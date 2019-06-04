Val Kilmer está (casi) irreconocible
Las fotos más actuales de sus redes sociales nos enseñan cómo ha cambiado
Desde hace algunos años (2015 al menos), la salud de Val Kilmer es tema de debate en Hollywood.
Tras dos o tres años alejado de los platós de rodaje (un cáncer de garganta según confirmó él mismo en 2017), el actor ha vuelto a la actualidad con algunos pequeños papeles, varias apariciones públicas y su participación en la secuela de Top Gun.
El estreno de Top Gun Maverick se producirá en 2020 y será entonces cuando muchos harán la comparativa del paso de los años entre el Kilmer de 1986 y el Kilmer del siglo XXI.
Lo que está claro es que el tiempo no pasa en balde para nadie y, además de la supuesta enfermedad que ha minado su salud, el aspecto físico del actor ha cambiado de forma radical hasta el punto de volverse casi irreconocible.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In all of my life, all I have ever wanted to do is to use art to educate. As an actor this materializes in the effort to always be entertaining and with flair. Building on that notion, I've always strived to deliver the qualities that my characters had to possess and for a good many, somehow they have lived on. I reckon it is because I have never failed to find a deep and absolutely committed truth that I could believe in and respect. This same dedication is what I have brought to the @twainmania - along with Brad and Dom, who have dedicated their lives to proving there is an inspiration in education that this kind of curriculum will be the litmus test. Last night we got to share our know-how and spirit and plan to prove it right here in Los Angeles, if you give us the chance. Though we can only achieve this nationally, with like-minded believers like you. I can't thank all my friends, who manage to join me, enough. Sanam de Leon of @deleonaarealty and @santiagoarana with The Agency, sincere gratitude for welcoming me and my guests to your Sky Lane house. And thank YOU for taking your time read this. I hope you’ll take a moment to support this crucial cause. Let's bring empathy, tolerance and literacy to schools together. Learn more and consider a donation by going to the link in my bio and tapping on TwainMania Foundation
Las fotos más actuales de sus redes sociales nos enseñan cómo ha cambiado el actor que nos conquistó en Heat, Batman, El santo, Willow o Top gun.
Y a pesar de lo dura que ha tenido que ser la enfermedad y las secuelas físicas que le ha dejado, Val Kilmer parece no perder la sonrisa.
Las imágenes son de hace apenas un par de días y muestran a Val Kilmer acompañado de su hijo Jack acudiendo a un evento de recaudación de fondos para su fundación TwainMania para la alfabetización de los niños estadounidenses.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios