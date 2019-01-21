¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’

    El ritmo y la letra podrían ser copias de fragmentos de 'Mine'

    Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’

    Instagram

    Ariana Grande lanzaba el pasado viernes su último single 7 rings, que se convertía, junto al videoclip que lo acompaña, en el nuevo éxito de la artista. Sin embargo, no todo parece ser tan "de color de rosa" como puede parecer; el mismo fin de semana Princess Nokia acusaba a la cantante por haber copiado su canción Mine.

    Todo comenzaba con un tweet de una fan de la rapera en la que señalaba la "curiosa" coincidencia entre un fragmento de la canción de Ariana y otro de la composición de Destiny Frasqueri, la mujer que se esconde tras el nombre artístico de Princess Nokia. Y no se trata de una parte cualquiera, sino que emula a una de las estructuras más originales y destacadas de su disco debut 1992.

    Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’

    El estribillo de 7 rings se presenta como un fraseo de ritmo marcado que podrían asociarse al género del trap o el hip hop. En la letra, Ariana canta "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it /I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it" ("¿Te gusta mi pelo? Gracias, acabo de comprarlo/ Lo veo, me gusta, lo quiero, lo tengo"). Por su parte, en Mine encontramos un puente en el que Destiny rapea repetidamente la frase "It's mine, I bought it" ("Es mío, lo he comprado").

    Además, en la canción de la rapera también se hace referencia al cabello, aunque con un tono de denuncia hacia la apropiación cultural y con la intención de llamar a la normalización de los rasgos étnicos distintos del occidental. Es precisamente por esta intención política de la canción contra el racismo y el exotismo mercantilizado de la población negra por la que la posible copia de Ariana para un tema que habla de los lujos y placeres materiales resultaría aún más polémica.

    Desde su cuenta de Twitter, Princess Nokia subía un vídeo donde reproduce ambas composiciones y lanaza la siguiente pregunta: "¿Os suena familiar?", a lo que ella misma se responde: "A mí si me suena familiar". Las similitudes en el ritmo y la letra saltan a la vista, a pesar de que el tono de voz de una y otra sí presenta sus diferencias.

    En 7 rings, Ariana hace uso del quoting al emular la melodía de My favorite things. En el registro de la canción, los autores de la conocida canción de Sonrisas y lágrimas aparecen acreditados como autores, cosa que no pasa con Destiny.

    Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’

    De momento, la intérprete de God Is a Woman no se ha pronunciado al respecto, y las redes se han convertido en el escenario de una batalla campal entre el elenco de fans de ambas. Tendremos que esperar para ver cómo se resuelve el caso y esperar que no se vierta muchas más sangre en el proceso.

