los40-menu-burger

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRA NEWSLETTER DE MÚSICA

los40-icon-lupa
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • FOTOGALERÍAS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
    • los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Julia Michaels - 17 [2019]

    Nuevo single de Inner Monologue Part 2

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Introspectivo. Así podríamos definir el nuevo EP de Julia Michaels. Después de que hace un mes conocieramos Body, la solista ha presentado 17, una de las nuevas canciones incluidas en su nuevo trabajo Inner Monologue Part 2.

    Y si en el anterior sencillo las inseguridades físicas centraban tanto el videoclip como la canción, ahora la responsable de éxitos como Issues nos muestra sus sueños y pesadillas.

    En el videoclip, una onírica Julia Michaels nos cuenta lo mejor y lo peor de un sueño cuyo director ha sido Boni Mata con la producción de Enzo Marc para Roble Ridge Productions.

    No es la primera vez que Julia Michaels se abre para transmitir sus emociones, sus inseguridades o sus deseos. Lo hizo con Anxiety, canción incluida en Inner Monologue Part 1 y en la que compartió micrófono con Selena Gomez, una artista también celebre por haber sufrido ataques de ansiedad y pánico.

    Descubre el nuevo éxito de Julia Michaels dándole al play.

    LETRA DE 17 DE JULIA MICHAELS

    I had a dream we were riding in a drop top down the block

    Taking our time doing whatever we want

    You put your hand on top of my hand

    And just like Grease, we were summer loving

    Had our first kiss and we hit the ground running, ah

    You put your hand on top of my hand

    No dark side for us

    No fights just because

    No silence that kills, ah

    No, no sleepless nights

    Oh, just you and I

    I love how love feels

    So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

    Making love and getting high, you and me

    Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

    Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

    Where we keep goin' nonstop down the block

    Sneaking our way into every single club

    And I have one too many I think

    And this thing we have, we didn't know what was it

    We didn't know we could get messed up from it

    And all we really wanted was

    Ah-ha, babe

    No sleepless nights

    Oh, just you and I

    I miss how that feels

    So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

    Making love and getting high, you and me

    Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

    Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

    Pin you down, kiss me now

    We can go in for another round

    Pin you down, come kiss me now

    Pin you down, kiss me now

    We can go in for another round

    Pin you down, come kiss me now

    I had a dream that we danced at a crosswalk, down the block

    Didn't even care that we made the traffic stop

    You put your hand on top of my hand

    So can we stay in this dream like we are 17? (Can we stay?)

    Making love and getting high, you and me (Can we, baby?)

    Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely

    (Where we never get, oh)

    Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?

    Pin you down, kiss me now

    We can go in for another round (We can go in, babe)

    Pin you down, come kiss me now (Pin you down right now)

    Pin you down, kiss me now

    We can go in for another round

    Pin you down, come kiss me now

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

    Comentarios

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

    redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales
    redes_sociales redes_sociales

    Comentar