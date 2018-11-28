Camila Cabello luchará por los derechos de los niños
Se convierte en embajadora de Save The Children
Camila Cabello es una artista muy concienciada con los problemas que sufre el mundo. Desde que empezó su carrera, ha utilizado su posición privilegiada para hablar de algunas de las causas que le preocupan.
Sin ir más lejos, en plena política migratoria de Trump, la artista contó cómo cruzó la frontera siendo solo una niña. ¿El objetivo? Intentar concienciar a las personas de que cualquiera puede ser un inmigrante.
Ahora, la buena de Camila, ha sido nombrada como la nueva embajadora de Save The Children, la organización sin fines de lucro que tiene como finalidad trabajar por los derechos de todos los niños.
Camila ha querido compartir su alegría con sus seguidores por este nuevo cargo a través de sus redes sociales:
“¡CHICOS! Estoy tan emocionada de anunciar que estaré trabajando en Save The Children como su nueva embajadora. Cualquiera que me conozca sabe lo mucho que me gustan los niños y la responsabilidad que tengo de ser un buen ejemplo para ellos (…) Me gustan más los niños que los adultos: su inocencias, su forma de aprender y de ver la vida, su imaginación, su ternura y su amabilidad”.
GUUUUYS!! I am so excited to announce that I’ll be working with @SaveTheChildren as their newest ambassador!!!!!!!! Anyone who knows me knows how much I treasure kids and the responsibility I feel to set a good example for them- every time I see a little kid come up to me in my meet and greet I feel so happy and my heart goes all soft. I like kids more than I like adults, their innocence, their playful and light way of looking at life, their imagination, their honesty, their tenderness, their kindness- every time I see a kid I just want to protect them from everything bad in the world. I only wish that all kids could preserve that innocence and purity and hopefulness for as long as they can, and in disasters and catastrophic events like Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, or the refugee crisis in Syria- these situations take away a kid’s childhood and like the first founder of @SaveTheChildren said, they experience things even adults should not experience.... I hope that you’ll check their site out and donate what you can, because the work they do is so important and I feel so passionately about it because I love kids and having a sister ten years younger than me, I see how pure and innocent and full of light she is- and I see her face in every young person I meet- that’s why I’m conscious of everything I do keeping her in mind- I think of these kids younger than her going through these traumatic situations and it breaks my heart. I hope if you can, you can donate to their website! The link is: http://smarturl.it/CamilaSTC ❤️
Además, Camila parece que está al día de todas las desgracias que están ocurriendo en el mundo, animándole a intentar poner su granito de arena para intentar cambiarlo: “Solo deseo que todos los niños puedan preservar esa inocencia, pureza y esperanza durante el tiempo que puedan, incluso en desastres y eventos catastróficos como el huracán María en Puerto Rico o la crisis de refugiados en Siria. Estas situaciones quitan la infancia de un niño”.
A principios del año, Camila hizo su primer viaje con Save The Children a Puerto Rico. La famosa cantante estuvo con algunos de los niños afectados por el huracán María.
Sin lugar a dudas, Camila será una gran embajadora de la organización. ¡Bravo por ella!
