Liam Payne - Stack it up [2019]
Junto a Boogie Wit da Hoodie
El regreso musical de Liam Payne tras un año alejado de la música desde la publicación de First time junto a French Montana ya está aquí. El ahora solista británico ya ha presentado su nuevo hit: Stack it up.
Boogie Wit da Hoodie acompaña el miembro de One Direction en esta nueva canción en la que vuelve a incursionar en sonidos cercanos al rap. No hay que olvidar que en la composición de este tema han participado Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred Gibson y el propio Boogie Wit da Hoodie.
Un equipo con el que batió todos sus récords personales gracias a Strip that down, el mayor éxito de su carrera hasta la fecha del que ha vendido millones de copias.
Nathan R. Smith dirige un videoclip con un claro sabor arcade mezclado con ferias tradicionales de los 80 y los 90.
"Estoy muy feliz de lanzar mi nuevo single y de que todos finalmente lo escuchen. Boogie y yo nos divertimos mucho haciéndolo. ¡Esta es una canción de la que estoy realmente orgulloso y no puedo esperar para mostrarles lo que vendrá después!" escribió Liam Payne en un comunicado.
LETRA DE STACK IT UP DE LIAM PAYNE
I don't wanna be broke when I D.I.E
Wanna be living it up in V.I.P
Tryna get in the club they wanna see I.D
Want me to wear nice shoes and a T.I.E
I've been working and getting by
But that ain't enough to satisfy
Cos I got dreams
For you and I
So I got money on my mind
So if you wanna
Stack it up man you gotta work for it
I I I I I I
Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya
I I I I I
I got dreams
And I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up man I gotta work for it
Yeah I got money on my mind
I I... I I
I got money on my mind
I I... I I
I wanna flex hard like D.O.E
But right now my car need an M.O.T
And I can't give the valet no T.I.P
Like him I got dreams and they B.I.G
Tried to be a better guy
But that weren't enough to satisfy
I got dreams and I got time
I got money on my mind
So if you wanna
Stack it up man you gotta work for it
I I I I I I
Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya
I I I I I
I got dreams
And I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up man I gotta work for it
Yeah I got money on my mind
I I I I
I got money on my mind
I I I I
Yeah
I know shit don't come free, you gotta work for it
Lambourghini URUS bought it when I first saw it
She caught me creepin', I had to buy her a purse for it
I think if I ain't had money I'd be the worst for her
And if I ain't had money I would have been lost or
The loudest ones was the brokest, I was a shit talker
The loudest ones was the brokest and now we strugglin'
Girls call me 'friend' now they owe me that money comin' in
Saint Laurent fiend, I put it in Louis luggages
Took her to Celine, bought her a couple luggages
Wasn't always sweet, Capri Suns for 50 cent
Now I just hate to reminisce
Stack it up, stack it up
Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah
Stack it up, stack it up
Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah
Stack it up, stack it up
Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah
Stack it up, stack it up
Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah
So if you wanna
Stack it up man you gotta work for it
I I I I I I
Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya
I I I I I
I got dreams
And I got time
But that ain't enough to get me by
So I stack it up man I gotta work for it
Yeah I got money on my mind
I I I I
I got money on my mind
I I I I
