Raise a man es lo nuevo de Alicia Keys

Marble in a foyer

I've been lovin' on you all day

Would've stayed if you told me to stay

As you can see, I stayed anyway

I'm just not like these other girls, I swear

I just have to love you

I just wanna need you if that's okay

And you're just not like these other men out here

No, no. You just wanna hold me, and that's okay

Can I be a woman for you, baby

In a time when it's not allowed?

How am I supposed to pretend

That I don't want you the way I do? Oh, yeah

Because every time you're around me

I feel virgin all over again

And every time you're all around me

How can I renege? Boy, I just need your hand

Is it okay that I'm not independent? Is it okay that I

Is it okay that I show weakness? Is it okay that I

Is it okay to can't wait to see you? Is it okay that I

Is it okay to love a man right now?

If you understand

Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)

Show me your hands

Boy, if you understand

Somebody raise a man (Uh, huu)

Raise a man

Every day and every night I pray for one accord

I adore you even more

And every minute that passes me by

We can't afford for us to be ignored

Say we need each other more than we know

Somebody made a man

To show me how to raise a man (Uh, huu)

Raise a man

You can't be a man

If we don't raise a man (Uh, huu)

Raise a man

If you want a man

Then you gotta raise a man (Uh, huu)

Raise a man

If you understand

Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)

Show me your hands