Princess Nokia acusa de plagio a Ariana Grande por ‘7 rings’
El ritmo y la letra podrían ser copias de fragmentos de 'Mine'
Ariana Grande lanzaba el pasado viernes su último single 7 rings, que se convertía, junto al videoclip que lo acompaña, en el nuevo éxito de la artista. Sin embargo, no todo parece ser tan "de color de rosa" como puede parecer; el mismo fin de semana Princess Nokia acusaba a la cantante por haber copiado su canción Mine.
Todo comenzaba con un tweet de una fan de la rapera en la que señalaba la "curiosa" coincidencia entre un fragmento de la canción de Ariana y otro de la composición de Destiny Frasqueri, la mujer que se esconde tras el nombre artístico de Princess Nokia. Y no se trata de una parte cualquiera, sino que emula a una de las estructuras más originales y destacadas de su disco debut 1992.
El estribillo de 7 rings se presenta como un fraseo de ritmo marcado que podrían asociarse al género del trap o el hip hop. En la letra, Ariana canta "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it /I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it" ("¿Te gusta mi pelo? Gracias, acabo de comprarlo/ Lo veo, me gusta, lo quiero, lo tengo"). Por su parte, en Mine encontramos un puente en el que Destiny rapea repetidamente la frase "It's mine, I bought it" ("Es mío, lo he comprado").
Además, en la canción de la rapera también se hace referencia al cabello, aunque con un tono de denuncia hacia la apropiación cultural y con la intención de llamar a la normalización de los rasgos étnicos distintos del occidental. Es precisamente por esta intención política de la canción contra el racismo y el exotismo mercantilizado de la población negra por la que la posible copia de Ariana para un tema que habla de los lujos y placeres materiales resultaría aún más polémica.
We thot this new Ariana song sounded sooooo familiar anyone else hearin this?? Princess Nokia need credit fr 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AFwniarpNM— kaitlynn (@klonksnewgroove) 18 de enero de 2019
Desde su cuenta de Twitter, Princess Nokia subía un vídeo donde reproduce ambas composiciones y lanaza la siguiente pregunta: "¿Os suena familiar?", a lo que ella misma se responde: "A mí si me suena familiar". Las similitudes en el ritmo y la letra saltan a la vista, a pesar de que el tono de voz de una y otra sí presenta sus diferencias.
En 7 rings, Ariana hace uso del quoting al emular la melodía de My favorite things. En el registro de la canción, los autores de la conocida canción de Sonrisas y lágrimas aparecen acreditados como autores, cosa que no pasa con Destiny.
De momento, la intérprete de God Is a Woman no se ha pronunciado al respecto, y las redes se han convertido en el escenario de una batalla campal entre el elenco de fans de ambas. Tendremos que esperar para ver cómo se resuelve el caso y esperar que no se vierta muchas más sangre en el proceso.
Letra de 'mine'
I'm, I'm confused, is that a weave?
Is that your real hair?
No, you can't touch my fuckin hair
You ain't got no manners
Oh my God
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
Shout out the Boricua girls who rock yaki ponytails
Big up to my Africans who braid, many hours spent
They own they own businesses and work while they care for kids
You know I love auntie girls with Sunday best bonnet curls
And love to my Asian chicks who make hair go straight as shit
I love how West Indies do, it's gossip with hair and food
I love how West Indies do, it's gossip with hair and food
Hit that plug up for the bundles
Beauty shop supply cashier ringing up them numbers
Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer
Hair blowing in the hummer
Flip the weave, I am a stunner
Bundles, bundles, bundles
Hit that plug up for the bundles
Beauty shop supply cashier ringing up them numbers
Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer
Hair blowing in the hummer
Flip the weave, I am a stunner
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
It's mine, I bought it
Look how I stunt
Look how I stunt
Look how I stunt
In my lace front
10's through the door
10's to your face
5, you a bore
Spit in your face
Dawson, your creek
Joey to pace
Lil Banji bruise on my knee
Making a trip
Wanna talk slick?
I blow them a kiss
Lil Banji bruise on my knee
Hit that plug up for the bundles
Beauty shop supply cashier ringing up them numbers
Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer
Hair blowing in the hummer
Flip the weave, I am a stunner
Bundles, bundles, bundles
Hit that plug up for the bundles
Beauty shop supply cashier ringing up them numbers
Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer
Hair blowing in the hummer
Flip the weave, I am a stunner
If it's a wig, a weave, extensions, braids, don't fuckin ask
It's very rude, it's extremely personal to be put on the spot like that
How we choose to wear our hair is our personal choice, ok?
We bought it, it's ours, so have some manners and keep your curiosity to yourself
