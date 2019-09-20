Green Day - Father Of All... [2019]

Viendo que Green Day estrenó su Revolution Radio en 2016, la nueva música de la banda estadounidense era algo que los fans esperaban inminentemente. Lo que no sabían es que vendría con tantos bombazos seguidos.

Father Of All... se estrena como el primer single del que será su 13º álbum, Father Of All... Motherfuckers, que ya nos adelantaba la vuelta a la esencia más punk del grupo con una portada que es un guiño directo a la archiconocida mano sujetando la granada de su aclamado American Idiot de 2004.

Efectivamente el punk vuelve, y de qué manera. A golpe de guitarra y pura gamberrada, el trío formado por Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt y Tré Cool vuelve a intercalar imágenes de lo más reinvidicativas con un plano de ellos tocando y bailando, aunque como dictan orgullosos "Nada de esto está coreografiado (excepto los bailarines del fondo)... no necesitamos ser coreografiados... Solo déjate llevar... Grita como si nadie estuviese escuchando... Baila como si tu pelo estuviese en llamas".

Todo un leit-motiv para lo nuevo de la banda, que como explica en la propia descripción del vídeo: "Queríamos hacer algo sobre bailar. Ansiedad. Tribalismo. Alegría... y violencia directa. Es nuestra historia. Nuestro significado".Toda una locura con el sello de los intérpretes de 21 guns, que lanzarán su disco más corto hasta la fecha con este single incluido el 20 de febrero del próximo año.

Pero eso no significa que se vayan a estar quietos. En marzo arrancarán The Hella-Mega Tour, una gira que les llevará por todo el mundo junto a Fall Out Boy y Weezer. De momento no hay fecha en España, así que tocará esperar para ver si el grupo más gamberro del panorama internacional vuelven a nuestro país para presentarnos este nuevo trabajo.