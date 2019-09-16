Julia Michaels - 17 [2019]
Nuevo single de Inner Monologue Part 2
Introspectivo. Así podríamos definir el nuevo EP de Julia Michaels. Después de que hace un mes conocieramos Body, la solista ha presentado 17, una de las nuevas canciones incluidas en su nuevo trabajo Inner Monologue Part 2.
Y si en el anterior sencillo las inseguridades físicas centraban tanto el videoclip como la canción, ahora la responsable de éxitos como Issues nos muestra sus sueños y pesadillas.
En el videoclip, una onírica Julia Michaels nos cuenta lo mejor y lo peor de un sueño cuyo director ha sido Boni Mata con la producción de Enzo Marc para Roble Ridge Productions.
No es la primera vez que Julia Michaels se abre para transmitir sus emociones, sus inseguridades o sus deseos. Lo hizo con Anxiety, canción incluida en Inner Monologue Part 1 y en la que compartió micrófono con Selena Gomez, una artista también celebre por haber sufrido ataques de ansiedad y pánico.
Descubre el nuevo éxito de Julia Michaels dándole al play.
LETRA DE 17 DE JULIA MICHAELS
I had a dream we were riding in a drop top down the block
Taking our time doing whatever we want
You put your hand on top of my hand
And just like Grease, we were summer loving
Had our first kiss and we hit the ground running, ah
You put your hand on top of my hand
No dark side for us
No fights just because
No silence that kills, ah
No, no sleepless nights
Oh, just you and I
I love how love feels
So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?
Making love and getting high, you and me
Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely
Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?
Where we keep goin' nonstop down the block
Sneaking our way into every single club
And I have one too many I think
And this thing we have, we didn't know what was it
We didn't know we could get messed up from it
And all we really wanted was
Ah-ha, babe
No sleepless nights
Oh, just you and I
I miss how that feels
So can we stay in this dream like we are 17?
Making love and getting high, you and me
Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely
Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?
Pin you down, kiss me now
We can go in for another round
Pin you down, come kiss me now
Pin you down, kiss me now
We can go in for another round
Pin you down, come kiss me now
I had a dream that we danced at a crosswalk, down the block
Didn't even care that we made the traffic stop
You put your hand on top of my hand
So can we stay in this dream like we are 17? (Can we stay?)
Making love and getting high, you and me (Can we, baby?)
Where we never get angry or bitter or lonely
(Where we never get, oh)
Can we stay in this dream like we are 17?
Pin you down, kiss me now
We can go in for another round (We can go in, babe)
Pin you down, come kiss me now (Pin you down right now)
Pin you down, kiss me now
We can go in for another round
Pin you down, come kiss me now
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios