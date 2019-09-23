The Script - The last time [2019]
Primer single de su sexto disco de estudio
A lo Dorian Grey. Así parece funcionar The Script. Con el paso de los años, la banda irlandesa parece rejuvenecer cada vez más su imagen y su sonido. La prueba es The last time, primer single de su sexto disco de estudio.
El regreso musical de la banda pone fin a casi dos años de silencio discográfico desde la publicación en 2017 de Freedom child, su quinto trabajo discográfico.
Charles Mehling vuelve a acompañar a The Script en el lanzamiento audiovisual de este nuevo hit en la carrera del grupo. "Esta canción habla sobre los sentimientos tan intensos que experimentas cuando te das cuenta de que tal vez estés viendo a la persona que amas por última vez en tu vida" explica Danny O'Donoghue sobre el origen de la canción.
Si todo sigue lo previsto, la formación verá como su sexto álbum verá la luz antes de que termine este 2019 pero a juzgar por cómo suenan Danny, Mark y Glen, podriamos estar perfectamente en 2008 escuchando la hermana gemela de The man who can't be moved.
La modelo polaca Anna Jogodzinska protagoniza el videoclip de The last time que fue rodado en Londres intentando transmitir la despedida de una pareja que ha compartido su amor durante toda su vida.
Tendremos que esperar un poco más para conocer el resultado general de un disco en el que han trabajado Mark Spice Stent (Coldplay, Beyoncé), Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Dua Lipa) y Dan Frampton. Los 11 millones de discos que The Script ha vendido hasta la fecha son garantía de que algo bueno está en camino.
letra de the last time de the script
Why is it so hard to look me in the eye
playing with that cross that's on your chain
I know you only ever bite your lip
when it's something your afraid to say
Is this the last time
that I lay my eyes upon you
Is this the last time
that I ever watch you leave
This is the last thing
I would ever have done to ya
This is the last thing
That I thought you'd do to me
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
I'm tryna hold your hand
But feeling like my hands tied
We said we'd be forever
now you'll never ever be mine
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
You've practiced leaving many times before
but I guess you'll get it right today
Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer
but you're taking every single part of me
Is this the last time
that I lay my eyes upon you
Is this the last time
that I ever watch you leave
This is the last thing
I would ever have done to ya
This is the last thing
That I thought you'd do to me
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
I'm tryna hold your hand
but feeling like my hands tied
We said we'd be forever
now you'll never ever be mine
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
I think of that first kiss
That lead to that first night Ahh
I think of that first tiff
That lead to the first fight Ahh
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
I'm tryna hold your hand
but feeling like my hands tied
We said we'd be forever
now you'll never ever be mine
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
I think of that first kiss
That lead to that first night Ahh
I think of that first tiff
That lead to the first fight Ahh
We said that it would last
But how come it's the last time
