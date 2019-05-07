los40-logo-prisa-web
los40-menu-burger

¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

los40-icon-lupa
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
    • los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES
    Ver 52 fotos

    MET Gala: Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Lady Gaga... iconos de la extravagancia

    Los excesos llenan la alfombra rosa de la gala anual del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York que este año estaba dedicada a Camp, un estilo que se caracteriza por los excesos y el barroquismo. Y de eso hemos visto mucho entre las celebs. Pasen y vean.

    Avatar

    Cristina Zavala

    7 MAY 2019 - 08:49 CET 1'

    Alicia Keys
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Alicia Keys

    1 de 52

    Jennifer Lopez y Álex Rodríguez
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Jennifer Lopez y Álex Rodríguez

    2 de 52

    Hailey Bieber
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Hailey Bieber

    3 de 52

    Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott

    4 de 52

    Sienna Miller & Emily Blunt
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Sienna Miller & Emily Blunt

    5 de 52

    Jared Leto
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Jared Leto

    6 de 52

    Kim Kardashian y Kanye West
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

    7 de 52

    Kristen Stewart
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Kristen Stewart

    8 de 52

    Emily Ratajkowski
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Emily Ratajkowski

    9 de 52

    Gwyneth Paltrow
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    10 de 52

    Lady Gaga
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Lady Gaga

    11 de 52

    Zendaya
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Zendaya

    12 de 52

    Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas

    13 de 52

    Justin Theroux
    Foto: © Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Justin Theroux

    14 de 52

    Emma Roberts
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Emma Roberts

    15 de 52

    Halsey
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Halsey

    16 de 52

    Ella Fanning
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Ella Fanning

    17 de 52

    Harry Styles y Alessandro Michele
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Harry Styles y Alessandro Michele

    18 de 52

    Nicki Minaj
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Nicki Minaj

    19 de 52

    Dakota Johnson
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Dakota Johnson

    20 de 52

    Hailee Steinfeld
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Hailee Steinfeld

    21 de 52

    Zoe Saldana
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Zoe Saldana

    22 de 52

    Irina Shayk
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Irina Shayk

    23 de 52

    French Montana
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    French Montana

    24 de 52

    Kacey Musgraves
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for the Met Museum/ Vogue

    Kacey Musgraves

    25 de 52

    Emma Stone
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for the Met Museum/ Vogue

    Emma Stone

    26 de 52

    Cara Delevingne
    Foto: © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue

    Cara Delevingne

    27 de 52

    Gwen Stefani
    Foto: © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Gwen Stefani

    28 de 52

    Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas
    Foto: © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue

    Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas

    29 de 52

    Ashley y Mary-Kate Olsen
    Foto: © Karwai Tang / Wirelmage

    Ashley y Mary-Kate Olsen

    30 de 52

    Shawn Mendes y Lewis Hamilton
    Foto: © Mike Coppola / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Shawn Mendes y Lewis Hamilton

    31 de 52

    Thalía y Maluma
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Thalía y Maluma

    32 de 52

    Isaac Carew y Dua Lipa
    Foto: © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Isaac Carew y Dua Lipa

    33 de 52

    Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth
    Foto: © Mike Coppola / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Gala Museum / Vogue

    Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth

    34 de 52

    Katy Perry
    Foto: © Pierre Suu / GC Images

    Katy Perry

    35 de 52

    Mark Ronson y Lykke Li
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Mark Ronson y Lykke Li

    36 de 52

    Penélope Cruz
    Foto: © Kevin Tachman/ MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Penélope Cruz

    37 de 52

    Rami Malek y Charlotte Gainsbourgh
    Foto: © Theo Wargo / Wirelmage

    Rami Malek y Charlotte Gainsbourgh

    38 de 52

    Kendall Jenner
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur/ MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Kendall Jenner

    39 de 52

    Janelle Monáe
    Foto: © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Janelle Monáe

    40 de 52

    Lili Reinhart y Cole Sprouse
    Foto: © Kevin Tachman/ MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Lili Reinhart y Cole Sprouse

    41 de 52

    Cardi B
    Foto: © Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    Cardi B

    42 de 52

    Ciara
    Foto: © Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Wirelmage

    Ciara

    43 de 52

    Florence Welch
    Foto: © Karwai Tang / Wirelmage

    Florence Welch

    44 de 52

    Miley Cyrus y Shawn Mendes
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Miley Cyrus y Shawn Mendes

    45 de 52

    Kendall Jenner y Hailey Baldwin
    Foto: © Kevin Tachman / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Kendall Jenner y Hailey Baldwin

    46 de 52

    Katy Perry y Kacy Musgraves
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Katy Perry y Kacy Musgraves

    47 de 52

    Jennifer Lopez, Kim kardashian, Kanye West y Álex Rodríguez
    Foto: © Kevin Tachman / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Jennifer Lopez, Kim kardashian, Kanye West y Álex Rodríguez

    48 de 52

    Sophie Turner y Bella Hadid
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Sophie Turner y Bella Hadid

    49 de 52

    Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe y Lupita Nyong'o
    Foto: © Kevin Tachman / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe y Lupita Nyong'o

    50 de 52

    Miley Cyrus y Hari Nef
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Miley Cyrus y Hari Nef

    51 de 52

    Katy Perry
    Foto: © Kevin Mazur / MG19/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Vogue

    Katy Perry

    52 de 52

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

    Comentarios

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

    redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales
    redes_sociales redes_sociales

    Comentar