Liam Payne - Stack it up [2019]

I don't wanna be broke when I D.I.E

Wanna be living it up in V.I.P

Tryna get in the club they wanna see I.D

Want me to wear nice shoes and a T.I.E

I've been working and getting by

But that ain't enough to satisfy

Cos I got dreams

For you and I

So I got money on my mind

So if you wanna

Stack it up man you gotta work for it

I I I I I I

Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

I I I I I

I got dreams

And I got time

But that ain't enough to get me by

So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

Yeah I got money on my mind

I I... I I

I got money on my mind

I I... I I

I wanna flex hard like D.O.E

But right now my car need an M.O.T

And I can't give the valet no T.I.P

Like him I got dreams and they B.I.G

Tried to be a better guy

But that weren't enough to satisfy

I got dreams and I got time

I got money on my mind

So if you wanna

Stack it up man you gotta work for it

I I I I I I

Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

I I I I I

I got dreams

And I got time

But that ain't enough to get me by

So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

Yeah I got money on my mind

I I I I

I got money on my mind

I I I I

Yeah

I know shit don't come free, you gotta work for it

Lambourghini URUS bought it when I first saw it

She caught me creepin', I had to buy her a purse for it

I think if I ain't had money I'd be the worst for her

And if I ain't had money I would have been lost or

The loudest ones was the brokest, I was a shit talker

The loudest ones was the brokest and now we strugglin'

Girls call me 'friend' now they owe me that money comin' in

Saint Laurent fiend, I put it in Louis luggages

Took her to Celine, bought her a couple luggages

Wasn't always sweet, Capri Suns for 50 cent

Now I just hate to reminisce

Stack it up, stack it up

Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

Stack it up, stack it up

Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

Stack it up, stack it up

Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

Stack it up, stack it up

Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

So if you wanna

Stack it up man you gotta work for it

I I I I I I

Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

I I I I I

I got dreams

And I got time

But that ain't enough to get me by

So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

Yeah I got money on my mind

I I I I

I got money on my mind

I I I I