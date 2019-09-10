James Blunt - Cold [2019]
14 años después, el británico une su primer y su último vídeo
La respuesta es sí. Cold es una continuación de You're beautiful. James Blunt ha creado una propuesta visual absolutamente arrebatadora para Cold, el primer single de su sexto álbum de estudio que se publicará el 25 de octubre y que llevará por título Once upon a mind.
Quizá te sucedió como a muchas otras personas y perdiste la pista de este solista británico que conquistó todas las listas del mundo en 2005 (el Despacito de aquella época) justo cuando saltó al vacío al final del videoclip You're beautiful.
No podríamos decir que James Blunt es un 'one hit wonder' ya que tras el boom de su disco Back to bedlam (You're beautiful, Goodbye my lover...) publicó otros álbumes con canciones de éxito como 1973. Pero la repercusión no volvió a ser la misma.
Quizá consciente de ello, ha decidido para su sexto trabajo de estudio (Back to bedlam, All the lost souls, Some kind of trouble, Moon landing y The afterlove) poner el contador a cero y volver a conectar con el público desde aquel hit sin parangón.
James Blunt lleva los mismos pantalones oscuros, surge del agua, llega a la orilla y tras reponerse comienza a escalar el acantilado desde el que se lanzó recuperando los objetos que dejó en la cima: su camiseta, su gabardina, sus zapatillas, su anillo...
Una propuesta visual, como decíamos antes, absolutamente arrebatadora que supone un completo guiño a sus incondicionales desde hace 15 años. El vídeo de Cold fue rodado en la isla de Skye bajo la dirección de Calum Macdiarmid.
"Back To Bedlam fue muy similar en el sentido de que había estado escribiendo esas canciones durante un tiempo sobre las experiencias de mi vida en ese momento, y confluyeron en mi debut. Y cada canción de este álbum representa algo por lo que actualmente estoy pasando o que he experimentado recientemente. Es un álbum muy personal y estoy muy orgulloso de poder compartirlo" explica Blunt sobre Once upon a mind, un elepé compuesto de 11 canciones (The truth, Cold, Champions, Monsters, Youngster, 5 miles, How it feels to be alive, I told you, Halfway, Stop the clock y The Greatest) con la producción de Steve Robson, Jimmy Hogarth y TMS.
LETRA DE COLD DE JAMES BLUNT
It's been lonely, trying get your attention from a thousand miles away.
And you know me, always overthinking the worst possibilities.
Yeah, we both know, in between you and me, there's an ocean.
Castaway in a sea and it's frozen.
I'm exposed, can't you see, all I need is a little warmth.
Without your arms around me,
Without you on my skin,
Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.
I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,
But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.
Without you I'm just cold.
Without you I'm just cold.
I built a little boat with a sail from the memories I've been collecting.
And I'll hold out for the wind to blow me, take me home the whole way, in your direction.
Yeah, we both know, in between you and me there's an ocean.
And I'm just trying to get a little closer.
Pull me in, cause I'm here and all I need is little warmth.
Without your arms around me,
Without you on my skin,
Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.
I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,
But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.
Without you I'm just cold.
Without you I'm just cold.
And I need a little fire and you're my gasoline.
Light me up, I'm burning, with all these things I feel.
I'll always hold this flame for you, but it's naked on the breeze.
So let me in, don't lock me out or cast me out to sea.
Without your arms around me,
Without you on my skin,
Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.
I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,
But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.
Without you I'm just cold.
Without you I'm just cold.
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios