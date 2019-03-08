Rita Ora juega de nuevo con su look en Only want you

I don't wanna another night

Trying find another you, another rock bottom

I don't wanna wear another mini dress

To impress, a potential problem

I don't wanna spend the night at someone's place

And fill the space that you used to walk in

I don't wanna know the number in my phone

To wanna hold at three in the morning

I don't want somebody like you

I only want you, I only want you yeah

Don't want somebody brand new

I only want you, I only want you yeah

Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya

Just in need, just in need, just

I don't want somebody like you

I only want you, I only want you yeah

I know I'm the one who ruined everything

And made you think that it was all your fault

And I know the story's only just a word

But, when it hurts, it isn't that simple

But, I know that if you look me in the eyes

You can't deny there is something different

And I know I'm drawn looking for your kiss

Someone's lips to know that I miss ya

She don't want no remix, she want the OG

She told me she love the new me and the old me

Closely, I hold her up just like a nose bleed

I ain't cocky, but I know just why she chose me

If you wifey, then you gotta be my homie

I like her aura, she gon' be my one and only

I got a presence that they study very slowly

They running off with the drip, tryna clone me

I never tripped, though, gassed up like Citgo

Don't at me 'cause my wrist glow

Love me 'cause I've been ten toes down

And I promise it's gon' stay that way

You looking for another me, girl, I don't play that way

(No, no, no)

I don't want somebody like you

I only want you, I only want you yeah

