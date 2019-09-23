The Script - The last time [2019]

Why is it so hard to look me in the eye

playing with that cross that's on your chain

I know you only ever bite your lip

when it's something your afraid to say

Is this the last time

that I lay my eyes upon you

Is this the last time

that I ever watch you leave

This is the last thing

I would ever have done to ya

This is the last thing

That I thought you'd do to me

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

I'm tryna hold your hand

But feeling like my hands tied

We said we'd be forever

now you'll never ever be mine

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

You've practiced leaving many times before

but I guess you'll get it right today

Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer

but you're taking every single part of me

Is this the last time

that I lay my eyes upon you

Is this the last time

that I ever watch you leave

This is the last thing

I would ever have done to ya

This is the last thing

That I thought you'd do to me

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

I'm tryna hold your hand

but feeling like my hands tied

We said we'd be forever

now you'll never ever be mine

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

I think of that first kiss

That lead to that first night Ahh

I think of that first tiff

That lead to the first fight Ahh

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

I'm tryna hold your hand

but feeling like my hands tied

We said we'd be forever

now you'll never ever be mine

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time

I think of that first kiss

That lead to that first night Ahh

I think of that first tiff

That lead to the first fight Ahh

We said that it would last

But how come it's the last time