOP

    Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" *GANADORA

    Drake "God's Plan"

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

    ARTISTA MASCULINO DE SOUL/R&B

    Khalid *GANADOR

    Bruno Mars

    The Weeknd

    ARTISTA FEMENINA DE SOUL/R&B

    Ella Mai

    Rihanna *GANADORA

    SZA

    ÁLBUM DE SOUL/R&B

    Khalid "American Teen"

    SZA "CTRL"

    XXXTENTACION "17" *GANADOR

    CANCIÓN DE SOUL/R&B

    Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

    Ella Mai "Boo'd Up"

    Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" *GANADOR

    ARTISTA DE ROCK ALTERNATIVO

    Imagine Dragons

    Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR

    Portugal. The Man

    ARTISTA ADULTO CONTEMPORÁNEO

    Shawn Mendes *GANADOR

    P!NK

    Ed Sheeran

    ARTISTA LATINO

    J Balvin

    Daddy Yankee *GANADOR

    Ozuna

    ARTISTA CONTEMPORÁNEO INSPIRACIONAL

    Lauren Daigle *GANADORA

    MercyMe

    Zach Williams

    ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA (EDM)

    The Chainsmokers

    Marshmello *GANADOR

    Zedd

    BANDA SONORA

    "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By" *GANADORA

    "The Greatest Showman"

    "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"

