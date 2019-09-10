James Blunt - Cold [2019]

It's been lonely, trying get your attention from a thousand miles away.

And you know me, always overthinking the worst possibilities.

Yeah, we both know, in between you and me, there's an ocean.

Castaway in a sea and it's frozen.

I'm exposed, can't you see, all I need is a little warmth.

Without your arms around me,

Without you on my skin,

Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.

I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,

But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.

Without you I'm just cold.

Without you I'm just cold.

I built a little boat with a sail from the memories I've been collecting.

And I'll hold out for the wind to blow me, take me home the whole way, in your direction.

Yeah, we both know, in between you and me there's an ocean.

And I'm just trying to get a little closer.

Pull me in, cause I'm here and all I need is little warmth.

Without your arms around me,

Without you on my skin,

Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.

I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,

But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.

Without you I'm just cold.

Without you I'm just cold.

And I need a little fire and you're my gasoline.

Light me up, I'm burning, with all these things I feel.

I'll always hold this flame for you, but it's naked on the breeze.

So let me in, don't lock me out or cast me out to sea.

Without your arms around me,

Without you on my skin,

Without you on my body, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.

I don't mean to be desperate, or pretend that I'm not torn,

But I don't want to let go of the things that keep me warm.

Without you I'm just cold.

Without you I'm just cold.