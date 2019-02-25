¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Raise a man es lo nuevo de Alicia Keys

    Naturalidad y r&b

    Alicia Keys se ha convertido en uno de los nombres propios de los primeros meses del 2019. No sólo ejerció como maestra de ceremonias de unos premios Grammy memorables sino que además la cantante acaba de estrenar nuevo single.

    Raise a man es el nombre de la canción en la que Alicia Keys nos vuelve a demostrar su talento para fusionar géneros. Este single sabe a jazz, sabe a r&b y hasta tiene ese toque urbano que da el final del videoclip...

    Pero sobre todo lo que prima en esta canción es la declaración de intenciones de Alicia Keys en la letra. 'Criar a un hombre' tiene el doble sentido que queráis darle una vez que el hijo de la solista, Genesis, aparece en el propio clip.

    El vídeo ha sido dirigido por Bill Kirstein y vuelve a mostrar a una Alicia Keys de lo más natural y sin una gota de maquillaje.

    ¡Dadle al play!

    LETRA DE RAISE A MAN DE ALICIA KEYS

    Marble in a foyer

    I've been lovin' on you all day

    Would've stayed if you told me to stay

    As you can see, I stayed anyway

    I'm just not like these other girls, I swear

    I just have to love you

    I just wanna need you if that's okay

    And you're just not like these other men out here

    No, no. You just wanna hold me, and that's okay

    Can I be a woman for you, baby

    In a time when it's not allowed?

    How am I supposed to pretend

    That I don't want you the way I do? Oh, yeah

    Because every time you're around me

    I feel virgin all over again

    And every time you're all around me

    How can I renege? Boy, I just need your hand

    Is it okay that I'm not independent? Is it okay that I

    Is it okay that I show weakness? Is it okay that I

    Is it okay to can't wait to see you? Is it okay that I

    Is it okay to love a man right now?

    If you understand

    Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)

    Show me your hands

    Boy, if you understand

    Somebody raise a man (Uh, huu)

    Raise a man

    Every day and every night I pray for one accord

    I adore you even more

    And every minute that passes me by

    We can't afford for us to be ignored

    Say we need each other more than we know

    Somebody made a man

    To show me how to raise a man (Uh, huu)

    Raise a man

    You can't be a man

    If we don't raise a man (Uh, huu)

    Raise a man

    If you want a man

    Then you gotta raise a man (Uh, huu)

    Raise a man

    If you understand

    Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)

    Show me your hands

