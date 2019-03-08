Rita Ora juega de nuevo con su look en Only want you
De rubia y de morena en su clip
Poco después de que Rita Ora estrenase la canción Only want you junto a 6Lack, los seguidores de la cantante han podido disfrutar de su vídeo musical.
El rapero no acompaña a la intérprete en este clip aunque sí que suena el verso que interpreta dentro de la canción.
Tal vez por esta ausencia, Rita Ora interpreta varios papeles de esta nueva apuesta audiovisual con la que intenta conquistar el éxito.
De rubia o de morena, Rita Ora da vida a una cantante y también a una camarera que ayuda a la famosa a escapar de los paparazzi. Hanna Lux Davis dirige este clip con estética de los 50 siendo uno de los temas favoritos del álbum Phoenix por parte de la vocalista.
LETRA DE ONLY WANT YOU DE RITA ORA
I don't wanna another night
Trying find another you, another rock bottom
I don't wanna wear another mini dress
To impress, a potential problem
I don't wanna spend the night at someone's place
And fill the space that you used to walk in
I don't wanna know the number in my phone
To wanna hold at three in the morning
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Don't want somebody brand new
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya
Just in need, just in need, just
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
I know I'm the one who ruined everything
And made you think that it was all your fault
And I know the story's only just a word
But, when it hurts, it isn't that simple
But, I know that if you look me in the eyes
You can't deny there is something different
And I know I'm drawn looking for your kiss
Someone's lips to know that I miss ya
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Don't want somebody brand new
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya
Just in need, just in need, just
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
She don't want no remix, she want the OG
She told me she love the new me and the old me
Closely, I hold her up just like a nose bleed
I ain't cocky, but I know just why she chose me
If you wifey, then you gotta be my homie
I like her aura, she gon' be my one and only
I got a presence that they study very slowly
They running off with the drip, tryna clone me
I never tripped, though, gassed up like Citgo
Don't at me 'cause my wrist glow
Love me 'cause I've been ten toes down
And I promise it's gon' stay that way
You looking for another me, girl, I don't play that way
(No, no, no)
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
I don't wanna another night
Of trying find another you, another rock bottom
I don't wanna wear another mini dress
To impress, a potential problem
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
I don't want somebody brand new
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya
Just in need, just in need, just
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
I don't want somebody brand new
I only want you, I only want you yeah
Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya
Just in need, just in need, just
I don't want somebody like you
I only want you, I only want you yeah
