Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’

I like the Dominicans who rock they weaves innocent

Shout out the Boricua girls who rock yaki ponytails

Big up to my Africans who braid, many hours spent

They own they own businesses and work while they care for kids

You know I love auntie girls with Sunday best bonnet curls

And love to my Asian chicks who make hair go straight as shit

I love how West Indies do, it's gossip with hair and food

I love how West Indies do, it's gossip with hair and food