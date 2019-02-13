¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Ozuna lidera las nominaciones de los Billboard Latinos

    Enrique Iglesias y Rosalía, la representación española

    Ozuna lidera las nominaciones de los Billboard Latinos

    Steve Marcus / Getty Images

    El próximo 25 de abril se entregarán en Las Vegas los premios Billboard Latinos que se basan en las ventas reales que se producen en Estados Unidos de producto musical latino.

    Este año será difícil que Ozuna se vaya con las manos vacías porque el portorriqueño acumula 23 candidaturas en un total de 15 categorías. Ha conseguido así el record de nominaciones en la historia de estos premios.

    Estoy sumamente agradecido con Dios por esta gran dicha que me ha dado ser finalista 23 veces en los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina. Agradezco a mi familia por siempre estar conmigo, a mis fans por seguir mis pasos, a Billboard, a Telemundo, y todo los medios de comunicación por el apoyo que siempre me han brindado”, ha expresado Ozuna en un comunicado.

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

    #23 #Nominaciones @latinbillboards @billboardlatin 🇵🇷🇩🇴🐻 @dimelovi @sonymusiclatin

    Una publicación compartida de オズナ 🐻 (@ozuna) el

    En muchas de esas categorías competirá con buenos amigos como J Balvin y Nicky Jam que han conseguido 13 nominaciones cada uno. “13 nominaciones, Dios es grande y ustedes mis fans, son increíbles”, escribía Jam en sus redes. Les siguen de cerca Bad Bunny, con 12 y Daddy Yankee, con 8.

    En cuanto a los artistas españoles, este año nos encontramos con dos nombres. Uno que suele ser habitual: Enrique Iglesias. Compite en dos de las categorías, la de mejor artista de pop latino y la de mejor canción de pop latino por El baño con la colaboración de Bad Bunny.

    La otra, es una mujer que ha sonado en todas las galas de premios latinas de los últimos meses: Rosalía. Ella podría conseguir el premio a mejor álbum de pop latino por El mar querer. Sería un éxito más en una carrera que parece haberla consagrado como la gran promesa del año.

    Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Karol G, Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, Shakira, Lali o Becky G son algunos de los nominados. Pero no sólo de latinos viven estos premios. En la lista encontramos también nombres como el de Drake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez o Demi Lovato, Lo que demuestra la unión que se está produciendo entre lo latino y lo anglo.

    Consulta la lista de las 59 categorías con todos los nominados.

    Nominaciones Billboard Latin Awards 2019

    Artist of the Year

    Bad Bunny
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Ozuna

    New Artist of the Year

    Anuel AA
    Karol G
    Natti Natasha
    Raymix

    Tour of the Year

    Jennifer Lopez
    Luis Miguel
    Romeo Santos
    Shakira

    Social Artist of the Year

    Anitta
    Anuel AA
    Bad Bunny
    Lali

    Crossover Artist of the Year

    Cardi B
    Demi Lovato
    DJ Snake
    Drake

    Hot Latin Song of the Year

    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

    Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
    Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

    Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

    Bad Bunny
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Ozuna

    Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

    Becky G
    Jennifer Lopez
    Karol G
    Natti Natasha

    Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Calibre 50
    T3r Elemento
    Zion & Lennox

    Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

    El Cartel
    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino

    Airplay Song of the Year

    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
    Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

    Airplay Label of the Year

    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Airplay Imprint of the Year

    Fonovisa
    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino

    Digital Song of the Year

    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

    Streaming Song of the Year

    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
    Ozuna & Romeo Santos, “El Farsante”

    Top Latin Album of the Year

    Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
    J Balvin, Vibras
    Ozuna, Aura
    Ozuna, Odisea

    Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

    J Balvin
    Maluma
    Ozuna
    Romeo Santos

    Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

    Karol G
    Mon Laferte
    Rosalía
    Shakira

    Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    Aventura
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
    T3r Elemento

    Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

    Glad Empire
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

    DimeloVi
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    VP Entertainment

    Latin Pop Song of the Year

    Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, “El Baño”
    Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, “Echáme La Culpa”
    Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”
    Shakira & Maluma, “Clandestino”

    Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

    Enrique Iglesias
    Marco Antonio Solís
    Sebastián Yatra
    Shakira

    Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    CNCO
    Maná
    Piso 21
    Reik

    Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    Warner Latina

    Latin Pop Album of the Year

    CNCO, CNCO
    Piso 21, Ubuntu
    Rosalía, El Mal Querer
    Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

    Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

    Gateway Music
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

    Capitol Latin
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    Warner Latina

    Tropical Song of the Year

    Carlos Vives, “Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)”
    Romeo Santos featuring Ozuna, “Sobredosis”
    Romeo Santos, “Centavito”
    Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, “Cásate Conmigo”

    Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

    Carlos Vives
    Marc Anthony
    Prince Royce
    Romeo Santos

    Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    Aventura
    Buena Vista Social Club
    Gente de Zona
    La Sonora Dinamita

    Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

    LP
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

    Kiyavi
    Sony Music Latin
    Warner Latina
    WK

    Tropical Album of the Year

    Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor García & La Sonora Sanjuanera, En Buena Compañía
    La Sonora Dinamita, Súper Éxitos Vol. 1
    Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán Canta: José “Pepito” Gómez
    Victor Manuelle, 25/7

    Tropical Albums Label of the Year

    Sony Music Latin
    The Orchard
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    World Circuit

    Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

    Norte
    Sony Music Latin
    The Orchard
    Top Stop

    Regional Mexican Song of the Year

    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Mejor Me Alejo”
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tu Postura”
    La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, “En Peligro de Extinción”
    Raymix, “Oye Mujer”

    Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

    Christian Nodal
    El Fantasma
    Gerardo Ortiz
    Raymix

    Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Calibre 50
    Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
    T3r Elemento

    Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

    DEL
    Lizos
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

    DEL
    Disa
    Fonovisa
    Lizos

    Regional Mexican Album of the Year

    Arsenal Efectivo, En La Fuga
    Legado 7, Pura Lumbre
    Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido
    Raymix, Oye Mujer

    Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

    DEL
    Lizos
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

    DEL
    Disa
    Fonovisa
    Lizos

    Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee “Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
    Reik, featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

    Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Maluma
    Ozuna

    Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

    CNCO
    Piso 21
    Wisin & Yandel
    Zion & Lennox

    Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina

    Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    Warner Latina

    Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

    Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
    J Balvin, Vibras
    Ozuna, Aura
    Ozuna, Odisea

    Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

    Glad Empire
    Rimas
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment

    Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

    DimeloVi (tie)
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    VP Entertainment (tie)

    Songwriter of the Year

    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Juan Rivera Vazquez
    Ozuna

    Publisher of the Year

    Ozuna Worldwide, BMI
    SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
    Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI
    WB Music Corp. ASCAP

    Publishing Corporation of the Year

    Kobalt Music
    Sony/ATV Music
    Universal Music
    Warner/Chappell Music

    Producer of the Year

    Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo
    Chris Jeday
    DJ Snake
    José Martin Velázquez

