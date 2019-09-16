Julia Michaels - 17 [2019]

I had a dream we were riding in a drop top down the block

Taking our time doing whatever we want

You put your hand on top of my hand

And just like Grease, we were summer loving

Had our first kiss and we hit the ground running, ah

You put your hand on top of my hand

No dark side for us

No fights just because

No silence that kills, ah

No, no sleepless nights

Oh, just you and I

I love how love feels

So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

Making love and getting high, you and me

Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

Where we keep goin' nonstop down the block

Sneaking our way into every single club

And I have one too many I think

And this thing we have, we didn't know what was it

We didn't know we could get messed up from it

And all we really wanted was

Ah-ha, babe

No sleepless nights

Oh, just you and I

I miss how that feels

So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

Making love and getting high, you and me

Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

Pin you down, kiss me now

We can go in for another round

Pin you down, come kiss me now

Pin you down, kiss me now

We can go in for another round

Pin you down, come kiss me now

I had a dream that we danced at a crosswalk, down the block

Didn't even care that we made the traffic stop

You put your hand on top of my hand

So can we stay in this dream like we are 17? (Can we stay?)

Making love and getting high, you and me (Can we, baby?)

Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

(Where we never get, oh)

Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

Pin you down, kiss me now

We can go in for another round (We can go in, babe)

Pin you down, come kiss me now (Pin you down right now)

Pin you down, kiss me now

We can go in for another round

Pin you down, come kiss me now