    Val Kilmer está (casi) irreconocible

    Las fotos más actuales de sus redes sociales nos enseñan cómo ha cambiado

    Val Kilmer

    Foto: C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Desde hace algunos años (2015 al menos), la salud de Val Kilmer es tema de debate en Hollywood.

    Tras dos o tres años alejado de los platós de rodaje (un cáncer de garganta según confirmó él mismo en 2017), el actor ha vuelto a la actualidad con algunos pequeños papeles, varias apariciones públicas y su participación en la secuela de Top Gun.

    El estreno de Top Gun Maverick se producirá en 2020 y será entonces cuando muchos harán la comparativa del paso de los años entre el Kilmer de 1986 y el Kilmer del siglo XXI.

    Lo que está claro es que el tiempo no pasa en balde para nadie y, además de la supuesta enfermedad que ha minado su salud, el aspecto físico del actor ha cambiado de forma radical hasta el punto de volverse casi irreconocible.

    Las fotos más actuales de sus redes sociales nos enseñan cómo ha cambiado el actor que nos conquistó en Heat, Batman, El santo, Willow o Top gun.

    Y a pesar de lo dura que ha tenido que ser la enfermedad y las secuelas físicas que le ha dejado, Val Kilmer parece no perder la sonrisa.

    Las imágenes son de hace apenas un par de días y muestran a Val Kilmer acompañado de su hijo Jack acudiendo a un evento de recaudación de fondos para su fundación TwainMania para la alfabetización de los niños estadounidenses.

