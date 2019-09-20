Green Day - Father Of All... [2019]
El grupo estrena single calentando motores para el nuevo disco con un mega-tour bajo el brazo
Viendo que Green Day estrenó su Revolution Radio en 2016, la nueva música de la banda estadounidense era algo que los fans esperaban inminentemente. Lo que no sabían es que vendría con tantos bombazos seguidos.
Father Of All... se estrena como el primer single del que será su 13º álbum, Father Of All... Motherfuckers, que ya nos adelantaba la vuelta a la esencia más punk del grupo con una portada que es un guiño directo a la archiconocida mano sujetando la granada de su aclamado American Idiot de 2004.
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt
Efectivamente el punk vuelve, y de qué manera. A golpe de guitarra y pura gamberrada, el trío formado por Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt y Tré Cool vuelve a intercalar imágenes de lo más reinvidicativas con un plano de ellos tocando y bailando, aunque como dictan orgullosos "Nada de esto está coreografiado (excepto los bailarines del fondo)... no necesitamos ser coreografiados... Solo déjate llevar... Grita como si nadie estuviese escuchando... Baila como si tu pelo estuviese en llamas".
Todo un leit-motiv para lo nuevo de la banda, que como explica en la propia descripción del vídeo: "Queríamos hacer algo sobre bailar. Ansiedad. Tribalismo. Alegría... y violencia directa. Es nuestra historia. Nuestro significado".Toda una locura con el sello de los intérpretes de 21 guns, que lanzarán su disco más corto hasta la fecha con este single incluido el 20 de febrero del próximo año.
Pero eso no significa que se vayan a estar quietos. En marzo arrancarán The Hella-Mega Tour, una gira que les llevará por todo el mundo junto a Fall Out Boy y Weezer. De momento no hay fecha en España, así que tocará esperar para ver si el grupo más gamberro del panorama internacional vuelven a nuestro país para presentarnos este nuevo trabajo.
