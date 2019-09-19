Liam Payne - Stack it up [2019]

los40-menu-burger

    Junto a Boogie Wit da Hoodie

    El regreso musical de Liam Payne tras un año alejado de la música desde la publicación de First time junto a French Montana ya está aquí. El ahora solista británico ya ha presentado su nuevo hit: Stack it up.

    Boogie Wit da Hoodie acompaña el miembro de One Direction en esta nueva canción en la que vuelve a incursionar en sonidos cercanos al rap. No hay que olvidar que en la composición de este tema han participado Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred Gibson y el propio Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

    Un equipo con el que batió todos sus récords personales gracias a Strip that down, el mayor éxito de su carrera hasta la fecha del que ha vendido millones de copias.

    Nathan R. Smith dirige un videoclip con un claro sabor arcade mezclado con ferias tradicionales de los 80 y los 90.

    "Estoy muy feliz de lanzar mi nuevo single y de que todos finalmente lo escuchen. Boogie y yo nos divertimos mucho haciéndolo. ¡Esta es una canción de la que estoy realmente orgulloso y no puedo esperar para mostrarles lo que vendrá después!" escribió Liam Payne en un comunicado.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE STACK IT UP DE LIAM PAYNE

    I don't wanna be broke when I D.I.E

    Wanna be living it up in V.I.P

    Tryna get in the club they wanna see I.D

    Want me to wear nice shoes and a T.I.E

    I've been working and getting by

    But that ain't enough to satisfy

    Cos I got dreams

    For you and I

    So I got money on my mind

    So if you wanna

    Stack it up man you gotta work for it

    I I I I I I

    Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

    I I I I I

    I got dreams

    And I got time

    But that ain't enough to get me by

    So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

    Yeah I got money on my mind

    I I... I I

    I got money on my mind

    I I... I I

    I wanna flex hard like D.O.E

    But right now my car need an M.O.T

    And I can't give the valet no T.I.P

    Like him I got dreams and they B.I.G

    Tried to be a better guy

    But that weren't enough to satisfy

    I got dreams and I got time

    I got money on my mind

    So if you wanna

    Stack it up man you gotta work for it

    I I I I I I

    Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

    I I I I I

    I got dreams

    And I got time

    But that ain't enough to get me by

    So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

    Yeah I got money on my mind

    I I I I

    I got money on my mind

    I I I I

    Yeah

    I know shit don't come free, you gotta work for it

    Lambourghini URUS bought it when I first saw it

    She caught me creepin', I had to buy her a purse for it

    I think if I ain't had money I'd be the worst for her

    And if I ain't had money I would have been lost or

    The loudest ones was the brokest, I was a shit talker

    The loudest ones was the brokest and now we strugglin'

    Girls call me 'friend' now they owe me that money comin' in

    Saint Laurent fiend, I put it in Louis luggages

    Took her to Celine, bought her a couple luggages

    Wasn't always sweet, Capri Suns for 50 cent

    Now I just hate to reminisce

    Stack it up, stack it up

    Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

    Stack it up, stack it up

    Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

    Stack it up, stack it up

    Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

    Stack it up, stack it up

    Gotta stack it up, stack it up yeah

    So if you wanna

    Stack it up man you gotta work for it

    I I I I I I

    Ain't nobody gonna be doing it for ya

    I I I I I

    I got dreams

    And I got time

    But that ain't enough to get me by

    So I stack it up man I gotta work for it

    Yeah I got money on my mind

    I I I I

    I got money on my mind

    I I I I

