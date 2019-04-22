los40-logo-prisa-web
    A Billie Eilish le costará olvidar su estreno a lo grande en Coachella.
    Foto: © Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella

    A Billie Eilish le costará olvidar su estreno a lo grande en Coachella.

    2 de 25

    Raro fue el artista que no flipó con BlackPink, unas de las chicas más fotografiadas.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Raro fue el artista que no flipó con BlackPink, unas de las chicas más fotografiadas.

    3 de 25

    J Balvin devolvió el reguetón a Coachella demostrando el poder latino que impera.
    Foto: © Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

    J Balvin devolvió el reguetón a Coachella demostrando el poder latino que impera.

    4 de 25

    Rosalía y J Balvin repitieron sobre el escenario demostrando que forman buen tandem.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Rosalía y J Balvin repitieron sobre el escenario demostrando que forman buen tandem.

    5 de 25

    La música latina volvió a brillar gracias a J Balvin y Bad Bunny.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    La música latina volvió a brillar gracias a J Balvin y Bad Bunny.

    6 de 25

    El gran ojo de Bad Bunny que todo lo ve.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    El gran ojo de Bad Bunny que todo lo ve.

    7 de 25

    Rosalía demostró que es una de las españolas del momento fuera de nuestro país.
    Foto: © Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

    Rosalía demostró que es una de las españolas del momento fuera de nuestro país.

    8 de 25

    Zedd no tuvo consigo, en esta ocasión, a Katy Perry, pero sí a Alessia Cara.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Zedd no tuvo consigo, en esta ocasión, a Katy Perry, pero sí a Alessia Cara.

    9 de 25

    Está claro que Zedd sabe escoger mujeres. También compartió escenario con Maren Morris.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Está claro que Zedd sabe escoger mujeres. También compartió escenario con Maren Morris.

    10 de 25

    Khalid es otro amigo de compartir escenario y pudimos verle con John Mayer totalmente emocionado.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Khalid es otro amigo de compartir escenario y pudimos verle con John Mayer totalmente emocionado.

    11 de 25

    Lejos de quedarse en casa llorando su ruptura con Lauren Jaúregui, Ty Dolla $ign también se apuntó al concierto de Khalid junto a 6lack.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Lejos de quedarse en casa llorando su ruptura con Lauren Jaúregui, Ty Dolla $ign también se apuntó al concierto de Khalid junto a 6lack.

    12 de 25

    Ellie Goulding fue una de las sorpresas en el concierto de Diplo.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Ellie Goulding fue una de las sorpresas en el concierto de Diplo.

    13 de 25

    Kacey Musgraves demostró que el country también es vanguardia.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Kacey Musgraves demostró que el country también es vanguardia.

    14 de 25

    Mon Laferte volvió a derrochar pasión en su actuación.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Mon Laferte volvió a derrochar pasión en su actuación.

    15 de 25

    En este segundo fin de semana DJ Snake no contó con Selena Gomez o Cardi B para interpretar 'Taki Taki' pero aun así lo suyo fue todo un espectáculo.
    Foto: © Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella

    En este segundo fin de semana DJ Snake no contó con Selena Gomez o Cardi B para interpretar 'Taki Taki' pero aun así lo suyo fue todo un espectáculo.

    16 de 25

    Finneas, el hermano de Billie Eilish recogió premio de youTube.
    Foto: © Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for youTube

    Finneas, el hermano de Billie Eilish recogió premio de youTube.

    17 de 25

    Kanye West y Kid Cudi compartieron escenario, que por algo han hecho disco juntos.
    Foto: © Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

    Kanye West y Kid Cudi compartieron escenario, que por algo han hecho disco juntos.

    18 de 25

    Kanye West aprovechó su rito religioso (que retransmitió por youTube y el IG de Kim Kardashian) para presentar una nueva canción: 'Water'.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Kanye West aprovechó su rito religioso (que retransmitió por youTube y el IG de Kim Kardashian) para presentar una nueva canción: 'Water'.

    19 de 25

    North West acudió con una amiga a la misa de su padre, algo que es habitual en sus domingos.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    North West acudió con una amiga a la misa de su padre, algo que es habitual en sus domingos.

    20 de 25

    Chance The Rapper fue uno de los que participó en el rito religioso de Kanye West que, finalmente, sí actuó en Coachella.
    Foto: © Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

    Chance The Rapper fue uno de los que participó en el rito religioso de Kanye West que, finalmente, sí actuó en Coachella.

    21 de 25

    Peineta de 2 Chainz, uno de los veteranos del hip hop.
    Foto: © Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

    Peineta de 2 Chainz, uno de los veteranos del hip hop.

    22 de 25

    Janelle Monáe se puso sus 'pantalones vagina'.
    Foto: © Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella

    Janelle Monáe se puso sus 'pantalones vagina'.

    23 de 25

    Bazzi demostró que cuida tanto su voz como su estilismo.
    Foto: © Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

    Bazzi demostró que cuida tanto su voz como su estilismo.

    24 de 25

    Ella Mai volvió a cautivar a un público cada vez más entregado.
    Foto: © Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella

    Ella Mai volvió a cautivar a un público cada vez más entregado.

    25 de 25

