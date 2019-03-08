¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Rita Ora juega de nuevo con su look en Only want you

    De rubia y de morena en su clip

    Poco después de que Rita Ora estrenase la canción Only want you junto a 6Lack, los seguidores de la cantante han podido disfrutar de su vídeo musical.

    El rapero no acompaña a la intérprete en este clip aunque sí que suena el verso que interpreta dentro de la canción.

    Tal vez por esta ausencia, Rita Ora interpreta varios papeles de esta nueva apuesta audiovisual con la que intenta conquistar el éxito.

    De rubia o de morena, Rita Ora da vida a una cantante y también a una camarera que ayuda a la famosa a escapar de los paparazzi. Hanna Lux Davis dirige este clip con estética de los 50 siendo uno de los temas favoritos del álbum Phoenix por parte de la vocalista.

    ¡Mira!

    LETRA DE ONLY WANT YOU DE RITA ORA

    I don't wanna another night

    Trying find another you, another rock bottom

    I don't wanna wear another mini dress

    To impress, a potential problem

    I don't wanna spend the night at someone's place

    And fill the space that you used to walk in

    I don't wanna know the number in my phone

    To wanna hold at three in the morning

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Don't want somebody brand new

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya

    Just in need, just in need, just

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    I know I'm the one who ruined everything

    And made you think that it was all your fault

    And I know the story's only just a word

    But, when it hurts, it isn't that simple

    But, I know that if you look me in the eyes

    You can't deny there is something different

    And I know I'm drawn looking for your kiss

    Someone's lips to know that I miss ya

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Don't want somebody brand new

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya

    Just in need, just in need, just

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    She don't want no remix, she want the OG

    She told me she love the new me and the old me

    Closely, I hold her up just like a nose bleed

    I ain't cocky, but I know just why she chose me

    If you wifey, then you gotta be my homie

    I like her aura, she gon' be my one and only

    I got a presence that they study very slowly

    They running off with the drip, tryna clone me

    I never tripped, though, gassed up like Citgo

    Don't at me 'cause my wrist glow

    Love me 'cause I've been ten toes down

    And I promise it's gon' stay that way

    You looking for another me, girl, I don't play that way

    (No, no, no)

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    I don't wanna another night

    Of trying find another you, another rock bottom

    I don't wanna wear another mini dress

    To impress, a potential problem

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    I don't want somebody brand new

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya

    Just in need, just in need, just

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    I don't want somebody brand new

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    Guess I had to leave, had to leave, had to leave ya

    Just in need, just in need, just

    I don't want somebody like you

    I only want you, I only want you yeah

    LOS40

