Dua Lipa hace un llamamiento a las mujeres en busca de complicidad

Takes 10 seconds on the tl to see people comparing women and their wrinkles. I hope everyone engaging in this toxic ass behaviour stays plump af for the rest of their lives bc reality gonna bite you in the arse

Too much hate in one place. We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like its all for the clout. Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someones life for the better.