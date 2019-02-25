Raise a man es lo nuevo de Alicia Keys
Naturalidad y r&b
Alicia Keys se ha convertido en uno de los nombres propios de los primeros meses del 2019. No sólo ejerció como maestra de ceremonias de unos premios Grammy memorables sino que además la cantante acaba de estrenar nuevo single.
Raise a man es el nombre de la canción en la que Alicia Keys nos vuelve a demostrar su talento para fusionar géneros. Este single sabe a jazz, sabe a r&b y hasta tiene ese toque urbano que da el final del videoclip...
Pero sobre todo lo que prima en esta canción es la declaración de intenciones de Alicia Keys en la letra. 'Criar a un hombre' tiene el doble sentido que queráis darle una vez que el hijo de la solista, Genesis, aparece en el propio clip.
El vídeo ha sido dirigido por Bill Kirstein y vuelve a mostrar a una Alicia Keys de lo más natural y sin una gota de maquillaje.
¡Dadle al play!
LETRA DE RAISE A MAN DE ALICIA KEYS
Marble in a foyer
I've been lovin' on you all day
Would've stayed if you told me to stay
As you can see, I stayed anyway
I'm just not like these other girls, I swear
I just have to love you
I just wanna need you if that's okay
And you're just not like these other men out here
No, no. You just wanna hold me, and that's okay
Can I be a woman for you, baby
In a time when it's not allowed?
How am I supposed to pretend
That I don't want you the way I do? Oh, yeah
Because every time you're around me
I feel virgin all over again
And every time you're all around me
How can I renege? Boy, I just need your hand
Is it okay that I'm not independent? Is it okay that I
Is it okay that I show weakness? Is it okay that I
Is it okay to can't wait to see you? Is it okay that I
Is it okay to love a man right now?
If you understand
Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)
Show me your hands
Boy, if you understand
Somebody raise a man (Uh, huu)
Raise a man
Every day and every night I pray for one accord
I adore you even more
And every minute that passes me by
We can't afford for us to be ignored
Say we need each other more than we know
Somebody made a man
To show me how to raise a man (Uh, huu)
Raise a man
You can't be a man
If we don't raise a man (Uh, huu)
Raise a man
If you want a man
Then you gotta raise a man (Uh, huu)
Raise a man
If you understand
Then show me your hands (Uh, huu)
Show me your hands
